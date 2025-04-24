Bridal Bliss: Britney And Quinton’s 'Spelhouse' Love Story Led To A Dream Wedding In Cabo San Lucas

Britney and Quinton’s love story first blossomed in Atlanta. They met as college students in 2010, she a Spelmanite, he a Morehouse man.

“Our dorms were sister and brother dorms, and we met during a social event,” Britney recalls. “That night sparked a friendship that quickly grew into something really special.” The two became study partners, Quinton helping her pass Spanish, and soon, they were thick as thieves. “We became best friends, spending more and more time together throughout college. Even after graduation, we stayed connected, though distance made it a bit harder.”

Post-grad life took them in different directions. Literally. They lived in different cities. But the distance made them both realize that they had a bond that was far deeper than a friendship.

And so, Quinton made a move. In 2017, he slid into Britney’s DMs and said he had feelings for her. She took a leap of faith and the two began dating, albeit long-distance. Yet, until they had the chance to be in the same city, the distance only magnified their love.

“I knew I had found my person the moment our friendship turned into something more,” says Quinton. “I’ve always loved Britney and deeply valued the genuine bond we built back in college. There was always a connection between us, but the timing just wasn’t right. I promised myself that if we ever got the chance to explore more than friendship, I wouldn’t look back.”

As for Britney, she knew Quinton was her soulmate because she was most comfortable in his presence. “I knew I had found my person when I realized I could truly be myself with Quinton,” she recalls. “I let my guard down, and he embraced every part of my growth, my healing, even the parts shaped by childhood trauma. He never wavered. He stood by my side through it all and made me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

By 2022, he was ready to turn his former BFF, turned girlfriend, into his fiancée. A talented artist, Quinton used his very first art show that July to ask for her hand in front of all of his friends and family. As he unveiled a new piece, he got down on one knee, proposing to a stunned Britney (she admits she “almost fainted”), who said yes.

And so, they planned for a special celebration to honor their love. Looking to make it a vacation, they opted for a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the beautiful Cape Thompson Hotel. “Our December wedding was an unforgettable celebration of love, laughter and joy,” says the bride. The couple shirked tradition for the day, including having Britney’s mom walk her down the aisle (“She raised me as a single parent, so that moment meant everything”), helping guests to find their seats for the reception by taking a shot (“in true ‘Britney fashion'”), and partygoers even embraced a wedding crasher named Matthew who “somehow blended right in with the fun.”

From start to finish, the day captured the essence of their bond—a heartfelt celebration of their layered love story that started in the ATL and was reaching its climax in Mexico. “Our wedding was everything we dreamed of and more,” Britney says, “and we are so grateful to have shared it with the people we love most.”

Check out images from their special day and learn more about Britney and Quinton’s love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss, accompanied by a sweet Behind Bridal Bliss video interview above.

01 01 A Beautiful Bride “Quinton has always been my rock, my confidant, and my biggest cheerleader,” Britney says. “Over the years, our bond has grown stronger through every high and low. I feel so blessed to have found my soulmate in my best friend.” Photo By Julieta

02 02 The Groom Gets Ready “Britney is my best friend, my partner, and my everything,” says Quinton. “She’s the person I can’t imagine life without, and I feel so blessed to call her my wife.” Photo By Julieta

03 03 The Big Reveal Britney’s bridesmaids couldn’t get enough of her Ese Azenabor gown. “On our wedding day, I got ready surrounded by my best friends, my mom, mother-in-law, and our grandmothers,” she says. Photo By Julieta

04 04 The Venue The couple’s big day took place at The Cape Thompson Hotel in Mexico. Why a destination wedding in Cabo? “Quinton and I have a big community. If we had the wedding in the States, our guest list would’ve easily been over 400 people,” says Britney. “We wanted something more intimate and also wanted the whole experience to feel like a mini vacation. That’s what led us to the idea of a destination wedding. Cabo was an easy choice after we visited. It had the perfect mix of beauty, fun, and ease for our guests to travel.” Photo By Julieta

05 05 Meet Me at the Altar With the water sparkling just beyond, the altar felt like something out of a dream—the ideal spot for the couple to begin their next chapter. Photo By Julieta

06 06 The Golden Time of Day The sun was shining, and the seats were filled as guests waited for Britney and Quinton to make their entrance. Photo By Julieta

07 07 Here Comes the Groom The gleeful groom danced his way to the altar as guests, dressed in black, cheered him on. Photo By Julieta

08 08 Joined in Love “The ceremony was magical,” says the bride. “The day started with cloudy skies, but as we exchanged vows, the clouds parted, and a vibrant sunset lit up the sky. It felt like a divine blessing, perfectly timed for our union.” Photo By Julieta

09 09 Mr. and Mrs. Cole “We started as friends, and that foundation gave us something really deep,” Britney says about her relationship with Quinton. “Beyond everything else, he loved me for me and that’s what I love most about him.” Photo By Julieta

10 10 The Wedding Party The dream team, made up of a few of the couple’s favorite loved ones, was dressed to impress and ready to celebrate love. Photo By Julieta

11 11 Before the Fun “During cocktail hour, we joined our guests to watch the sunset and enjoy live music and speciality cocktails,” says Britney. Photo By Julieta

12 12 Shots, Shots, Shots “Guests found their seats in true ‘Britney fashion,’” says the bride, “by taking shots, a fun way to kick off the party and set the mood.” Photo By Julieta

13 13 Dinner Time “The reception was a modern, candlelit dream filled with elegance and energy,” she says. Photo By Julieta

14 14 Issa Party “Our bridal party made a grand entrance with sparklers and club signs, hyping up the crowd and introducing everyone to the ‘Club Cole’ vibes,” says Britney. Photo By Julieta

15 15 Hand in Hand After a long road to becoming husband and wife (they met as young adults and didn’t become a couple until 2019), Quinton says, “And now, here we are. I’m married to the love of my life, and it feels like everything unfolded exactly the way it was meant to.” Photo By Julieta

16 16 Sealed With a Kiss The couple, including Britney in her second look, cut their cake and enjoyed a smooch. “The night was full of dancing, laughter, and unforgettable moments,” the bride shares. Photo by Julieta

17 17 Let Them Eat Cake A sweet and intimate cake for an intimate gathering. Photo By Julieta

18 18 A Portrait of Love “Neither of us could’ve imagined back [in college] that we’d one day end up married but God has a beautiful way of working things out,” says Britney. Photo By Julieta

19 19 Forever Begins Favorite moments for the couple include their first look, listening to their officiant, Pastor Brian, speak “life and positivity into our union,” as Quinton says, and time getting ready with their loved ones. As far as what they’re looking forward to most about the future, Quinton says, “I’m looking forward to building the life we’ve always dreamed of, starting a family, creating memories, and writing our own story together, one chapter at a time.” Britney agrees. “Quinton is my partner in every sense, and I love that we’re committed to growing together, building our own traditions, and creating a life that’s uniquely ours,” she says. “I’m especially excited to start a family with him. I can’t wait to see him as a father and to experience parenthood side by side. I’m looking forward to traveling the world together, continuing to grow in love, and doing this beautiful journey of life as husband and wife.” Photo By Julieta

