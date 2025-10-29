HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: Courtnie And Josh’s Chicago Wedding Was So Stunning, It Went Viral On TikTok

With 235 guests there in support, the couple tied the knot in the same venue that Barack and Michelle said 'I do' in.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
When Courtnie and Josh first crossed paths, it was welcome week, the introduction to their freshman year of college. As fairytale romances go, you might think that means it was love at first sight. They connected, fell in love, and the journey to happily ever after began immediately. Not so fast.

“We weren’t fast friends!” Courtnie says. The two didn’t really get to know each other until they were juniors, after Josh saw the R&B artist sing at a coffee bar on campus. It took another year, specifically during the last semester of their college experience in 2015, for the two to start dating.

While it took some time for their relationship to begin, Courtnie says she actually came to realize Josh was her soulmate while they were still friends, and they spent a summer apart. It would be the last summer they weren’t spending the season together.

“I might as well have been a teenager glued to my phone that year, because even though I was having one of the best summers of my life visiting the continent of Africa for the first time and interning in New York, no day was complete if I didn’t get to tell him about it,” she recalls.

For Josh, the feeling was mutual. Things weren’t as special without Courtnie present.

“It got to that point that no matter what activity I was doing, I kept thinking to myself, This could be even better if Courtnie was here,” he says. “Whether it was something as simple as going on a hike or as elaborate as traveling abroad. That was definitely an early indication for me.”

So in the fall of 2023, while the couple were enjoying one of their favorite destinations, Upstate New York, Josh decide to pop the question, and went to great lengths, or make that heights, to make it happen.

“I had the idea of a hot air balloon in my back pocket for a long time, so it was a pleasant surprise to find out this is something that could be done in one of our favorite places,” he says. “As the day approached and rain was floating in and out of the weather report, I probably grew a few grey hairs, but ultimately we were able to fly the day it was originally planned for. I had arranged for a photographer to pose as part of the hot air balloon company crew and next thing you know we were 1000+ feet in the air and I was on one knee in a little basket. 

“Once we came down from the high, both literally and physically, I had all four of our parents surprise us at our cabin upstate,” Josh adds. “I told Courtnie, ‘Alright, that’s it, I’m out of surprises,’ but had one more up my sleeve when about 35 of our closest friends surprised her at a restaurant on the property a few hours later, and my job was finally finished! One of the best nights of our lives without a doubt.”

The only thing that could one-up a proposal in the clouds is saying “I do” in the venue where President Barack Obama exchanged vows with First Lady Michelle. The pair invited 235 people to the Southside of Chicago, specifically the beautiful South Shore Cultural Center, to celebrate their love in August. The venue has a great history, including in the life of the bride’s family. “My dad grew up just minutes from the venue,” Courtnie says, noting she also sold snow cones with her cousin up the block from the space.

So they shuffled in, the bride and her tribe wearing unforgettable looks—vivid jewel-toned colors on the bridesmaids thanks to Desiree Iyama, a voluminous gown on the woman of the hour by Iyomi Ho Ken. “I knew I wanted to work with Black designers across the board, and I’ve always loved unique shapes and silhouettes, especially shapes that give drama.”

With that drama, it was important that the groomsmen had a more laid-back look. But Josh still got to step out in standout fashion too, rocking a look from Harbison Studio.

Dressed to the nines, Courtnie and Josh tied the knot in heartwarming fashion, and then proceeded to the reception, where the wedding party was introduced to the sounds of the the anthem for the Chicago Bulls. They ended the night on a high with an electric after-party at Gino & Marty’s in the West Loop.

The day was a dream come true after plenty of planning and preparation, and the details of the day have racked up more than five million views on TikTok, including a clip of the wedding party that alone brought in more than 80,000 likes. Since the celebration, the pair, who now call Los Angeles home, can’t wait to see what the future holds for them as husband and wife. “I’m excited for a partnership that propels us forward in all ways, says Courtnie. “Spiritually, emotionally, professionally, and in all-around joy.”

Check out the beautiful digital and film photos from the couple’s big day, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Dress designer: Iyomi Ho Ken

Suit designer: Harbison Studio

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Desiree Iyama

Bridesmaids’ jewelry: Aura by Jewel

Photographer: Matthew Battiest

Venue: South Shore Cultural Center

Florist: Southside Blooms

Hair: Brittany Taplin

Stylist: Maya Jones

Makeup: Capri Latimore

Partial Planning: Sustainable Soirees

