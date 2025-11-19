HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: After An Epic Elopement In Italy, Danielle And Justin Had The Ultimate 'After-Party' In LA

The couple fell in love in Brooklyn, tied the knot in Lake Como, and celebrated their new union with their crew in Los Angeles. Get into the pictures.
Kristine Grinvalde
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Danielle and Justin’s love story is your sign to get dressed up, give yourself a pep talk, and go to that event — even when you don’t want to. You just might meet your husband.

The two met each other on June 23, 2013, while hanging out at a popular party in Brooklyn called Saturday Morning Cartoons. “It was a party we were both on the fence about going to for different reasons, but the moment I walked into the venue, our eyes met across the room,” she recalls. After giving each other the eye, the nonverbal cue that you look good, I look good, and we can look good together, Justin approached and introduced himself. “From there, we spent the rest of the night talking and dancing,” she says. “We exchanged numbers at the end of the night, went on our first date a few days later, and the rest is history. That night felt serendipitous in so many ways.”

Soon after, it was love. Dani felt it shortly after they started dating. “I’d never felt so at ease with another man. He made me feel safe, comfortable and secure,” she says.

For Justin, it was a series of experiences that made his heart smile. From her support of him to her ability to make him laugh, she changed everything with her presence. “She continuously spoke life into me and encouraged me to be better, every single day. Since day one, it was the way Dani listened when I talked, remembered the little details, checked in on me, and cracked jokes about the Dallas Cowboys after a loss (too many times to count) because she knew it would make me laugh even when I didn’t feel like it. It was the way she showed up for me consistently without me ever having to ask. Little by little, I noticed how comfortable I felt with her, how easy it was to just be myself, and how good it felt to be with someone who was truly on my team.”

Their love was further solidified by a move together from Brooklyn to LA, a decision made for Danielle’s career. Justin decided to make it official by proposing in 2023. He pulled a fast one on her. Both parties had to briefly travel back to NYC for work at the same time, and a week later, they planned to go to Turks and Caicos for a vacation. She overheard him planning things with the hotel, “making sure every little detail was perfect.” She was sure he was going to propose during their island getaway. So sure in fact, that she was a little saddened because she felt it wouldn’t be a surprise. She was wrong.

“Turns out, the whole thing was a decoy to distract me from the fact that he was actually planning to propose in NYC, specifically in Brooklyn, where we first met and spent the early years of our relationship,” she says. “He proposed at Brooklyn Bridge Park, surprised me by having my family fly in, and then we celebrated with an amazing dinner at Tatiana. And then a few days later, we left for Turks and got to spend the entire trip celebrating our engagement. It was absolutely perfect.”

Now, how to plan an “absolutely perfect” wedding? The couple talked about Jamaica, where Danielle’s family is from. But nerves about having the actual wedding ceremony in front of a sea of loved ones made her rethink things. All of a sudden, a new idea came into view. “I pitched the idea of an ‘elopement’ with just us and then a separate party for
our loved ones, and Jus was surprisingly open to it! It also didn’t hurt that the budget to do the wedding in Jamaica the way we wanted was getting out of hand quickly,” Danielle says. “Once we decided to elope, we said, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, we might as well do it somewhere really romantic and tie it into our honeymoon.’ That’s how we landed on Italy.”

The couple fell for Lake Como, its stunning mountainous views, and said I do in September in front of just their parents and her sister. In October, they celebrated their love with everyone else. No sentimental ceremony, just joy. “We threw an amazing party for our friends and family that was just focused on fun,” she says. “We got to focus on
each moment being exactly what we wanted, and it really extended the whole celebration.”

The two moments, one for them, one for their loved ones, were the perfect way to kickstart their future as husband and wife. The celebrations were wonderful, but what comes tomorrow, and the day after, the everyday, is what they are really excited about.

“I’m looking forward to more early-morning workouts, discovering new quirks of Dani on our walks with our dog Monroe, and continuing to find joy in the simplest moments,” Justin shares. “Simply put, I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend.”

See moments from their special days in Lake Como and LA, learn more about their love, and hear more about the moments that will stay with them from their celebrations in this week’s epic Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Lake Como photographer: @kristinegrinvalde
Planner: @luxexbillyfolchetti
MUAs: @sabrinemakeups @dawnartists
Wedding bands: @saintjewels
Dress: @katherinetash via @loho_bride

LA event production: @elletheartist
Florals: @thejmadison
Dress: @marialuciahohanofficial
Makeup: @shanicenjones
Haircut: @rlamb_chops
Hair Stylist: @adriannaprofit
Photographer: @maddiecordoba

