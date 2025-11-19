Bridal Bliss: After An Epic Elopement In Italy, Danielle And Justin Had The Ultimate 'After-Party' In LA

Kristine Grinvalde

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Danielle and Justin’s love story is your sign to get dressed up, give yourself a pep talk, and go to that event — even when you don’t want to. You just might meet your husband.

The two met each other on June 23, 2013, while hanging out at a popular party in Brooklyn called Saturday Morning Cartoons. “It was a party we were both on the fence about going to for different reasons, but the moment I walked into the venue, our eyes met across the room,” she recalls. After giving each other the eye, the nonverbal cue that you look good, I look good, and we can look good together, Justin approached and introduced himself. “From there, we spent the rest of the night talking and dancing,” she says. “We exchanged numbers at the end of the night, went on our first date a few days later, and the rest is history. That night felt serendipitous in so many ways.”

Soon after, it was love. Dani felt it shortly after they started dating. “I’d never felt so at ease with another man. He made me feel safe, comfortable and secure,” she says.

For Justin, it was a series of experiences that made his heart smile. From her support of him to her ability to make him laugh, she changed everything with her presence. “She continuously spoke life into me and encouraged me to be better, every single day. Since day one, it was the way Dani listened when I talked, remembered the little details, checked in on me, and cracked jokes about the Dallas Cowboys after a loss (too many times to count) because she knew it would make me laugh even when I didn’t feel like it. It was the way she showed up for me consistently without me ever having to ask. Little by little, I noticed how comfortable I felt with her, how easy it was to just be myself, and how good it felt to be with someone who was truly on my team.”

Their love was further solidified by a move together from Brooklyn to LA, a decision made for Danielle’s career. Justin decided to make it official by proposing in 2023. He pulled a fast one on her. Both parties had to briefly travel back to NYC for work at the same time, and a week later, they planned to go to Turks and Caicos for a vacation. She overheard him planning things with the hotel, “making sure every little detail was perfect.” She was sure he was going to propose during their island getaway. So sure in fact, that she was a little saddened because she felt it wouldn’t be a surprise. She was wrong.

“Turns out, the whole thing was a decoy to distract me from the fact that he was actually planning to propose in NYC, specifically in Brooklyn, where we first met and spent the early years of our relationship,” she says. “He proposed at Brooklyn Bridge Park, surprised me by having my family fly in, and then we celebrated with an amazing dinner at Tatiana. And then a few days later, we left for Turks and got to spend the entire trip celebrating our engagement. It was absolutely perfect.”

Now, how to plan an “absolutely perfect” wedding? The couple talked about Jamaica, where Danielle’s family is from. But nerves about having the actual wedding ceremony in front of a sea of loved ones made her rethink things. All of a sudden, a new idea came into view. “I pitched the idea of an ‘elopement’ with just us and then a separate party for

our loved ones, and Jus was surprisingly open to it! It also didn’t hurt that the budget to do the wedding in Jamaica the way we wanted was getting out of hand quickly,” Danielle says. “Once we decided to elope, we said, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, we might as well do it somewhere really romantic and tie it into our honeymoon.’ That’s how we landed on Italy.”

The couple fell for Lake Como, its stunning mountainous views, and said I do in September in front of just their parents and her sister. In October, they celebrated their love with everyone else. No sentimental ceremony, just joy. “We threw an amazing party for our friends and family that was just focused on fun,” she says. “We got to focus on

each moment being exactly what we wanted, and it really extended the whole celebration.”

The two moments, one for them, one for their loved ones, were the perfect way to kickstart their future as husband and wife. The celebrations were wonderful, but what comes tomorrow, and the day after, the everyday, is what they are really excited about.

“I’m looking forward to more early-morning workouts, discovering new quirks of Dani on our walks with our dog Monroe, and continuing to find joy in the simplest moments,” Justin shares. “Simply put, I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend.”

See moments from their special days in Lake Como and LA, learn more about their love, and hear more about the moments that will stay with them from their celebrations in this week’s epic Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Beautiful Bride “There was never any doubt about what we meant to each other,” Danielle says. “He’s the kindest, most charismatic person, and we have so much fun doing literally anything, or absolutely nothing together.” Kristine Grinvalde

02 02 A Dapper Groom “One moment that has stayed with me forever happened when my father was in the hospital battling lung cancer. He asked me about Dani and said, ‘Do you see yourself marrying her one day?’ I said ‘yes,’ and he followed with, ‘Bring her to meet me.’ It was the only time they ever spoke, but they talked for hours and instantly connected. That’s when I knew, without a doubt, that she was my person.” Kristine Grinvalde

03 03 Love on the Lake “Though I’d never been before, I fell in love with the backdrop of the lake against the mountains in Lake Como, so we decided on there,” Danielle says. Kristine Grinvalde

04 04 Just Me and You It’s giving swag and sultry, all at once. Kristine Grinvalde

05 05 Two Hearts, One Promise “We had our ceremony with only our parents and my little sister, and went straight into our honeymoon throughout Italy.” The couple tied the knot at the venue, MUSA Lago di Como. Kristine Grinvalde

06 06 Riding into Forever The couple posed on some classic Italian wheels after putting a ring on it. Kristine Grinvalde

07 07 Como’s Most Beautiful View Danielle was a show-stopping beauty on her big day. Kristine Grinvalde

08 08 Can You Stand the Rain? “It rained our entire wedding day,” she says. “We had to move our ceremony from the lakefront to inside a restaurant, and we got rained on several times. But we didn’t let any of it stop us from having the most magical day.” Kristine Grinvalde

09 09 Rain-Kissed Romance “I remember thinking that despite all the planning, all the expectations, and the fact that the weather had been absolutely perfect the day we arrived, it actually felt symbolic,” the bride shares. “Married life isn’t perfect, but if you can still find joy in each other, and see the bright side, then you can get through anything together.” Kristine Grinvalde

10 10 You Bring Me Joy When asked what his favorite moments were from the Lake Como celebration, Justin says, “When I walked into our ceremony, I was surprised to see framed photos of my father and sister, who aren’t with us anymore, and that brought me to tears. It was something my wife had worked on with our wedding planner to ensure they were with us in spirit. Dinner was warm, full of laughter, and ended with us spontaneously jumping into the pool together, me still in my tux. Rain couldn’t have ruined a thing.” Kristine Grinvalde

11 11 To LA, With Love For the party in Los Angeles, florals from Justin Payne of The J. Madison were placed throughout Short Stories Hotel. Maddie Córdoba

12 12 A Few of Our Favorite Things The couple highlighted their travels via colorful postcards at the event. Maddie Córdoba

13 13 Mommy and Me We can’t get enough of this shot of Danielle and her beautiful mother. Maddie Córdoba

14 14 Setting the Scene More of the fun decor, executed wonderfully by Black woman-owned production company The Elle Empire. Maddie Córdoba

15 15 You + Me + LA = Magic The couple enjoyed some quality time, and fun, before they partied with guests. Maddie Córdoba/Ravie B

16 16 Serving Lewks I know what you’re thinking: Who made the dress!? Danielle stunned in a look from Marcia Lucia Hohan. Maddie Córdoba/Ravie B

17 17 Making an Entrance “The moment I knew he was my husband was when he was willing to move from NYC to LA for my career,” says the bride. “It was a big, unexpected change, but it reinforced how committed he was to building a life together, and that no matter where life took us, that we would choose to do it together.” Maddie Córdoba/Ravie B

18 18 The Mr. and Mrs. “The best part of our LA wedding was our entrance,” Justin says. “We entered to Jay-Z’s ‘Public Service Announcement,’ and we flipped the iconic line to: “Got the hottest chick in the game wearing my ring.’ It was very Brooklyn, which was fitting considering I call home Brooklyn, California!” Maddie Córdoba

19 19 A Sea of Supporters Cameras were flashing as the couple danced their way into the party. Maddie Córdoba

20 20 Hype Squad Activated “It was amazing to see so many people from different chapters of our lives all together in the same room, mixing and mingling,” Danielle shares. Maddie Córdoba

21 21 The “First” Dance “We’d always talked about having a big destination wedding in Jamaica, where my family is from, but early in the planning process we had an ah-ha moment,” she says. “We took a step back and really asked ourselves what we wanted, without the pressure of what friends and family might expect. For me, the idea of a ceremony in front of so many people made me anxious, and deep down I wanted that moment to be private and intimate.” It was the perfect idea, because the couple were able to comfortably celebrate with their friends in a big way with their LA shindig. Maddie Córdoba

22 22 Do My Ladies Run This? Warning: You may go blind from all this beauty in one frame. Maddie Córdoba

23 23 Crew. Sharp suits, good company. Maddie Córdoba

24 24 Mothers in Love How cute is this shot of Danielle and Justin’s moms in a joyful embrace!? Maddie Córdoba

25 25 Golden Hour “Every day that led up to our wedding has been full of love, laughter, and moments that make us…us—including Dani testing my patience when we spend an hour trying to pick a movie or decide on takeout (again, haha),” Justin jokes. “I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world.” Maddie Córdoba/Ravie B

26 26 Fierce Friends Danielle wasn’t the only one in a spectacular gown for the party. Maddie Córdoba/Ravie B

27 27 Happily Ever After Meal “At the end of the night, my wife had an idea to surprise everyone with a play on McDonald’s ‘Happily Ever After Meal,’ that read ‘The McMullens,’” says the groom. “Seeing everyone’s excitement and surprise when they were rolled out was unforgettable. We had such a good time!” Maddie Córdoba

28 28 A Time Was Had “We orchestrated a ‘shot-o-clock,’ which is very us, and after that we spent the rest of the night on the dance floor, dancing and singing our lungs out, which is really all I wanted to do!” Danielle says. Maddie Córdoba/Ravie B

29 29 Forever Begins After two epic events to say “I do,” Danielle and Justin look forward to settling into married life this holiday season, and evolving as a team in the years to come. “I’m most excited to keep growing deeper together, both as individuals and as a unit, to travel, and to continue creating beautiful memories,” Danielle says. “And to hopefully expand our little family.” Maddie Córdoba

Vendors

Lake Como photographer: @kristinegrinvalde

Planner: @luxexbillyfolchetti

MUAs: @sabrinemakeups @dawnartists

Wedding bands: @saintjewels

Dress: @katherinetash via @loho_bride



LA event production: @elletheartist

Florals: @thejmadison

Dress: @marialuciahohanofficial

Makeup: @shanicenjones

Haircut: @rlamb_chops

Hair Stylist: @adriannaprofit

Photographer: @maddiecordoba