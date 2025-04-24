HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Britney And Quinton’s 'Spelhouse' Love Story Led To A Dream Wedding In Cabo San Lucas

It took years for the Spelman and Morehouse grads to go from best friends to lovers. After their gorgeous wedding, they're officially husband and wife. 
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Britney and Quinton’s love story first blossomed in Atlanta. They met as college students in 2010, she a Spelmanite, he a Morehouse man.

“Our dorms were sister and brother dorms, and we met during a social event,” Britney recalls. “That night sparked a friendship that quickly grew into something really special.” The two became study partners, Quinton helping her pass Spanish, and soon, they were thick as thieves. “We became best friends, spending more and more time together throughout college. Even after graduation, we stayed connected, though distance made it a bit harder.”

Post-grad life took them in different directions. Literally. They lived in different cities. But the distance made them both realize that they had a bond that was far deeper than a friendship.

And so, Quinton made a move. In 2017, he slid into Britney’s DMs and said he had feelings for her. She took a leap of faith and the two began dating, albeit long-distance. Yet, until they had the chance to be in the same city, the distance only magnified their love.

“I knew I had found my person the moment our friendship turned into something more,” says Quinton. “I’ve always loved Britney and deeply valued the genuine bond we built back in college. There was always a connection between us, but the timing just wasn’t right. I promised myself that if we ever got the chance to explore more than friendship, I wouldn’t look back.”

As for Britney, she knew Quinton was her soulmate because she was most comfortable in his presence. “I knew I had found my person when I realized I could truly be myself with Quinton,” she recalls. “I let my guard down, and he embraced every part of my growth, my healing, even the parts shaped by childhood trauma. He never wavered. He stood by my side through it all and made me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

By 2022, he was ready to turn his former BFF, turned girlfriend, into his fiancée. A talented artist, Quinton used his very first art show that July to ask for her hand in front of all of his friends and family. As he unveiled a new piece, he got down on one knee, proposing to a stunned Britney (she admits she “almost fainted”), who said yes.

And so, they planned for a special celebration to honor their love. Looking to make it a vacation, they opted for a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the beautiful Cape Thompson Hotel. “Our December wedding was an unforgettable celebration of love, laughter and joy,” says the bride. The couple shirked tradition for the day, including having Britney’s mom walk her down the aisle (“She raised me as a single parent, so that moment meant everything”), helping guests to find their seats for the reception by taking a shot (“in true ‘Britney fashion'”), and partygoers even embraced a wedding crasher named Matthew who “somehow blended right in with the fun.”

From start to finish, the day captured the essence of their bond—a heartfelt celebration of their layered love story that started in the ATL and was reaching its climax in Mexico. “Our wedding was everything we dreamed of and more,” Britney says, “and we are so grateful to have shared it with the people we love most.”

Check out images from their special day and learn more about Britney and Quinton’s love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss, accompanied by a sweet Behind Bridal Bliss video interview above.

Vendors

(Instagram Contacts)

Couple’s Instagrams: @love_brittbrat and @qcole

Photographer: @photobyjulieta

Wedding Planner: @amyabbottevents

Ceremony/Reception Site: @thecape 

Florist: @floral.dreams.by.vero.romo

Hair & Makeup: @cedricjohnsonbeauty @canvasbymo @bettaspraydat

Gown Designer: @eseazenabor

Reception Gown Designer: @ljaiamor

Groom and Groomsmen’s Clothing Designer: @theblacktailor_

Wedding BTS Content: @behindthescenes.baja

TOPICS: 