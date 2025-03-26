HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: The Bride Dazzled In Red At Chin And Leron's Valentine's Day Wedding In Montego Bay

Initially hesitant to marry again, the couple celebrated their love in a uniquely fabulous way in Jamaica on the universal day of love.
Bridal Bliss: The Bride Dazzled In Red At Chin And Leron's Valentine's Day Wedding In Montego Bay
Michael Saab
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

You never know where you might meet the love of your life. For Atlanta residents Chinyere, or Chin as those who know her call her, and Leron, it was at a kid’s party in 2007. It wasn’t love at first sight, though. In fact, it was a bit awkward. Both had school-aged children at the time who were attending the celebration, and Chin and Leron weren’t really in a place to mix and mingle. Literally.

“The party was at one of those warehouse indoor playgrounds with oversized inflatable slides and bouncers. It was loud with kids running and screaming everywhere,” Chin recalls. “My dear friend Joya Harris made a brief introduction and walked away. We were left awkwardly standing looking at each other.”

After some “benign conversation,” as she puts it, the two quickly returned to being on parent mode. “But I did clearly notice how handsome he was,” she says. They would end up reconnecting in 2008 over business, Leron, an attorney, coming through in the clutch to help Chin, a real estate broker, close an important deal.

“I was in the middle of a complex real estate transaction involving sellers going through a divorce. I reached out to him to get some advice on how to navigate it,” she says. “We discussed over the phone. To my surprise, he provided a quick solution that I could carry out myself. So, he not only saved the deal, ensuring I earned my commission, but he also saved some hefty legal fees for my clients.”

Looking to show her gratitude, she invited Leron out for a drink on a Friday evening. It took some time to nail down a date due to his overwhelmed schedule. “We finally met up at a now-closed tequila bar and restaurant, Lime. What I thought would be quick meet-up ended up being hours. The conversation just flowed,” she shares. “We were so locked into talking and laughing with each other that we didn’t realize the restaurant was closing.” The two continued the night at a live music spot called Blind Willies, and before they knew it, they’d danced and vibed until the early hours of Saturday morning. They hung out again on Sunday to play pool and grab dinner, and ever since then, “We have spent 16 and counting inseparable years together.”

The two had previously been married before, so they weren’t interested in taking that step again. They moved in together. They were committed to each other. That was good enough. Then, their daughters, now adults, told them that after so many years together, “It is time” to take that step. They became more open-minded to the idea, and eventually, Leron was sold on it.

On February 9, 2024, after attending an October London show (a client of Leron’s), magic would happen again over drinks. The couple met up with friends at Bar Margot at the Four Seasons in Midtown Atlanta. While in the midst of sipping on cocktails and catching up, Leron had to step out for what he said was a client call. Gone for a noticeable while, he returned with a ring. The DJ played a song by London, and when Chin looked up, Leron was there, ready to propose. He went home to get the ring because he felt the moment with their favorite mates at Bar Margot was the perfect opportunity to pop the question.

Bridal Bliss: The Bride Dazzled In Red At Chin And Leron’s Valentine’s Day Wedding In Montego Bay
Michael Saab

“I showed some of the fellas in the group pictures of the ring. As I was showing them the ring, I shared I wasn’t sure when I would propose, but it hit me, and I said the time is now,” he shares. “So, I told Chin I had a client call. Also, I told the DJ to cue up October London’s song ‘Back to Your Place.’

“But what Chin didn’t know is I jumped in an Uber, I went home, grabbed the ring, and went back to Bar Margot. Took all of 15 minutes,” he adds. “When I walked back in, DJ played the song. I went over to our table and asked her to stand up. I shared how much I love her and want to spend our lives together and presented the ring. She screamed ‘YES!'”

A little over a year later, Chin and Leron hopped on a plane from Atlanta to marry in Jamaica at the Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay. It was an untraditional event, with the couple tying the knot on Valentine’s Day, the bride in red, and guests in white, seated in a spiral, or “Circle of Love.” After going into their relationship wary of the idea of getting married again, Chin and Leron were overjoyed for their second chance to say “I do,” celebrating the bond they’ve built over 16 wonderful years, with forever to go.

“We have built a deep, steady, and true love for each other,” says Chin. “And have become each other’s resting place, safe place, and happy place. I consider our marriage a celebration of our many years together and an evolution of all that is still to come.”

See images from their Valentine’s Day celebration and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Hotel, Wedding Coordinator & Food: Half Moon Resort Jamaica

Flowers: Tai Flora Luxe Events

Photographer: Michael Saab

DJ: DJ Mars

Custom Cookies: the host co.

Groom’s Custom Attire: Hideoki Bespoke

Bride’s Hair: Angela Gibson

Bride’s Ceremony Dress: Bronx and Banco

Bride’s Beach Party Attire: Mariandree Gaitan

Bride’s Ring: Fevzi & Co. Jewelers

Groom’s Ring: David Yurman

TOPICS: 