Bridal Bliss: Tye Tribbett's Daughter Austyn Wed Kaleb In A Backyard Bash Attended By Gospel Greats

The pair, who met at Bible study but waited six years to date, made it official with the support of loved ones, including "Uncle" Kirk Franklin.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

The greatest of love stories can start as friendships.

When Austyn, a dancer, choreographer, artist and daughter of Grammy-winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett, first laid eyes on Kaleb, a drummer and rapper, it was in 2017. Both parties had participated in a Wednesday night Bible Study at her father’s Live Church in Orlando. Aiming to welcome Kaleb to the group, Austyn approached. “I walked up to him afterward and was surprised and excited that he already knew my name,” she recalls. “From there, everything just felt so natural.”

With their older siblings already close, Austyn and Kaleb began to spend time together often, but only as friends. He became a drummer for Tribbett’s church and his official drummer on tour, of which Austyn was also a part. Despite their connection being “easy and effortless,” according to her, the two didn’t look at one another through a romantic lens out of fear of running a great friendship. That was a surprise to everyone around them who witnessed their chemistry.

“From the very beginning, everyone around us could see what we couldn’t—they just knew we were meant to be together,” she recalls. “They were patiently waiting for us to stop being so stubborn and take the leap.”

As with most things, sometimes it takes going through valleys, and having the support of someone you care about, for it to become evident that they’re something special. As they leaned on one another to get through life’s challenges, including loss, their bond became stronger. “Once we realized that, we knew we didn’t want to waste any more time,” Austyn says. That realization didn’t come until December of 2023. Still, when it came, it brought with it so much clarity that just nine months after finally beginning an actual relationship, Kaleb decided to propose. Even though he planned something elaborate, he simply asked for her hand during a thought-provoking discussion that came about after a moment with God. Divine timing, if you will.

“I proposed spontaneously because the moment just felt perfect,” Kaleb says. “We were having a deep and meaningful conversation, and I knew it would mean more to her than a grand, public proposal.”

She said yes, of course, and the two began to plan for their big day, which finally came on December 12, 2024.

The couple tied the knot at her father’s lakefront property, in the sprawling backyard. The celebration was an intimate one, with the attendance of close friends and family, including Pastor John Gray and Kirk Franklin, whom Austyn calls “Uncle Kirk.”

With her favorite red roses all over the backyard and the support of their loved ones, the couple took yet another significant leap of love, this time into forever. “I’m excited to see how our love continues to grow with each new milestone,” Austyn says. “This wedding was a beautiful turning point, allowing us to see new sides of each other and deepening our connection.”

Check out all the beauty for yourself in this week’s Bridal Bliss, which includes another sweet Behind Bridal Bliss video in which the couple recounts their love story.

Vendors

Photographer: Jami Films

Catering: Chef Dameon of Spice House Catering

Wedding Decor: Gail Brooks of Brooks G Interior

DJ: Marcus “DjAyoo” Stokes

Bridal Makeup: Exquisite Faces by Esther

Bride’s Hair: Jessica Mann

Groom’s Grooming: 4RealKutz

