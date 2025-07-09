Bridal Bliss: Amira And Richard’s Destination Wedding Was So Good, 180 People Crossed An Ocean To Attend

QFilm

While Amira and Richard’s love story would culminate in a celebration in Portugal, it first began in Austin, Texas. The two met at a film festival screening, and after connecting over being cinephiles, they exchanged information.

“We met at the Austin Film Festival. Amira was working the festival, and I was stationed in Killeen at the time and decided to visit,” Richard recalls. “We ended up bonding at a screening over our shared love of film, and that conversation never really stopped.”

That was 10 years ago. The pair would fall in love, and after Richard proposed in 2021, surprising her at a dinner she thought was in celebration for her sister, the two set out to tie the knot. And in a fashion that fits their love of film, the result was an absolute movie.

Amira and Richard had three different ceremonies in the fall of 2023: A traditional celebration in Houston honoring her Sierra Leonean and his Liberian heritage, a courthouse wedding, also in Houston, and the ultimate finale, a destination wedding in Portugal. And while you might imagine that the couple always envisioned tying the knot in the southern European country, that’s not the case. Their initial intention was to stay in Houston. But after running across the venue while scrolling on TikTok late one night, Amira booked a flight to see it in person, and their wedding plans immediately changed.

“I genuinely thought it was fake,” she says of Quinta Lago dos Cisnes. “We’d never even considered a destination wedding, and neither of us had even been to Portugal, but something about it stuck with me. I immediately looked up the venue, sent an email, and booked a trip to Portugal for the next week with my sister.”

She adds, “Within six days, we toured the venue and booked it. I was honestly scared we were getting catfished, but the second we saw it in person, my jaw dropped.”

And despite concerns that a wedding abroad would turn off prospective guests, that didn’t stop a whopping 180 individuals from traveling to honor the love of the soon-to-be Lewallys. The couple honored them in return with a welcome party that preceded their celebration in December 2023.

“There was something so emotional about seeing people walk into the venue, knowing they had flown across oceans, taken time off work, and shifted their lives just to come celebrate us,” says Amira. “It hit me how deeply we’re loved and supported.”

Yes, love was certainly in the air as Amira and Richard stepped into the next phase of their story. And so was luxury. We don’t know if we’ve seen a wedding so brilliantly decorated, not since Crazy Rich Asians (more on that inspiration shortly…). It’s so beautiful and unique, it was worth spotlighting nearly two years later. Learn more about the couple’s journey to the altar, more on how the day came together, and what the future holds in this week’s (throwback) Bridal Bliss.

01 01 The Finishing Touches Amira is pictured getting ready to meet her Prince Charming with help from her mother. “From the very beginning, Richard made me feel safe,” the film and TV producer says. “It was this almost magical sense of peace, security, and support. And on top of that, he’s incredibly funny and quick-witted. He just got me, he’s always seen me, and I felt at home with him.” QFilm

02 02 A Jaw-Dropping Venue “We actually had a completely different venue booked, with a deposit paid and everything,” Amira says, noting that they’d locked down a place in her native Houston. “We found a venue that was… fine. But it didn’t feel special. It would’ve taken a lot of work to make it feel like us, and deep down, I knew it would end up looking like everyone else’s wedding.” After finding the Quinta Lago dos Cisnes in a video on destination wedding venues via TikTok, she fell in love with it. She booked a trip to see it in person the next week. “It was even better than the video.” QFilm

03 03 The First Look “She’s the funniest and most ambitious person I’ve ever met,” Richard says of Amira. “She has the biggest dreams and goes after them without fear. I love how fearless she is.” QFilm

04 04 A Special Moment “Seeing her during the first look stopped time for me,” says Richard. “It wasn’t just about the wedding. It felt like everything we’d been building toward was finally coming to life. In that moment, I saw our future.” QFilm

05 05 The Road to the Altar When it came to the proposal in 2021, Richard enlisted the help of Amira’s sisters to come up with a delightful surprise. “The proposal happened while Amira was visiting Houston. She had no idea I was even in town. She thought she was going to dinner to celebrate her younger sister’s work achievement,” Richard details. “Her sisters helped me plan everything and did an amazing job keeping her distracted that day. We had a private room at Mastro’s [Steakhouse] set up, and when she walked in, I was already on one knee, surrounded by her closest friends and family. It was intimate, we had her favorite flowers, favorite people, set to a playlist of her favorite songs. The moment she saw me, all the nerves disappeared—I just knew it was the beginning of the rest of our lives.” QFilm

06 06 A Special Group Of the large number of guests who were present for the destination wedding, 12 were in the wedding party (including nine bridesmaids). “We were nervous people wouldn’t travel for a destination wedding, but over 180 guests came. It was more than we ever hoped for.” QFilm

07 07 Here Comes the Bride The beautiful bride made her grand entrance with help from the person there from the start — her lovely mother. QFilm

08 08 Sealed WIth a Kiss Meet Mr. and Mrs. Lewally! QFilm

09 09 Stepping Into Forever “We were really inspired by the wedding scene in Crazy Rich Asians, and started imagining what our version of Crazy Rich Africans would look like, infusing our heritage, style, and personality into the entire experience,” says Amira of the decor inspiration for the ceremony and reception. QFilm

10 10 A Cozy Curation “We wanted everything to feel warm, like home,” she continues. “Especially since our guests traveled so far, it was important that every detail, every performance, every moment felt intentional, special, and deeply welcoming.” QFilm

12 12 Let Them Eat Cake How beautiful is this sweet layered treat? QFilm

13 13 Party People Of the many moments that stuck with Amira, she talks fondly about the bouquet toss. “It took me a while to pick the right song, and then it finally clicked: ‘Independent Women’ by Destiny’s Child,” she says. “The second it started playing, it turned into a full-on dance party with all my girlfriends and family. We were celebrating sisterhood and all the strong women who raised us, love us, and stand with us. It’s a core memory I’ll always hold onto.” QFilm

14 14 Issa Party With style, spirit, and serious support, the wedding party showed out for Amira and Richard’s big day. QFilm

15 15 The First Dance “She has this light about her that draws you in,” Richard shares about his Mrs. “I realized I always wanted to be around that light, around her.” QFilm

16 16 Mother-Daughter Dance A special dance with the one who loved her first. QFilm

17 17 For the Culture “It was so important to us to honor who we are and where we come from. No matter where in the world we got married, merging both of our family lines and traditions was always going to be a central part of our celebration,” Amira says of their traditional attire. QFilm

18 18 Take a Second Look “Having a second look that represented our heritage wasn’t just a style choice, it was a statement of pride, love, and legacy.” QFilm

19 19 Friends Who Are Like Family “Our wedding party is made up of friends who’ve been like family to us for decades, so having them participate in that moment by wearing Africana meant everything,” she adds. “Seeing our entire chosen and extended family dressed in traditional attire that night was powerful, it was beautiful, emotional, and exactly what we’d always envisioned.” QFilm

20 20 What the Future Holds Almost two years into married life, things are still thrilling for the Lewallys, and only getting better. “I’m most excited about growing with her, building a life together, evolving as individuals and as partners, and continuing to choose each other every day,” Richard says. “I’m most excited to keep doing life with my favorite person,” Amira adds. “Being partners, through everything, big and small, is the greatest gift.” QFilm

Vendors

Wedding Dress: Alonuko

Africana Dress: House of Oath

Venue: Quinta Lago dos Cisnes

Photographer and Videographer: QFilm

Bridal Stylist: House of Devereaux

Hair: RG Wigs

Makeup: Melisa Fetter

Fire Dancers, Acrobats, Aerialists: sóanimarte

DJ: DJ Omu

String Quartet/Violinist: Bellcanto Music

Welcome Party Venue: Torre da Naia

Bridal Party Hotel: Quinta do Burgo