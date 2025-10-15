HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: Candyce And Michael's Gorgeous Baltimore Wedding Was A Family Affair

She swiped left the first time — but fate gave Candyce and Michael a romantic do-over. They said "I do" with their children as the wedding party.
Bridal Bliss: Candyce And Michael's Gorgeous Baltimore Wedding Was A Family Affair
By Victoria Uwumarogie
As it says in Proverbs 18:22, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the LORD.” It’s a Bible verse that is integral to the love story of Candyce and Michael.

Before the two first connected on a dating app on New Year’s Day in 2023, she’d come across his profile — and swiped left. “I saw his profile first and thought he was very handsome, but my older sister kept reminding me that my person would find me,” Candyce says, sharing that Proverbs verse as confirmation not to do the chasing. “So, I swiped left with some hesitation but hoped he’d find me somehow in the dating app algorithm!”

Luckily for Candyce, Michael was also a man of faith, and his prayers did indeed lead him her way. “I was about to give up on love, but decided to give my search for my future wife one more try. I remember praying about it earlier that day. Then, I came across her profile. My first thought was that she was stunningly beautiful with an amazing smile. So, I introduced myself and wished her a Happy New Year. She responded and admitted that she saw me first but waited for me to find her,” he recalls. “We exchanged numbers and spent hours talking on the phone and texting every day. After a week, I asked her out on our first date.”

And so it began. The two met up for their first date at Cooper’s Hawk Winery, pulling up in the same black cars, wearing all black, excitement palpable. “The chemistry between us was intense, almost magnetic,” Michael says. “It was as if we had known each other for years.”

From then on, they dated every weekend, and their children (Candyce has three, ages 22, 19 and 16, and Michael has a 29-year-old son), who were initially protective and skeptical, became their biggest cheerleaders. That includes Candyce’s son, Tyler, who had comically been waiting in the parking lot their entire first date — just in case.

“Michael earned their trust through his actions and how he consistently treated me with care,” Candyce says.

So it makes sense that when it was time to ask for her hand in marriage in 2024, he went to her children for approval. Her daughter, Taylor, gave him the scoop on how to best catch her off guard. “I’m hard to surprise, but I love surprises!” With that support, on date #77, Michael took Candyce to the National Harbor in Maryland to ride the Capital Wheel. A dozen roses in hand, he waited until they got on the ride to pull out a diamond ring and pop the question. “I immediately said yes!” she recalls with glee.

Bridal Bliss: Candyce And Michael’s Gorgeous Baltimore Wedding Was A Family Affair
Stanlo Photography

Less than a year later, the two made it official, tying the knot on March 8, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore with their children as the bridal party. They smile at the memories, including Candyce walking down the aisle with her oldest son, and Michael getting to dance for the first time with his wife.

What started as a leap of faith on the apps culminated in a celebration of love they’ll never forget. It was also a proof that prayer works. “I’d prayed for God to send me someone who would treat me like glass,” Candyce says, “and he treats me like royalty.”

Learn more about their love story, and check out stunning photos from their special day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

