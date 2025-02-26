Bridal Bliss: Tye Tribbett’s Daughter Austyn Wed Kaleb In A Backyard Bash Attended By Gospel Greats

The greatest of love stories can start as friendships.

When Austyn, a dancer, choreographer, artist and daughter of Grammy-winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett, first laid eyes on Kaleb, a drummer and rapper, it was in 2017. Both parties had participated in a Wednesday night Bible Study at her father’s Live Church in Orlando. Aiming to welcome Kaleb to the group, Austyn approached. “I walked up to him afterward and was surprised and excited that he already knew my name,” she recalls. “From there, everything just felt so natural.”

With their older siblings already close, Austyn and Kaleb began to spend time together often, but only as friends. He became a drummer for Tribbett’s church and his official drummer on tour, of which Austyn was also a part. Despite their connection being “easy and effortless,” according to her, the two didn’t look at one another through a romantic lens out of fear of running a great friendship. That was a surprise to everyone around them who witnessed their chemistry.

“From the very beginning, everyone around us could see what we couldn’t—they just knew we were meant to be together,” she recalls. “They were patiently waiting for us to stop being so stubborn and take the leap.”

As with most things, sometimes it takes going through valleys, and having the support of someone you care about, for it to become evident that they’re something special. As they leaned on one another to get through life’s challenges, including loss, their bond became stronger. “Once we realized that, we knew we didn’t want to waste any more time,” Austyn says. That realization didn’t come until December of 2023. Still, when it came, it brought with it so much clarity that just nine months after finally beginning an actual relationship, Kaleb decided to propose. Even though he planned something elaborate, he simply asked for her hand during a thought-provoking discussion that came about after a moment with God. Divine timing, if you will.

“I proposed spontaneously because the moment just felt perfect,” Kaleb says. “We were having a deep and meaningful conversation, and I knew it would mean more to her than a grand, public proposal.”

She said yes, of course, and the two began to plan for their big day, which finally came on December 12, 2024.

The couple tied the knot at her father’s lakefront property, in the sprawling backyard. The celebration was an intimate one, with the attendance of close friends and family, including Pastor John Gray and Kirk Franklin, whom Austyn calls “Uncle Kirk.”

With her favorite red roses all over the backyard and the support of their loved ones, the couple took yet another significant leap of love, this time into forever. “I’m excited to see how our love continues to grow with each new milestone,” Austyn says. “This wedding was a beautiful turning point, allowing us to see new sides of each other and deepening our connection.”

Check out all the beauty for yourself in this week’s Bridal Bliss, which includes another sweet Behind Bridal Bliss video in which the couple recounts their love story.

01 01 In Her Element Austyn finishes up her bridal glam as she prepares for the ceremony. Jami Films

02 02 Suited and Booted for Love A dapper Kaleb also puts the finishing touches on his look as he waits to jump the broom. Jami Films

03 03 In Full Bloom An image of the decor at the altar that awaited the couple. “Red roses are my favorite flower, and they’re the same flowers Kaleb used when he proposed to me,” Austyn says. Jami Films

04 04 A Blushing Bride A mother’s love? It’s the perfect finishing touch. Austyn is pictured with her mom, Shante’. Jami Films

05 05 A Proud Papa Austyn’s dad, music legend Tye Tribbett, got emotional as he caught sight of his not-so-little girl, ready to walk down the aisle. Jami Films

06 06 A Father’s Blessing The first man she ever loved, leading her to the man she’ll love forever. Jami Films

07 07 Happy Tears “Having everyone come together to celebrate the love and commitment Kaleb and I share truly moved me,” Austyn says. “But the moment that will forever be etched in my heart was seeing Kaleb tear up at the altar. That image is something I’ll never forget!” Jami Films

08 08 Here Comes the Bride “Seeing my wife walk down the aisle was indescribable,” Kaleb says. “She looked absolutely stunning in that dress—it was perfect for her! I was so excited to see her after being apart all day.” He also counts having his brother and father present, the latter a cancer survivor, as moments he cherishes. Jami Films

09 09 United as One In addition to a unity sand ceremony, Austyn and Kaleb lit a candle together to signify the two parties coming together. The candle read, “And the two shall become one,” from Ephesians 5:31. Jami Films

10 10 How Austyn Knew She’d Found Her Person I knew Kaleb was my person because this feels safe—it feels like home,” she says. “With him, I can fully be myself and embrace everything I’m meant to be. Being in this space has allowed me to love myself more deeply and, in turn, love the people around me even better.” Jami Films

11 11 You May Kiss the Bride And with that, the couple were introduced as husband and wife — the Lucketts. Jami Films

12 12 How Kaleb Knew He’d Found His Person “Being with Austyn has transformed me in so many ways—I’ve grown as a man because of her,” he says. “When I leave her presence, I don’t carry guilt or shame like I did in the past. Every moment with her feels right, effortless, and grounded in something real. Unlike past relationships that were rooted in shared pain or trauma, loving her is freeing. It’s pure.” Jami Films

13 13 A Silent Promise “Over the course of our friendship, we supported each other through so much—moments of loss, challenges to our faith, and countless ups and downs,” the bride says. “Through it all, one thing became clear: No matter what life threw at us, our love and respect for each other only grew stronger.” Jami Films

14 14 We Are Family The couple, with their parents and siblings after the ceremony. Recalling the excitement the family had when they became engaged, Austyn says, “My parents were thrilled to see us take this next step and mature into this decision together. But when we finally set a wedding date and started sharing details, that’s when it really hit them—it became real, and their excitement grew even more! My dad, especially, was overjoyed because Kaleb has been like a son to him since the day they met back in 2018.” Jami Films

15 15 Together, We Shine Austyn poses with her tribe, radiant in red, as Mrs. Luckett. Jami Films

16 16 Special Guests Some big names were invited to the wedding, including Pastor John Gray and Kirk Franklin. “I’ve known Uncle Kirk since I was a baby, and our families have always been there for each other during special moments,” says Austyn. Jami Films

17 17 The Table Is Set With the idea of red roses in mind, the tables were decked out with these floral centerpieces, red plates and napkins, gold flatware and black and gold tablecloths. Jami Films

18 18 A Cake As Beautiful As the Day In step with the decor, Austyn and Kaleb’s tiered cake incorporated red roses, as well as gold and black accents. Jami Films

19 19 The First Dance The couple take a spin on the dance floor to begin the reception fun. Jami Films

20 20 Daddy-Daughter Moment Austyn and her dad (who enjoyed an outfit change that embraced the red, black and gold color scheme), share a hug as they took to the dance floor. Jami Films

21 21 A Celebratory Speech Speaking to her bond with Franklin, seen here giving a speech, Austyn says, “During The Reunion Tour in 2023, Uncle Kirk and I grew especially close. In fact, we even went viral together a few times—it was such a memorable experience!” Jami Films

22 22 What the Future Holds In addition to seeing the ways in which their connection deepens as husband and wife, Austyn says, “We’re also looking forward to creating and sharing more of our music together, and watching our artistry evolve along with our love.” Jami Films

