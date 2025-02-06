Bridal Bliss: Candice And DeVaughn's Sunny Cali Nuptials Went Viral On TikTok

Tracy Pacana

When God leads you to do something, surrender and do it. That is a lesson one can walk away with after hearing Candice and DeVaughn’s love story.

In late 2021, Candice felt compelled to pick up and start over in a new place, all the way across the country. “My decision to move to Los Angeles from New York City was completely God-led,” she recalls. “I didn’t know it at the time, but part of the move was so that I could meet my husband.”

Six months after touching down in LA, she came face to face with DeVaughn. Well, screen to screen, actually, because they first met on Hinge. “I noticed how much we had in common: We’re both Christians, we moved to big cities from the Midwest to chase our careers, we come from great, close-knit families with parents who’ve been married for decades, and so much more,” Candice says.

The two went on a first date that didn’t start out the best. She was 30 minutes late, she remembers, due to infamous LA traffic. But DeVaughn, who says he was instantly drawn to her on the app, didn’t allow a little tardiness to hamper the chances of a good thing.

“I apologized profusely, but he was so chill about it. This showed me he was patient and had a good temperament. We went on to have a great first date,” she says. “It felt so easy, like we’d known each other for so long. When he asked me for a second date, it was an easy yes.”

Soon after, they were going on dates all the time. Before they knew it, the two were behaving like soulmates, and DeVaughn, who was initially sold on Candice because of her obvious beauty and strong faith, found himself impressed by so many other aspects of their interactions.

“It didn’t take long for a spark to form once we started dating and had many conversations,” he shares. “I realized how in sync we were through the countless interests we shared, and we’d even finish each other’s sentences practically every other day. That’s when I knew we had something really special.”

He, in fact, “knew,” as the married men in his life would tell him they “just knew” when their wives were their final stop in the dating game. The man of faith, who’d prayed that “my next relationship would be my last,” was ready to propose.

And so he did. It happened in May 2023, on Candice’s birthday. Her friends had come into town, and while she planned to spend a Friday and Saturday with them, DeVaughn asked that she keep Sunday open for him because he had a surprise planned.

“All I knew on Sunday was to be ready to leave by a certain time. I was just along for the ride,” she recalls. “We pulled up to Santa Monica Beach, and some of our friends were waiting for us at a very cute outdoor picnic. I thought this could’ve been the whole surprise. It was catered by a chef and set up by a professional picnic company. It was perfect.”

But that wasn’t all. Shortly after their arrival, she looked up, and Candice saw her immediate family, from the Midwest, joining them on the beach. She cried. But more tears, the happy kind, of course, would flow. “We enjoyed the picnic for a good while and then my dad told me they were getting ready to head out,” she says. “We were playing music, so my dad danced with me, then he turned me around, and DeVaughn was there on one knee.”

She said yes. And a little over a year later, in Fallbrook, California, at the Monserate Winery, Candice and DeVaughn said, “I do.” It was the garden party she dreamed of, with plenty of personal touches and heartfelt moments from the start of the day to the finish. They were surrounded by the people they love. Their wedding party even went viral on TikTok, with 38,000 views and more than 600 comments accrued in just one clip, for being the definition of black beauty. Literally, though.

Article continues after video.

“Love filled the air,” DeVaughn says, “and it truly was a day to remember.”

Learn more about how the unforgettable celebration came together, see why you too need some fancy parasols at your wedding, and bask in the Black love and joy of this week’s Bridal Bliss.



01 01 A Beautiful Bride “That feeling of ease that I felt on our first date never stopped,” Candice says of knowing DeVaughn was the one. “The thoughtfulness and mindfulness never stopped. I felt like I could be myself around him without judgment. We knew how to communicate with understanding and respect. We put each other’s needs before our own. We’re like the same person in so many ways, and that works for us.” Tracy Pacana

02 02 Man of the Moment “I used to ask other married men how they knew they’d found ‘the one,’ and they all gave the same reply: ‘When you know, you know.’ That never made sense to me—until I met Candice,” says DeVaughn. “All at once, I understood exactly what they were talking about: The idea of living life without her became unthinkable. I felt an undeniable desire to build a future by her side, and I had no doubts whatsoever. I’d been praying that my next relationship would be my last, and when God answered that prayer, it gave me the absolute confidence that she was the one.” Tracy Pacana

03 03 A View of the Venue “When we knew the wedding would be in California, I initially wanted to do it in the backyard of an estate. I had garden party vibes in mind,” the bride shares. “However, when I realized that wouldn’t work logistically given the amount of people we’d invite, our planner introduced us to Monserate Winery, which was undergoing a refresh. When we toured the space, I saw that we’d still be able to achieve a garden party feel without the headache that can come with renting a private estate. It was also a plus that we could do the ceremony, cocktail hour and reception all at the same place.” Tracy Pacana

04 04 Parasol, Anyone? “I knew it was going to be warm and sunny on our wedding day so I wanted to make sure our guests had shade,” says Candice. Tracy Pacana

05 05 Fans for All “Parasols are also a great way to bring that garden party feel to life. Style and function! In that same vein, we had hand fans. The fans and parasols sat in baskets toward the entrance,” Candice says. Tracy Pacana

06 06 Here Comes the Bride Candice’s entrance for the ceremony is one that stays imprinted in DeVaughn’s mind. “I had so many favorite moments throughout the day. One that really stands out was watching her walk down the aisle.” Tracy Pacana

07 07 Tears of Joy “The second our eyes met, it felt like the world stood still, and she was the only one moving,” the groom adds. “She was absolutely breathtaking, and I’ll never forget that image.” Tracy Pacana

08 08 U-N-I-T-Y The couple enjoyed a unity sand moment during their sunny celebration. Tracy Pacana

09 09 You May Kiss the Bride “Another unforgettable moment came immediately after the ceremony—we were both in a whirlwind of shock and excitement, realizing we had officially become one!” DeVaughn says. Tracy Pacana

10 10 Be Our Guest “The venue has an old-world Italian feel, so I also wanted to bring that to life in subtle, chic ways through stone,” Candice says of personal touches in the décor, including this gorgeous linen seating chart. “Our bar and table signage were stone. Stoneware ceramic vases were used in the florals and to hold down our linen seating chart, which hung from an olive tree. We complemented the linen seating chart with fabric menus.” Tracy Pacana

11 11 The Perfect Place to Party “Everything was white and beige, like my home décor,” the bride shares of décor inside of the Monserate Winery. “We had single stem white roses lining the reception tables. I wanted long tables for the reception to turn the garden party into a dinner party.” Tracy Pacana

12 12 Let Them Eat Cake The white wedding cake, which fit into the white and beige décor mentioned, was created by Jenny Wenny Cakes. Tracy Pacana

13 13 The Bride’s Tribe A few of Candice’s bridesmaids, dressed in black gowns to match the rest of the wedding party, were captured post-ceremony in a striking image. Tracy Pacana

14 14 Joyous Celebration Candice and DeVaughn spent the whole day with the wedding party, including waking up with them. “We rented a beach house for our wedding party and it was so calming to wake up to the views and sounds of water, to get our makeup and hair done in front of it, and kick it with our wedding party before heading to the venue,” she says. “It was also kind of fun trying to hide from my husband while staying in the same house.” Tracy Pacana

15 15 The Littlest Participants How cute are these flower girls and ring bearers? Their looks matched the color scheme of white and beige, too. Tracy Pacana

16 16 The Clique Video captured by the day’s content creator, The Social Club, went viral. It was of the wedding party, seen here, being photographed in all of their black and white splendor. Tracy Pacana

17 17 The Bride’s Favorite Moment “The whole day was blissful, but I also loved the moment we finally said ‘I do’ because that meant it was time to enjoy our wedding!” says Candice. And that they did. Tracy Pacana

18 18 The First of Many Dances “The reception turned into a full-on party,” DeVaughn says. “Everyone was overjoyed and dancing so hard that by the end of the night, the floor looked like it had more skid marks than a racetrack.” Tracy Pacana

19 19 Looking Forward to the Future “I’m looking forward to seeing what God wants to do through us as a unit,” says Candice. “We’re both passionate about God’s kingdom being the center of marriages and educating people on the true purpose of marriage, according to the Bible. We started a book club with other Christian couples and are working on launching a platform with that goal.” Tracy Pacana

20 20 Happily Ever After “What I’m most excited about is building a legacy and creating a lifetime of memories with her. I can’t wait to see how God blesses us—from the goals we achieve to the beautiful children we hope to have. Growing old together and looking back on all the hilarious, wonderful moments we’ll share with family and friends truly fills me with joy,” DeVaughn shares. “With God at the center of it all, we plan to leave a positive mark on the world in every way we can.” Tracy Pacana

Vendors

Bride: Candice Watts

Groom: DeVaughn Watts

Bride’s Gown: Monique Lhuillier

Bride’s Footwear: Manolo Blahnik

Venue & Catering/Bar: Monserate Winery

Wedding Planner: Shauna Wise

Photographer: Tracy Pacana

Content Creator: The Social Club

Specialty Rentals: Adore Folklore and 2 Create Designs

Cake: Jenny Wenny Cakes

DJ: DJ Beatific

Florist: Sweet Floral Dreams

Signage: Goldie Crew and Look Good on Paper Co.

Bride’s Makeup: Manuel Espinoza

Bridal Party Makeup: Angel Collier

Hair: Kamari and Ricki

Day of Paper Goods: Minimal Moon Paperie