Bridal Bliss: The Bride Dazzled In Red At Chin And Leron’s Valentine’s Day Wedding In Montego Bay

You never know where you might meet the love of your life. For Atlanta residents Chinyere, or Chin as those who know her call her, and Leron, it was at a kid’s party in 2007. It wasn’t love at first sight, though. In fact, it was a bit awkward. Both had school-aged children at the time who were attending the celebration, and Chin and Leron weren’t really in a place to mix and mingle. Literally.

“The party was at one of those warehouse indoor playgrounds with oversized inflatable slides and bouncers. It was loud with kids running and screaming everywhere,” Chin recalls. “My dear friend Joya Harris made a brief introduction and walked away. We were left awkwardly standing looking at each other.”

After some “benign conversation,” as she puts it, the two quickly returned to being on parent mode. “But I did clearly notice how handsome he was,” she says. They would end up reconnecting in 2008 over business, Leron, an attorney, coming through in the clutch to help Chin, a real estate broker, close an important deal.

“I was in the middle of a complex real estate transaction involving sellers going through a divorce. I reached out to him to get some advice on how to navigate it,” she says. “We discussed over the phone. To my surprise, he provided a quick solution that I could carry out myself. So, he not only saved the deal, ensuring I earned my commission, but he also saved some hefty legal fees for my clients.”

Looking to show her gratitude, she invited Leron out for a drink on a Friday evening. It took some time to nail down a date due to his overwhelmed schedule. “We finally met up at a now-closed tequila bar and restaurant, Lime. What I thought would be quick meet-up ended up being hours. The conversation just flowed,” she shares. “We were so locked into talking and laughing with each other that we didn’t realize the restaurant was closing.” The two continued the night at a live music spot called Blind Willies, and before they knew it, they’d danced and vibed until the early hours of Saturday morning. They hung out again on Sunday to play pool and grab dinner, and ever since then, “We have spent 16 and counting inseparable years together.”

The two had previously been married before, so they weren’t interested in taking that step again. They moved in together. They were committed to each other. That was good enough. Then, their daughters, now adults, told them that after so many years together, “It is time” to take that step. They became more open-minded to the idea, and eventually, Leron was sold on it.

On February 9, 2024, after attending an October London show (a client of Leron’s), magic would happen again over drinks. The couple met up with friends at Bar Margot at the Four Seasons in Midtown Atlanta. While in the midst of sipping on cocktails and catching up, Leron had to step out for what he said was a client call. Gone for a noticeable while, he returned with a ring. The DJ played a song by London, and when Chin looked up, Leron was there, ready to propose. He went home to get the ring because he felt the moment with their favorite mates at Bar Margot was the perfect opportunity to pop the question.

“I showed some of the fellas in the group pictures of the ring. As I was showing them the ring, I shared I wasn’t sure when I would propose, but it hit me, and I said the time is now,” he shares. “So, I told Chin I had a client call. Also, I told the DJ to cue up October London’s song ‘Back to Your Place.’

“But what Chin didn’t know is I jumped in an Uber, I went home, grabbed the ring, and went back to Bar Margot. Took all of 15 minutes,” he adds. “When I walked back in, DJ played the song. I went over to our table and asked her to stand up. I shared how much I love her and want to spend our lives together and presented the ring. She screamed ‘YES!'”

A little over a year later, Chin and Leron hopped on a plane from Atlanta to marry in Jamaica at the Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay. It was an untraditional event, with the couple tying the knot on Valentine’s Day, the bride in red, and guests in white, seated in a spiral, or “Circle of Love.” After going into their relationship wary of the idea of getting married again, Chin and Leron were overjoyed for their second chance to say “I do,” celebrating the bond they’ve built over 16 wonderful years, with forever to go.

“We have built a deep, steady, and true love for each other,” says Chin. “And have become each other’s resting place, safe place, and happy place. I consider our marriage a celebration of our many years together and an evolution of all that is still to come.”

01 01 Why Montego Bay? Jamaica holds a special place in the heart of the couple, especially Chin. Born to a Jamaican father, she spent her earliest years of childhood in Kingston, and the couple’s first trip together was to Jamaica when her father’s health was declining. “I knew it would be a difficult trip emotionally and needed the support,” she recalls. “At the time, we had only been dating two months. When I asked him, he immediately said yes without hesitation. Perfect example of how he always supports and uplifts me.” In addition to that, the island is a favorite destination. “We just love the vibe and it feels like home.” The couple chose Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay because the area would be easy to access upon arrival. And they were the only lodging that was hosting weddings January through April, and on their desired date of Valentine’s Day. Michael Saab

02 02 The Circle of Love Instead of having chairs for guests in the traditional rows, the couple opted for a circle that would lead to the altar. They called it the “Circle of Love. Cute! “As we entered and walked through the spiral, we were able to see, smile and feel the joy of each of are friends and family who have and continue to support our love journey.” Michael Saab

03 03 Seeing Red In addition to red pom-poms to cheer the couple on after saying “I do,” and a red gown worn by Chin (you’ll see more of that shortly), touches of red were also found in the florals. Red ginger flowers, beloved on the island, adorned the stark white chairs, offering a gorgeous contrast. Michael Saab

04 04 Be Our Guest – in White “We love a white party!” says Chin of the couple’s choice to ask guests to wear breezy, island inspired white looks for the wedding. “Every beach trip we take we always incorporate a dinner with everyone in all white no matter the guest size whether it’s just the two of us or larger group. We wanted the celebration to reflect our love story, as well as the joy and happiness we have for each other. Our journey to marriage was non-traditional. So, we flipped the tradition of the bride wearing white and asked our guests to wear white for the ultimate white party.” Michael Saab

05 05 So Fresh and So Clean “I knew Chin was my person because of how she made me feel. It’s a feeling I can’t quite describe,” Leron, captured on his way down the aisle in a custom suit by Hideoki Bespoke, says. “But that first summer of dating I simply fell in love with Chin. I just felt in sync with her and knew I wanted to be with her forever. Our relationship is easy, relaxed and harmonious. She centers me.” Michael Saab

06 06 Lady in Red Chin was accompanied down the aisle by her daughters, Victoria and Hannah, who were also her makeup artists for her big day. All eyes were on her not only because of their great work (more on that shortly, too!), but also because of her show-stopping red gown by Bronx and Banco. “It was Valentine’s Day. And red is synonymous with the day of love, romance and passion. So, I had to wear red,” she explains. “I also wanted something bold and fun. I love color and interesting designs. As I was perusing the internet, I came across this fabulous Bronx and Banco red high-low hem dress. I was intrigued by the floral essence of the design. But the price gave me pause. Then it went on sale, and I clicked ‘buy.’ It arrived and it was perfect for me.” Michael Saab

07 07 A Family Affair In addition to Chin’s daughters helping her get ready for the day, her brother, Odiaka, was the officiant. She was initially going to let the resort provide one, but after a friend suggested her brother, she had a change of heart. “While I am sure the hotel officiant would be fine, there is no connection. And since we were so intentional about having our community of friends and family with us for the weekend I wanted us to be married by someone who knows our journey and not someone just reading a script and plugging in our names,” says the bride. “So, I called my brother up and asked him if he would be willing to get ordained by Universal Life Church and officiate our wedding. And he said yes!” Michael Saab

08 08 A Powerful Poem The family moments continued throughout the ceremony, as Chin surprised Leron with a beautiful poem read by his aunt Sharon. It is one of his favorite moments from the day. “Sharon is the family poet. Early on during the ceremony, my brother-in-law, who was the officiant, paused to invite Sharon up to read her poem. I was shocked since I had no idea she was involved with the ceremony. It brought tears to my eyes,” Leron says. “It was truly a special moment to not only have her there, but to also share her poetry with us.” Michael Saab

09 09 In the Circle “About two months into dating, I realized Leron was my person,” Chin recalls. “I immediately connected to his gentle spirit. He doesn’t show that side often. He calls himself a ‘killer’ in the legal sense. But with me, he is kind hearted and deeply loving. He lifts me up, supports me and cherishes me. And quite frankly, we have a good time together. Since the first date weekend, we have continued to court each other.” Michael Saab

10 10 You May Kiss the Bride After a beautiful and one-of-a-kind ceremony, the couple sealed their love with a kiss. Michael Saab

11 11 “Celebration of Love” We have to talk a bit more about Leron’s suit, which complemented Chin’s gown so well. “Dedrick Thomas is a designer and owner of Hideoki Bespoke. Our relationship started more than 15 years ago as transactional. I needed suits and he designed them for me,” the groom shares. “But over the years we have become boys. He’s like a brother to me. So, of course for my wedding day, I asked Dedrick to design my looks. With each piece he has designed for me, he will always inscribe words of inspiration under the collar or inside of the pant leg. For my wedding suit he inscribed ‘celebration of love’ under the collar.” Michael Saab

12 12 Natural Beauty “I am not that into makeup,” Chin admits. “I like to use it to enhance, not cover up or recreate. While the hotel offered makeup artist services, I was nervous about the possibility of the artist going too heavy rather than simply enhancing. So I asked my daughters, the two people who know my makeup preference best. The afternoon of the wedding we took our time, did our makeup and got dressed together. It was a special pre-ceremony moment shared with my daughters.” The end result was a flawless look for the bride. Michael Saab

13 13 Love and Happiness The newlyweds were all smiles during their portrait session. Michael Saab

14 14 Abundant Joy When asked what she’s looking forward to when it comes to married life with Leron, because they’ve been together for 16 years, she says, “I’m looking forward to the continuation of a life of pure joy.” Michael Saab

15 15 The Reception Was a Beach Party A quick peek at the beach party that followed the ceremony. Chin continued her red dominance, wearing a red fringe two-piece ensemble by Mariandree Gaitan (not pictured). The wedding day was just one part of the destination celebration the couple put on for guests. “We wanted a smallish celebration and wanted it not to be just a day. We wanted a full weekend,” says Chin. “And Jamaica is the perfect place to travel to when it is winter in the States.” Michael Saab

16 16 Happily Ever After Begins “Not much has changed,” Leron says about married life. Nevertheless, he’s excited knowing the best is yet to come for the lovebirds. “But I look forward to continuing to experience the peace Chin gives me every day when I walk in the door. After my long office days, I look forward to Chin’s loving smile, hugs and spirit.” Michael Saab

