Bridal Bliss: Candyce And Michael’s Gorgeous Baltimore Wedding Was A Family Affair

As it says in Proverbs 18:22, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the LORD.” It’s a Bible verse that is integral to the love story of Candyce and Michael.

Before the two first connected on a dating app on New Year’s Day in 2023, she’d come across his profile — and swiped left. “I saw his profile first and thought he was very handsome, but my older sister kept reminding me that my person would find me,” Candyce says, sharing that Proverbs verse as confirmation not to do the chasing. “So, I swiped left with some hesitation but hoped he’d find me somehow in the dating app algorithm!”

Luckily for Candyce, Michael was also a man of faith, and his prayers did indeed lead him her way. “I was about to give up on love, but decided to give my search for my future wife one more try. I remember praying about it earlier that day. Then, I came across her profile. My first thought was that she was stunningly beautiful with an amazing smile. So, I introduced myself and wished her a Happy New Year. She responded and admitted that she saw me first but waited for me to find her,” he recalls. “We exchanged numbers and spent hours talking on the phone and texting every day. After a week, I asked her out on our first date.”

And so it began. The two met up for their first date at Cooper’s Hawk Winery, pulling up in the same black cars, wearing all black, excitement palpable. “The chemistry between us was intense, almost magnetic,” Michael says. “It was as if we had known each other for years.”

From then on, they dated every weekend, and their children (Candyce has three, ages 22, 19 and 16, and Michael has a 29-year-old son), who were initially protective and skeptical, became their biggest cheerleaders. That includes Candyce’s son, Tyler, who had comically been waiting in the parking lot their entire first date — just in case.

“Michael earned their trust through his actions and how he consistently treated me with care,” Candyce says.

So it makes sense that when it was time to ask for her hand in marriage in 2024, he went to her children for approval. Her daughter, Taylor, gave him the scoop on how to best catch her off guard. “I’m hard to surprise, but I love surprises!” With that support, on date #77, Michael took Candyce to the National Harbor in Maryland to ride the Capital Wheel. A dozen roses in hand, he waited until they got on the ride to pull out a diamond ring and pop the question. “I immediately said yes!” she recalls with glee.

Less than a year later, the two made it official, tying the knot on March 8, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore with their children as the bridal party. They smile at the memories, including Candyce walking down the aisle with her oldest son, and Michael getting to dance for the first time with his wife.

What started as a leap of faith on the apps culminated in a celebration of love they’ll never forget. It was also a proof that prayer works. “I’d prayed for God to send me someone who would treat me like glass,” Candyce says, “and he treats me like royalty.”

01 01 A Blushing Bride “I knew I had found my person because he checked more boxes than I had on my list,” Candyce says. “From day one, he made me a priority and assured me that I could let my guard down because he would have his up for both of us, and he truly meant it.” Stanlo Photography

02 02 A Dapper Groom “From the moment we met, I couldn’t stop thinking about her,” says Michael. “She is everything I ever prayed for—beautiful inside and out, compassionate, selfless, attentive, and affectionate.” Stanlo Photography

03 03 Special Touches On the way in to the ceremony, guests were encouraged to write well-wishes and thoughts on puzzle pieces, which would be put together to be one major send-off for the couple. Stanlo Photography

04 04 Here Comes…the Groom While all eyes are always on the bride, Michael certainly made a major entrance for the ceremony, shades on, with a fog machine adding a little extra pizazz to the moment. Strike a pose! Stanlo Photography

05 05 The Bridal March Candyce entered the ceremony with her son, Tyler, walking her down the aisle to the sounds of “You and I” by John Legend, which Michael chose for her grand entrance. Stanlo Photography

06 06 In This Moment The couple holds hands at the altar as they share their vows. Stanlo Photography

07 07 Two Become One Afterward, they commemorated the moment with a unity candle ceremony. Stanlo Photography

08 08 The Venue The couple said “I do,” and proceeded to party at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. The theme for the celebration was “timeless chic.” Stanlo Photography

09 09 A Sweet Treat The theme was executed through the use of sleek black and white. From the cake, pictured here, to the couple wearing white while their guests were instructed to wear black. “Everyone complied with our request for all-black attire,” Candyce says. Stanlo Photography

10 10 The Mr. and Mrs. Before their guests entered the reception hall, Candyce and Michael got to walk through it and marvel at seeing all of their ideas come to fruition. Stanlo Photography

11 11 An Extra Special Wedding Party The couple’s children played the part of the wedding party for the festivities. Their kids have been rooting for their love for some time. “What truly won them over was seeing how he genuinely cherished me and that he was profoundly loving, attentive and protective,” she says. “Their support came from watching my joy return. Now, it’s all love and support.” Stanlo Photography

12 12 In the Mood for Love “My son was protective as well, but more focused on making sure I was truly fulfilled and happy,” Michael says of his own son’s feelings about him finding love again. “Once he witnessed my contentment and the joy Candyce brought into my life, his support became immediate.” Stanlo Photography

13 13 Let’s Dance The couple entered the reception ready to bust a move, as you can see from their faces! Stanlo Photography

14 14 The First Dance They also slowed it down for the formal “first dance,” two-stepping close in front of their guests. Stanlo Photography

15 15 Let Them Eat Cake “I’d never felt this way about anyone else before,” Michael says of finding his soulmate in Candyce. “So, I knew that God had answered my prayers and she was my person.” Stanlo Photography

16 16 The Bouquet Toss We just had to share the comical chaos that was the bouquet toss, because if no one dives for it, it never happened. Stanlo Photography

17 17 The Garter Toss The men weren’t to be out jumped, though! Stanlo Photography

18 18 Proverbs 18:22 That Bible verse that is so important to their journey was integrated into their big day. Stanlo Photography

19 19 Boogie Nights A time was had once the dance floor opened up! Stanlo Photography