Bridal Bliss: Candice And DeVaughn's Sunny Cali Nuptials Went Viral On TikTok

Candice met DeVaughn, the man who would be her husband, six months after she says God led her to leave NYC for LA.
Tracy Pacana
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When God leads you to do something, surrender and do it. That is a lesson one can walk away with after hearing Candice and DeVaughn’s love story.

In late 2021, Candice felt compelled to pick up and start over in a new place, all the way across the country. “My decision to move to Los Angeles from New York City was completely God-led,” she recalls. “I didn’t know it at the time, but part of the move was so that I could meet my husband.”

Six months after touching down in LA, she came face to face with DeVaughn. Well, screen to screen, actually, because they first met on Hinge. “I noticed how much we had in common: We’re both Christians, we moved to big cities from the Midwest to chase our careers, we come from great, close-knit families with parents who’ve been married for decades, and so much more,” Candice says.

The two went on a first date that didn’t start out the best. She was 30 minutes late, she remembers, due to infamous LA traffic. But DeVaughn, who says he was instantly drawn to her on the app, didn’t allow a little tardiness to hamper the chances of a good thing.

“I apologized profusely, but he was so chill about it. This showed me he was patient and had a good temperament. We went on to have a great first date,” she says. “It felt so easy, like we’d known each other for so long. When he asked me for a second date, it was an easy yes.”

Soon after, they were going on dates all the time. Before they knew it, the two were behaving like soulmates, and DeVaughn, who was initially sold on Candice because of her obvious beauty and strong faith, found himself impressed by so many other aspects of their interactions.

“It didn’t take long for a spark to form once we started dating and had many conversations,” he shares. “I realized how in sync we were through the countless interests we shared, and we’d even finish each other’s sentences practically every other day. That’s when I knew we had something really special.”

He, in fact, “knew,” as the married men in his life would tell him they “just knew” when their wives were their final stop in the dating game. The man of faith, who’d prayed that “my next relationship would be my last,” was ready to propose.

And so he did. It happened in May 2023, on Candice’s birthday. Her friends had come into town, and while she planned to spend a Friday and Saturday with them, DeVaughn asked that she keep Sunday open for him because he had a surprise planned.

“All I knew on Sunday was to be ready to leave by a certain time. I was just along for the ride,” she recalls. “We pulled up to Santa Monica Beach, and some of our friends were waiting for us at a very cute outdoor picnic. I thought this could’ve been the whole surprise. It was catered by a chef and set up by a professional picnic company. It was perfect.”

But that wasn’t all. Shortly after their arrival, she looked up, and Candice saw her immediate family, from the Midwest, joining them on the beach. She cried. But more tears, the happy kind, of course, would flow. “We enjoyed the picnic for a good while and then my dad told me they were getting ready to head out,” she says. “We were playing music, so my dad danced with me, then he turned me around, and DeVaughn was there on one knee.”

She said yes. And a little over a year later, in Fallbrook, California, at the Monserate Winery, Candice and DeVaughn said, “I do.” It was the garden party she dreamed of, with plenty of personal touches and heartfelt moments from the start of the day to the finish. They were surrounded by the people they love. Their wedding party even went viral on TikTok, with 38,000 views and more than 600 comments accrued in just one clip, for being the definition of black beauty. Literally, though.

@candicewatts_

All that melanin 😮‍💨 #weddingtiktok #bridetok #bridesmaids #wedding #2025bride #blacklove #2025wedding #blackluxury #weddingtrends #brideera #blackbride #weddingtok #californiawedding

♬ original sound – 💋

“Love filled the air,” DeVaughn says, “and it truly was a day to remember.”

Learn more about how the unforgettable celebration came together, see why you too need some fancy parasols at your wedding, and bask in the Black love and joy of this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Bride: Candice Watts

Groom: DeVaughn Watts

Bride’s Gown: Monique Lhuillier

Bride’s Footwear: Manolo Blahnik

Venue & Catering/Bar: Monserate Winery

Wedding Planner: Shauna Wise

Photographer: Tracy Pacana

Content Creator: The Social Club

Specialty Rentals: Adore Folklore and 2 Create Designs

Cake: Jenny Wenny Cakes

DJ: DJ Beatific

Florist: Sweet Floral Dreams

Signage: Goldie Crew and Look Good on Paper Co.

Bride’s Makeup: Manuel Espinoza

Bridal Party Makeup: Angel Collier

Hair: Kamari and Ricki

Day of Paper Goods: Minimal Moon Paperie

