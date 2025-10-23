HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: Devana And Gimere Said ‘I Do’ With An Exquisite Garden Party At A Portuguese Palace

The North Carolina A&T grads narrowly missed each other on campus but finally connected through DMs. See their beautiful destination wedding in Portugal.
Joshua Woodland Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
When it’s meant to be, it will be.

Devana and Gimere’s love story should have begun years earlier. They both attended North Carolina A&T, starting college the same year, had mutual friends, studied or interned in Thailand (just at different times), and had hopes to work in the Bay Area. “Funny enough, I was even offered a role that would’ve placed me on his team at the same company — but we somehow kept missing each other,” Devana says.

But they finally stopped passing each other and connected during the pandemic. All it took was a DM. A platonic conversation that led to a revelation after their first date in Durham, North Carolina: “A date that had me texting my friend afterward, ‘That’s my husband.'”

And she’s not kidding. She knew when that date concluded that he was her person. “It might sound cliché, but it was in the way he carried himself — calm, confident, and intentional. He handled every little detail with care, making sure I felt seen and comfortable. I’d never experienced that before.”

But for Gimere, there was no eye-opening moment because so much of their time together was beautiful. “It was more about how everything between us just flowed,” he recalls. “Our conversations were effortless, our energy always matched, and we shared so many of the same values and outlooks on life.”

Their chemistry, their connection, was too strong to take for granted. So on December 27, 2023, during a family photo session while on a joint family cruise, he asked for her hand in marriage. “We posed for a couple’s photo. Out of nowhere, his mom distracted me by pretending there was something in my hair,” she says. “When she stepped aside, I turned, and there he was on one knee. I was completely shocked and speechless. It was the most beautiful surprise.”

Bridal Bliss: Devana And Gimere Said ‘I Do’ With An Exquisite Garden Party At A Portuguese Palace
Joshua Woodland Photography

The most beautiful surprise inevitably led to an even more beautiful wedding day. The couple, who are filled with wanderlust, decided to tie the knot in Sintra, Portugal, on September 1, 2025. It happened with a gorgeous garden party that offered plenty of unforgettable moments, from Devana’s solo bridal march that left Gimere in tears to the dinner with their beloved family and friends and the after-party that was all the way turned up. The experience, at the Camélia Gardens, was everything they could have dreamed of, and the perfect start to married life.

“I’m genuinely looking forward to continuing to build this journey together,” Gimere says. “Knowing that the person I’m with is truly my soulmate makes it even more special, because we have so much fun together and genuinely love the life we’re creating.”

Fall in love with their love, and see more of the impeccable beauty of their big day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Dresses: @elyseebridaldesign x @sengcoutureofficial

Makeup: @frankyraw

Hair: @dl_bridal

Bridesmaid Dresses: @ladivine_bycd

Groom’s Tux and Styling: @saintamourcollections

Event Design, Production and Creative Direction: @muzaweddings

Venue: @cameliagardens

Florist: @kckliko

Videographer: @hugosousafilms

Photographer: @joshuawoodlandphoto

