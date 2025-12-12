HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: Alexis And Derrick Brought A Touch Of Italy To Their Beverly Hills Mansion Matrimony

Who says you can’t find love in the club? Fifteen years after their first meeting, Alexis and Derrick said “I do” at a mansion frequented by the stars.
Bridal Bliss: Alexis and Derrick Brought A Touch Of Italy To Their Beverly Hills Mansion Matrimony
Megan Trindad
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Alexis and Derrick’s love story is is a reminder that people can hold more depth, heart, and possibility than we see at first glance.

When the pair first met, it was 2012, at the Reign Nightclub in Atlanta. It was a cold Friday night in February, and Alexis’s dogs were barking. Any by dogs, I mean her feet.

“My Forever 21 heels had officially reached their 21-minute limit, so when a friend of my friend said she knew someone with a section, I limped toward salvation,” she recalls. That section belonged to a group of Omega Psi Phi members, including Derrick, and they always had a table on the second level of the establishment. There were many women hanging around the section of “bruhz,” but Alexis was just looking for a seat. Her mystery, he recalls, was alluring.

“Everyone in the section was choosing up, kicking top game, doing the usual Friday night performance. Except her,” Derrick says. “You could tell she was only out for a good time with her girls; not pressed, not thirsty, not checking for anybody.”

After moving people’s coats to to get a sliver of a seat and give her toes a break, Alexis inadvertently created a ruckus. “A couple of women were looking like, ‘Who she think she is moving my jacket?’ But Alexis wasn’t backing down. She wasn’t here to compete. She wasn’t here to be chosen. She came to sit, and that was that.”

Derrick was asked by one of his line brothers to go over and intervene. As soon as he stepped in and began talking to Alexis, realizing they knew some of the same people, his focus was on her. “Normally in the club, I’d dip into my Harlem bag of lines, having fun, talking slick. But with Alexis, the words came out different. They weren’t forced or rehearsed. They felt natural. They felt guided,” he says. “That night, in a packed Atlanta nightclub, with music blasting, coats everywhere, people choosing up left and right… I connected with the person who would become my wife.”

Bridal Bliss: Alexis And Derrick Brought A Touch Of Italy To Their Beverly Hills Mansion Matrimony
Megan Trindad

Funnily enough, Alexis can’t tell you what those unforced, unrehearsed words were. “I don’t remember a word of what we talked about, just how he made me feel,” she says.

And so, they were on. At least, for a time. The couple broke up two years later, and it would take about five years, in 2019, for them to find their way back to each other. Once they were reconnected, there was no turning back.

“When my mother passed from cancer in 2021, he showed up not just for me, but for my entire family,” Alexis says. “He has a steadiness I hadn’t experienced. He was supportive, and safe in a way that only someone chosen for you can be. In the darkest season of my life, he was constant. That’s when it became clear: He’s my person, in every season.”

For Derrick, he knew it when he saw a different side of Alexis. He was blown away by her creativity after thumbing through a magazine she’d helped create. “It felt like the lens I looked through, where attraction is based solely on looks and physical desire, completely dissolved. My mind shifted realizing I was being invited into something much deeper. I felt drawn into her mind. Her creativity. Her vision. Her spirit,” he says. “Standing in front of me wasn’t just a beautiful woman, it was a woman with a beautiful mind and an even more beautiful spirit. A woman I truly believe was sent for me.”

And so, he would soon ask for her hand in marriage. He’d called up her closest circle of friends, and they helped him figure out the best approach. Derrick tricked Alexis into believing that they were going on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for work. On the second night, he told her they were going to a dinner with his colleagues. “I figured the least I could do was show face. He told me it was on the beach, so in my mind that meant casual; I was dangerously close to wearing jeans. Somehow, he convinced me to put on a dress and I didn’t argue with him,” she says. They headed to Cocina del Mar at Esperanza Resort, a spot he and the “Sister Circle” of girlfriends had picked out. The space, and the sunset, was stunning. So stunning, Alexis couldn’t stop taking pictures.

“I start going into my prepared proposal speech and realized… she ain’t paying me no attention. That’s when it hits me, she is completely off the scent,” he recalls. “So I look at her and say, ‘You really have no clue what’s about to happen, do you?’ She goes, ‘Nah… what you mean?’ And right on cue, the camera crew comes swooping in. I drop to one knee and ask her to marry me.”

“My heart did a backflip,” she adds. “I suddenly noticed we were the only couple in our section, and before I could process another thought, he was down on one knee and flashes went off from a photographer that popped seemingly out of nowhere capturing the moment. It was perfect.”

After returning home to LA to celebrate the moment with friends, who showed up to surprise Alexis in celebration, the couple began planning their nuptials. It would eventually take place on July 12 2025, at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills. The spot has been in a number of films and music videos, including The Bodyguard, Rush Hour, as well as Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That,” “We Belong Together,” and Dru Hill’s “These Are the Times.” They beam at the memories made on that day and the people there in support.

“My favorite moment wasn’t a single moment at all. It was the feeling that covered the entire day,” says Alexis. “It was this overwhelming sense of love that seemed to wrap itself around us from every direction. Of course, Derrick’s love was at the center of it, but it was also the way our families, friends, and community showed up for us.”

Filled with devotion, Italian-inspired elegance, and the warmth of their closest loved ones coming together under the sun (and later, the moon), their wedding day set the perfect tone for the beautiful chapter ahead.

Speaking of beauty, scroll through for the gorgeous images taken of their special day, and learn more about the love that was at the center of it in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer: Megan Trinidad

Videographer: Kim Films

DJ: Benjamin Walker

Bridal Hair: The Princella

Bridal Makeup: Stephanie Nimoh

Catering: Fundamental Events

Bar: Cork Runner

Rentals: Premiere Party Rents and 3 Little Birds Event Planning

Wedding Cake & Desserts: Hansen Cakes Bakery

Rings: Nellys & Co.

Invitations: Jonathan Wright and Company

Florist: The Mad Florist

TOPICS: 