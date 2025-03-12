HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Evan And Curtis's Dazzling Dallas Wedding Included A Firework Finale

The celebration was filled with unique touches, from a custom pretzel wall to an epic swag surfin' moment with guests.
Bridal Bliss: Evan And Curtis's Dazzling Dallas Wedding Included A Firework Finale
Photo by: James Willis Photography (www.jameswillisphoto.com)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When Evan and Curtis first crossed paths, it was at a time when so many people were seeking connection. It was 2020, and the two were matched on the dating app Hinge. Curtis was drawn to Evan’s beauty, of course, but he also had some thoughts about her “Most controversial opinion,” a profile prompt.

“My answer was that I believe Beyoncé is the greatest living entertainer, for which Curtis gave me a hard time,” she says. Perhaps, seeking to debate Evan instead of wooing her was not the best first impression to make, because she stopped responding to him. “I’m really serious about Queen Bey!” she admits.

Looking to turn things around, because he really was interested, Curtis got crafty. He deleted his Hinge profile, made a brand new one with the same information, and swiped until he came across her profile and matched again. “Not only did he successfully find me, this time, we came up as a Hinge recommended match for each other, which we both took as a sign.” The two finally decided to get off the app and enjoy some face time, having their first date at a Dallas staple in dining: Mi Cocina. No Beyoncé jokes this time around! They were locked in from there.

“I knew that Curtis and I had something special from the early days of our relationship,” says Evan. “Our connection was nearly immediate, and it was clear that we had shared values, life goals, and interests that could serve as a strong foundation for a budding relationship.” They both are people of strong faith, enjoy good movies and music, have wanderlust and love football (“especially football!” says Evan). “It may sound cliche, but I kind of always knew,” Curtis shares. “I knew this could be something special after our first date and over time, it just became more clear that she was someone that I just had to marry.”

And so, he proposed in 2022. How you ask? A lover of reality dating shows including Love Is Blind, Evan told Curtis that she would love to one day go on a gondola ride like the one the couples experienced during Season 3 of the show, which happened to be in Las Colinas, the area in which Evan grew up. Little did she know, Curtis saved that random tidbit of information and utilized it when he was planning the proposal. On November 19, 2022, after duping her into thinking they were going on a double date brunch with friends, Curtis drove her to Las Colinas, where they arrived at the gondola docks.

“As we approached and I realized we were definitely not going to brunch, my breath quickened,” Evan says, beginning to believe that Curtis was about to pop the question. “I took a quick glance at his pockets for a ring box. Nothing was there, which meant no proposal…or so I thought. About halfway through the picturesque gondola ride, the gondolier informed us of potential trouble on the horizon; there was something stuck to the boat.” It was a message in a bottle, and when it was given to Evan, it contained a heartfelt letter from Curtis, who situated himself in front of her with the ring he expertly hid under his arm. She said yes.

The couple wed on March 9, 2024 at Knotting Hill Place in Little Elm, Texas. Everything about the event was unique, from the way the couple said their vows, which happened during the first look, to the way they used florals in their decor, having their floral designer create structures that would allow the flowers to hang in an elegant way, a ballerina who led Evan down the aisle, and even a pretzel wall. From top to bottom, it was an incredible event. It was the beginning of them doing life together, and as they just celebrated their one-year anniversary, Evan continues to be excited about what she’s building with her husband.

“It is so special to know that through it all, on the good days and bad, I have someone by my side who loves and accepts me without reservation or judgment,” Evan says. “Curtis is the best possible partner for me, and I could not imagine life without him.”

While you weren’t granted an invitation to the wedding, you can ooo and awe over the images in this week’s beautiful Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Planner: Truly Ewers Events

Photographer: James Willis Photography

Venue: Knotting Hill Place

Florals and Decor: Belle Decor

Videographer: Keith Creative

Makeup: Jamie Dionne

Hair: All Things Glam by Jee

Bride’s Dress: Pronovias

Groom’s Attire: Well Groomed Man

DJ: DJ Bowtie

Cake: Designs by Cake Daddy

Exit Car: DFW Vintage Cars

TOPICS: 