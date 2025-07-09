HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: Amira And Richard’s Destination Wedding Was So Good, 180 People Crossed An Ocean To Attend

After finding their venue on TikTok, the couple honored their love—and their West African roots—with a celebration in Portugal.
Bridal Bliss: Amira And Richard’s Destination Wedding Was So Good, 180 People Crossed An Ocean To Attend
QFilm
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

While Amira and Richard’s love story would culminate in a celebration in Portugal, it first began in Austin, Texas. The two met at a film festival screening, and after connecting over being cinephiles, they exchanged information.

“We met at the Austin Film Festival. Amira was working the festival, and I was stationed in Killeen at the time and decided to visit,” Richard recalls. “We ended up bonding at a screening over our shared love of film, and that conversation never really stopped.”

That was 10 years ago. The pair would fall in love, and after Richard proposed in 2021, surprising her at a dinner she thought was in celebration for her sister, the two set out to tie the knot. And in a fashion that fits their love of film, the result was an absolute movie.

Amira and Richard had three different ceremonies in the fall of 2023: A traditional celebration in Houston honoring her Sierra Leonean and his Liberian heritage, a courthouse wedding, also in Houston, and the ultimate finale, a destination wedding in Portugal. And while you might imagine that the couple always envisioned tying the knot in the southern European country, that’s not the case. Their initial intention was to stay in Houston. But after running across the venue while scrolling on TikTok late one night, Amira booked a flight to see it in person, and their wedding plans immediately changed.

“I genuinely thought it was fake,” she says of Quinta Lago dos Cisnes. “We’d never even considered a destination wedding, and neither of us had even been to Portugal, but something about it stuck with me. I immediately looked up the venue, sent an email, and booked a trip to Portugal for the next week with my sister.”

Bridal Bliss: Amira And Richard’s Destination Wedding Was So Good, 180 People Crossed An Ocean To Attend
QFilm

She adds, “Within six days, we toured the venue and booked it. I was honestly scared we were getting catfished, but the second we saw it in person, my jaw dropped.”

And despite concerns that a wedding abroad would turn off prospective guests, that didn’t stop a whopping 180 individuals from traveling to honor the love of the soon-to-be Lewallys. The couple honored them in return with a welcome party that preceded their celebration in December 2023.

“There was something so emotional about seeing people walk into the venue, knowing they had flown across oceans, taken time off work, and shifted their lives just to come celebrate us,” says Amira. “It hit me how deeply we’re loved and supported.”

Yes, love was certainly in the air as Amira and Richard stepped into the next phase of their story. And so was luxury. We don’t know if we’ve seen a wedding so brilliantly decorated, not since Crazy Rich Asians (more on that inspiration shortly…). It’s so beautiful and unique, it was worth spotlighting nearly two years later. Learn more about the couple’s journey to the altar, more on how the day came together, and what the future holds in this week’s (throwback) Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Dress: Alonuko

Africana Dress: House of Oath

Venue: Quinta Lago dos Cisnes

Photographer and Videographer: QFilm

Bridal Stylist: House of Devereaux

Hair: RG Wigs

Makeup: Melisa Fetter

Fire Dancers, Acrobats, Aerialists: sóanimarte

DJ: DJ Omu

String Quartet/Violinist: Bellcanto Music

Welcome Party Venue: Torre da Naia

Bridal Party Hotel: Quinta do Burgo

    TOPICS: 