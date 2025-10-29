Bridal Bliss: Courtnie And Josh’s Chicago Wedding Was So Stunning, It Went Viral On TikTok

Matthew Battiest

When Courtnie and Josh first crossed paths, it was welcome week, the introduction to their freshman year of college. As fairytale romances go, you might think that means it was love at first sight. They connected, fell in love, and the journey to happily ever after began immediately. Not so fast.

“We weren’t fast friends!” Courtnie says. The two didn’t really get to know each other until they were juniors, after Josh saw the R&B artist sing at a coffee bar on campus. It took another year, specifically during the last semester of their college experience in 2015, for the two to start dating.

While it took some time for their relationship to begin, Courtnie says she actually came to realize Josh was her soulmate while they were still friends, and they spent a summer apart. It would be the last summer they weren’t spending the season together.

“I might as well have been a teenager glued to my phone that year, because even though I was having one of the best summers of my life visiting the continent of Africa for the first time and interning in New York, no day was complete if I didn’t get to tell him about it,” she recalls.

For Josh, the feeling was mutual. Things weren’t as special without Courtnie present.

“It got to that point that no matter what activity I was doing, I kept thinking to myself, This could be even better if Courtnie was here,” he says. “Whether it was something as simple as going on a hike or as elaborate as traveling abroad. That was definitely an early indication for me.”

So in the fall of 2023, while the couple were enjoying one of their favorite destinations, Upstate New York, Josh decide to pop the question, and went to great lengths, or make that heights, to make it happen.

“I had the idea of a hot air balloon in my back pocket for a long time, so it was a pleasant surprise to find out this is something that could be done in one of our favorite places,” he says. “As the day approached and rain was floating in and out of the weather report, I probably grew a few grey hairs, but ultimately we were able to fly the day it was originally planned for. I had arranged for a photographer to pose as part of the hot air balloon company crew and next thing you know we were 1000+ feet in the air and I was on one knee in a little basket.

“Once we came down from the high, both literally and physically, I had all four of our parents surprise us at our cabin upstate,” Josh adds. “I told Courtnie, ‘Alright, that’s it, I’m out of surprises,’ but had one more up my sleeve when about 35 of our closest friends surprised her at a restaurant on the property a few hours later, and my job was finally finished! One of the best nights of our lives without a doubt.”

The only thing that could one-up a proposal in the clouds is saying “I do” in the venue where President Barack Obama exchanged vows with First Lady Michelle. The pair invited 235 people to the Southside of Chicago, specifically the beautiful South Shore Cultural Center, to celebrate their love in August. The venue has a great history, including in the life of the bride’s family. “My dad grew up just minutes from the venue,” Courtnie says, noting she also sold snow cones with her cousin up the block from the space.

So they shuffled in, the bride and her tribe wearing unforgettable looks—vivid jewel-toned colors on the bridesmaids thanks to Desiree Iyama, a voluminous gown on the woman of the hour by Iyomi Ho Ken. “I knew I wanted to work with Black designers across the board, and I’ve always loved unique shapes and silhouettes, especially shapes that give drama.”

With that drama, it was important that the groomsmen had a more laid-back look. But Josh still got to step out in standout fashion too, rocking a look from Harbison Studio.

Dressed to the nines, Courtnie and Josh tied the knot in heartwarming fashion, and then proceeded to the reception, where the wedding party was introduced to the sounds of the the anthem for the Chicago Bulls. They ended the night on a high with an electric after-party at Gino & Marty’s in the West Loop.

The day was a dream come true after plenty of planning and preparation, and the details of the day have racked up more than five million views on TikTok, including a clip of the wedding party that alone brought in more than 80,000 likes. Since the celebration, the pair, who now call Los Angeles home, can’t wait to see what the future holds for them as husband and wife. “I’m excited for a partnership that propels us forward in all ways, says Courtnie. “Spiritually, emotionally, professionally, and in all-around joy.”

Check out the beautiful digital and film photos from the couple’s big day, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A One-of-a-Kind Look Courtnie’s look, with its corset top and hoop skirt, was a truly unique creation done by designer Iyomi Ho Ken. “Some of my favorite pieces are by Loewe, Schiaparelli, Thom Browne, Harbison, and Christopher John Rogers. And lately I’ve been feeling everything 80s as well, and one thing about me is I never shy away from being a little provocative. So I had to have the quintessential Madonna-inspired corset,” she says. Matthew Battiest

02 02 Some Commotion for the Dress Her bridesmaids were as impressed as we are by the look. Matthew Battiest

03 03 A Beautiful Bride “I met my designer turned friend Iyomi almost a decade ago when I bought a random top from her online, and then years later I wore a House of Aama dress for a show that I found out she also helped to design. So when we got back in touch and I saw she was doing wedding dresses, the rest was history,” says the bride. “I’m also super into sustainability, so to have a corset top that I could eventually dye and re-wear was important to me. And I absolutely intend to re-use the hoop skirt for a show!” Matthew Battiest

04 04 A Dashing Groom Josh looked sharp in a suit from Harbison Studio. Matthew Battiest

05 05 A Toast The groomsmen all kept their looks simple because it was important that the ladies’ looks were the stars of the “show.” Matthew Battiest

06 06 Ready for Love A part of what made Courtnie fall for Josh, she says, was the friendship they built in college. “He was truly my best friend before anything else.” Matthew Battiest

07 07 All Smiles “She has always also found a way to perfectly toe the line allowing me to be myself, while also consistently challenging me to the best version as such—son, brother, friend, partner, world citizen, etc.,” Josh notes. “We’ve consistently evolved alongside each other in our 20s, which has been fun.” Matthew Battiest

08 08 The Bride and Her Tribe “I’ve always been such a huge fan of Nigerian designer Desiree Iyama,” Courtnie says of the bridesmaids’ stunning dresses. “And the Aura by Jewel earrings were the cherries on top. My friends are all works of art to me! And I wanted them to look like it.” Matthew Battiest

09 09 The Venue Courtnie couldn’t wait to dance on the checkered floors that make up the South Shore Cultural Center. “It’s a beautiful and historic venue on the Southside of Chicago, where the Obamas also happened to get married. There wasn’t much else to be said!” Matthew Battiest

10 10 My First Love Courtnie is seen making her way down the aisle with her father. His connection to the venue is also part of the sentimentality of them saying “I do” there. “My dad grew up just minutes from the venue, and that neighborhood is where I spent a large portion of my childhood,” she says. “My cousin Morgan and I sold snow cones up the block for so many summers.” Matthew Battiest

11 11 Meet Me at the Altar “Courtnie walking down the aisle was a highlight,” Josh says of his favorite moments. “I hadn’t seen her dress and I didn’t know about the choir that would sing her down, so I was just as in awe and surprised as the rest of the guests in that moment!” Matthew Battiest

12 12 Mr. and Mrs. “Josh’s vows, hands down,” Courtnie recalls of her favorite moments. “I also cherished getting ready for the day surrounded by women from so many different stages of my life from childhood, to college, to formative years in New York.” Matthew Battiest

13 13 Decor Details Just as the bridesmaids shined in bright colors, the floral table settings also added an extra pop of color to the day’s festivities. “We utilized an eco-friendly nonprofit for florals,” Courtnie shares. Matthew Battiest

14 14 Dinner Time “We traded the typical chicken/fish/beef dishes for an Afro-Caribbean inspired family style meal,” says the bride. Matthew Battiest

15 15 A Moment in Time We adore this shot of the newlyweds in their own world amid the fabulous frenzy of the day. Matthew Battiest

16 16 A Sweet Treat A shot of the couple’s cake, also adorned with beautiful, jewel-toned flowers. Matthew Battiest

17 17 The First Dance “We spent the six months leading up writing individual notes for all 235 of our guests, so them coming up to us one by one throughout the night saying some of our notes moved them to tears, really made it all worth it,” she says. “We are nothing without our community.” Matthew Battiest

18 18 Black Love We love this special touch: “We had a projector showcasing the day we got our marriage license on VHS, spliced with moments from some of our favorite black romance movies,” says Courtnie. Matthew Battiest

19 19 Let’s Groove! “I really enjoyed the entrance of the wedding party during the reception,” Josh recalls. “We wrote basketball themed one-liners for our DJ to introduce each person while the Chicago Bulls theme music was playing. Everybody really leaned in and I loved to see each person get that moment given the way they’ve supported us around the wedding.” Matthew Battiest

20 20 Don’t You Want the After-Party? “Every bride and groom should have an after-party,” Courtnie declares. “I did a large chunk of the planning for the weekend so I was still feeling the effects during the actual ceremony and reception. The groom tends to let loose as soon as the reception gets started while the bride is still taking pictures, so the after party at Gino & Marty’s in West Loop is when I really let loose and had the time of my life.” Matthew Battiest

21 21 Married Life When asked what they’re looking forward to most about being husband and wife, Courtnie says, “Honestly, a little stillness [laughs]. And just getting into the rhythm and routine that works for us. We also just wrapped our first year of living in Los Angeles after a decade in New York, and it’s been beautiful so far (shout out to life south of the 10!) but we barely feel like we’ve gotten a chance to live there.” As for Josh, “Yeah, I think just being married! To the surprise of nobody who has already done the same, wedding planning can be a lot. We poured a lot into making sure the day felt special for not only us, but for the guests, which was time well spent. Like Courtnie said, we’re back in LA attempting to re-learn the city and its community. So that’s a fun new opportunity in itself as The Carrolls.” Matthew Battiest

