Bridal Bliss: Evan And Curtis's Dazzling Dallas Wedding Included A Firework Finale

Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

When Evan and Curtis first crossed paths, it was at a time when so many people were seeking connection. It was 2020, and the two were matched on the dating app Hinge. Curtis was drawn to Evan’s beauty, of course, but he also had some thoughts about her “Most controversial opinion,” a profile prompt.

“My answer was that I believe Beyoncé is the greatest living entertainer, for which Curtis gave me a hard time,” she says. Perhaps, seeking to debate Evan instead of wooing her was not the best first impression to make, because she stopped responding to him. “I’m really serious about Queen Bey!” she admits.

Looking to turn things around, because he really was interested, Curtis got crafty. He deleted his Hinge profile, made a brand new one with the same information, and swiped until he came across her profile and matched again. “Not only did he successfully find me, this time, we came up as a Hinge recommended match for each other, which we both took as a sign.” The two finally decided to get off the app and enjoy some face time, having their first date at a Dallas staple in dining: Mi Cocina. No Beyoncé jokes this time around! They were locked in from there.

“I knew that Curtis and I had something special from the early days of our relationship,” says Evan. “Our connection was nearly immediate, and it was clear that we had shared values, life goals, and interests that could serve as a strong foundation for a budding relationship.” They both are people of strong faith, enjoy good movies and music, have wanderlust and love football (“especially football!” says Evan). “It may sound cliche, but I kind of always knew,” Curtis shares. “I knew this could be something special after our first date and over time, it just became more clear that she was someone that I just had to marry.”

And so, he proposed in 2022. How you ask? A lover of reality dating shows including Love Is Blind, Evan told Curtis that she would love to one day go on a gondola ride like the one the couples experienced during Season 3 of the show, which happened to be in Las Colinas, the area in which Evan grew up. Little did she know, Curtis saved that random tidbit of information and utilized it when he was planning the proposal. On November 19, 2022, after duping her into thinking they were going on a double date brunch with friends, Curtis drove her to Las Colinas, where they arrived at the gondola docks.

“As we approached and I realized we were definitely not going to brunch, my breath quickened,” Evan says, beginning to believe that Curtis was about to pop the question. “I took a quick glance at his pockets for a ring box. Nothing was there, which meant no proposal…or so I thought. About halfway through the picturesque gondola ride, the gondolier informed us of potential trouble on the horizon; there was something stuck to the boat.” It was a message in a bottle, and when it was given to Evan, it contained a heartfelt letter from Curtis, who situated himself in front of her with the ring he expertly hid under his arm. She said yes.

The couple wed on March 9, 2024 at Knotting Hill Place in Little Elm, Texas. Everything about the event was unique, from the way the couple said their vows, which happened during the first look, to the way they used florals in their decor, having their floral designer create structures that would allow the flowers to hang in an elegant way, a ballerina who led Evan down the aisle, and even a pretzel wall. From top to bottom, it was an incredible event. It was the beginning of them doing life together, and as they just celebrated their one-year anniversary, Evan continues to be excited about what she’s building with her husband.

“It is so special to know that through it all, on the good days and bad, I have someone by my side who loves and accepts me without reservation or judgment,” Evan says. “Curtis is the best possible partner for me, and I could not imagine life without him.”

While you weren’t granted an invitation to the wedding, you can ooo and awe over the images in this week’s beautiful Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Vision of Beauty When asked how she knew Curtis was the one, Evan says, “In our first few months together, Curtis demonstrated a level of care and concern for me that I knew could lead to something deeper. As an example, within the first four months of us dating, I was having a rough day after receiving some disappointing news. When I shared this with Curtis, he stopped everything he was doing, came to my house to see me, and brought me two burrito bowls from Chipotle for lunch because he wasn’t sure if I wanted queso or not! He then stayed with me for the rest of the day and watched movies with me to cheer me up, including Jerry Maguire. Moments like that, in combination with our shared core values, made it clear that I found a good one.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

02 02 The Dashing Groom How did Curtis know he’d found the woman he wanted to make his wife? “Maybe it was the first time that we went to Vegas and joked that we should get married in one of those drive-thru chapels you see on TV or the time that she nursed me back to health from COVID-19 back in 2021. There wasn’t a specific moment,” he says. “I knew pretty early on. It was all about finding the right moment to ask.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

03 03 When the Bride Takes Your Breath Away The bridesmaids, clad in black, were in awe of their beloved bride as she stepped out in her full look for the first time. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

04 04 The Venue The wedding venue, Knotting Hill Place, bathed in soft, natural light, was a vision of elegance before the ceremony thanks to the floral structure created by Belle Decor and the couple’s wedding planner, Paula Ewers. “In an effort to fully utilize and elevate the beautiful vaulted ceilings in the ceremony space, we commissioned the creation of a dramatic asymmetrical floral structure, adorned with a medley of white flowers including roses and hydrangeas, to serve as the room’s center focal point during our nuptials,” Evan says. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

05 05 Dressed to Impress In addition to rocking some sharp ensembles, Curtis and his groomsmen wore bright smiles. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

06 06 The Bride and Her Tribe Ten women, 10 toes down for Evan on her very special day. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

07 07 The First Look The couple did things very differently with their first look moment, sharing it with their parents. “The First Look was one of the most special and highly anticipated parts of our wedding day; not only because it was our first time seeing each other all dressed up on that magical day, but furthermore, because it was the moment in which we professed our love through personally handwritten, carefully curated vows,” Evan says. “We knew that we wanted to exchange our own vows, but we preferred to do so in a more intimate setting than our ceremony. While we desired an intimate setting, we knew we still wanted to share this special moment in time with someone. With that in mind, we chose to share in this moment with just our parents, our biggest supporters.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

08 08 Graceful Steps Toward Forever “We had an adults-only wedding, and for months, my mother and I debated how we could announce my entrance as the bride without the presence of a traditional flower girl. Eventually, she arrived at a suggestion that we both loved: a ballerina to grace the aisle before I walked in,” Evan shares. “Our guests looked on in awe as the ballerina gave a moving performance to the tune of ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys while I waited eagerly to take my final steps towards becoming Curtis’s wife.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

09 09 Here Comes the Bride A heartfelt moment as the bride is escorted by her parents, making her way to Curtis at the altar. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

10 10 A Kiss to Seal the Deal With a smooch, Mr. and Mrs. Brown were introduced to their many supportive and ecstatic loved ones. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

11 11 A Pretzel Wall “One of our most unique personal touches was a custom pretzel wall, which was a surprise from me to Curtis,” says Evan. “Curtis really loves a good pretzel, so what better way to treat him than with a wall full of warm, freshly-baked pretzels, molded in the shape of Bs for our new shared last name, Brown. He was shocked, amazed, and of course, eager to devour one before we were whisked away for the next part of the evening.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

12 12 The Decor “As our guests made their way to the reception space for the remainder of the evening, they were awestruck by the opulent chandelier adorned with hundreds of delicate calla lillies, suspended in an ethereal, sculptural masterpiece, another custom design curated in conjunction with Belle Decor and Paula Ewers specifically for our celebration,” says the bride. “Nestled atop the calla lillies were even more white florals, evoking the romantic feel of the day, creating an overall effect of a celestial bouquet frozen in time, an over-the-top statement piece that exuded grandeur, elegance, and a touch of enchantment.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

13 13 The Details The guest tables at the reception were a stunning sight, with elegant calla lilies suspended overhead. Bouquets for everyone! Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

14 14 Mama and Me Evan shared a couple very special moments with her mom during the reception. Both women are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and took part in a popular stroll moment with the many other members in attendance. They also enjoyed their own first dance. “It was unconventional but incredibly personal and meaningful,” says the bride. “On wedding days, fathers of the bride historically get to enjoy many traditional special moments with their daughter, but mothers of the bride typically do not get to enjoy the same reverence. It was important to me to ensure that my mother also felt honored for her critical role in shaping me into the woman and wife that I am today.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

15 15 A Special Hymn Another standout moment from the day, all of the AKAs in attendance surrounded Evan to sing a beloved sorority hymn, which is an important wedding tradition for members. “This was an incredibly sentimental moment for many reasons, especially because that circle was comprised of the women who have woven the tapestry of my life, including my mother, my line sisters from Stanford University, my cousins, my ‘aunties,’ and several friends,” she recalls. “After the singing of the hymn, I was enveloped in hugs.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

16 16 A Mother’s Love “The mother-son dance at the wedding was incredibly moving,” says Curtis. “I was overwhelmed with emotion and tears, cherishing that intimate, unforgettable moment. I love my mother with all of my heart and I’m glad we got to share that moment together.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

17 17 Let’s Dance “Evan and I love a good party. And to be honest, I was kind of nervous about how much or how little our guests would dance to the music we selected. Unfortunately, we’ve all been to weddings where guests don’t dance and it always drags the night down,” Curtis says. “We had no idea that he was going to start off his set this way, but the first song our DJ, DJ Bowtie, chose was “Swag Surfin’.” And somehow, he was able to get everybody, and I mean everybody, out on the dance floor for the track. It really set everything off in the perfect way and made sure we were able to keep the party going for the rest of the night.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

18 18 Get in the Groove As you can see, the party did not stop, especially for the happy newlyweds. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

19 19 A Sweet Treat As the pair toasted, they also cut into their wedding cake, a tiered beauty created via Designs by Cake Daddy. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

20 20 Baby, You’re a Firework The couple were in awe of the fireworks display that lit up the night sky during the reception. “Unbeknownst to us and our guests, my mom planned one final, dazzling surprise for us as the evening drew to its grand conclusion,” Evan says. “As we gathered with our guests in Knotting Hill Place’s sophisticated outdoor courtyard under the vast, moonlit sky for what we thought was a group picture, applause and cheers erupted as a burst of golden light suddenly illuminated the air. The surprise was a spectacular fireworks display set to the joyful, soaring notes of Beyoncé’s ‘Love on Top,’ each explosion of light synchronized with the song’s rhythm.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

21 21 Late-Night Bite “Towards the end of the evening, as fireworks lit up the night sky, our guests enjoyed our late-night snack, mini chicken and waffles, an irresistibly comforting indulgence that provided a touch of Southern sophistication to our Texas wedding,” says the bride. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

22 22 The Last Dance “As the evening drew to a close, the grand reception room, once alive with laughter and celebration, stood with hushed anticipation. Our family and friends, at our request, slowly trickled out, leaving only us behind in the glow of soft candlelight and twinkling chandeliers,” says Evan. “The melodic, sultry strains of Snoh Aalegra’s ‘DO 4 LOVE’ began to play, wrapping around us like a whispered promise as we took each other’s hands for one final, intimate dance. As the song faded, Curtis gently pressed a kiss to my forehead and whispered quiet vows of forever.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

23 23 A Grand Exit As the couple’s nuptials came to a close, they were cheered out of the venue with the help of sparklers, rose petals and a lot of love and support from their guests. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

24 24 Cloud Nine “Outside, a 1949 vintage Rolls-Royce awaited us, gleaming under the soft glow of the venue’s lights. We stepped outside hand in hand, ready to be whisked away to the first chapter of the rest of our lives, wrapped in the magic of love and the remembrance of a song that will forever be ours,” says the bride, pictured with Curtis in a retro Silver Cloud. Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

25 25 Looking Ahead, Hand in Hand “As simple as it may sound, I’m just grateful to have someone to do life with,” Evan says of the future, as the couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary. “I am equally as excited to share the major moments with him, such as becoming homeowners and parents, as I am to share the more mundane moments with him, such as a movie cuddled up on the couch at the end of a long work day. I am grateful to be his wife.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

26 26 The Best Is Yet to Come “I’m most looking forward to building a life with my wife – creating a home together, growing through life’s challenges, having children, forming inside family jokes, and building a strong foundation for our future,” Curtis says. “Marriage, to me, is about partnership over the long haul, sharing dreams, supporting each other, and creating a lifetime of memories. I’m excited for all the big milestones and the little everyday moments that will define our journey together.” Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)

Vendors

Planner: Truly Ewers Events

Photographer: James Willis Photography

Venue: Knotting Hill Place

Florals and Decor: Belle Decor

Videographer: Keith Creative

Makeup: Jamie Dionne

Hair: All Things Glam by Jee

Bride’s Dress: Pronovias

Groom’s Attire: Well Groomed Man

DJ: DJ Bowtie

Cake: Designs by Cake Daddy

Exit Car: DFW Vintage Cars