Exclusive: NBA Elite Showed Up For Bradley Beal And Kamiah Adams’s Stunning Cali Wedding

Every summer, some of the NBA’s finest take off their uniforms and put on their finest threads, as the off-season is prime time for players to tie the knot. (After an extra-long season and playoff period, it’s become a time for not just nuptials but welcoming babies, too!) Most recently, newly signed LA Clippers star Bradley Beal formally wed his longtime love Kamiah Adams in front of family and friends at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. It was a formal celebration, but the couple had already been married for a decade. This is much longer than most realized. This event was to make up for the big bash they weren’t able to do previously.

“I think the moment that stands out most is how even though we have already been married 10 years, the nerves were there, the anxiety was there, the butterflies were there,” Kamiah says, who goes by Kamiah Adams-Beal. “It was almost as if it were the first time all over again.”

“It was amazing!” she added of their most recent nuptials. “When we married 10 years ago, we did it in the most intimate way. Just us two, in a small courthouse chapel, so being able to share this moment with all of our loved ones was a feeling that words can’t comprehend.”

Stanlo Photography

And share they did. A who’s who of guests was on hand to honor the couple’s love, including NBA stars like Jayson Tatum and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who served as groomsmen, as well as Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and John Wall, the latter being the retired superstar who first introduced them. They had major performers on hand too, including Tank, rapper Game, singer Blxst, and rapper Shy Glizzy.

It must also be noted that the bride had three different outfits for this magic moment, each one just as stunning as the last. Speaking of stunning, based on the imagery from the day, there were so many breathtaking moments, including time for the bride and the groom, separately, to take pictures with their three dapper sons: Bradley II, Braylen and Braxton. They matched their mom and dad in white. We loved seeing Bradley get emotional before the ceremony, Kamiah having emotional first look moments with her bridesmaids and family, and seeing so many people looking super clean in sleek black-tie ensembles.

But don’t take our word for it. Swoon for yourself. Take a look at the photos from the ceremony of the summer, which the couple say was “spectacular,” and “a true dream” come true, 10 years later.

01 01 The Bling Ring A little, or a lot, of sparkle is a must on a wedding day. Stanlo Photography

02 02 Dapper Dudes Bradley is pictured with his brothers, who were some of his groomsmen. Stanlo Photography

03 03 A Beautiful Moment Kamiah is pictured with her mom, as well as her mother-in-law ahead of the ceremony. Stanlo Photography

04 04 The Brothers The rest of the groomsmen, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jayson Tatum join in on the fun. Stanlo Photography

05 05 A Beautiful Bride A little commotion for the dress please! Stanlo Photography

06 06 A Different Kind of First Look Kamiah’s bride tribe were left with their jaws on the ground when she made her first appearance all dressed up, ready for the ceremony. Stanlo Photography

07 07 Father and Son Time Bradley and his minis for their father-son portrait. Stanlo Photography

08 08 The Venue The couple wed at Pelican Hill Resort, known for its Mediterranean-inspired design and ocean views. Stanlo Photography

09 09 Mommy’s Turn It’s safe to say everyone loved Kamiah’s look, including the couple’s sons Bradley II, or Deuce, Braylen and Braxton. Stanlo Photography

10 10 Now Time for the Guests Free agent player Isaiah Thomas and wife Kayla looked lovely. Stanlo Photography

11 11 Al Harrington The former NBA star and wife Michelle were on hand for the big day. Stanlo Photography

12 12 Taurean Prince The Milwaukee Bucks baller posed with wife Hanah. Stanlo Photography

13 13 A Star-Studded Quartet Crooner Tank and wife Zena snapped a pic with Draymond Green and wife Hazel, who is expecting! Stanlo Photography

14 14 The Beal Boys This dapper trio was all ready for ring bearer duties once they were handed their shades and briefcases. Stanlo Photography

15 15 Shake It Off Bradley did a special handshake with all of his groomsmen as they got ready for the ceremony. Stanlo Photography

16 16 Tears of Joy Bradley shed some tears as the ceremony began and was comforted by officiant Shawn McBride. “I think the fact that after 10 years of marriage and three kids, we still give each other butterflies, we still have that young puppy love, it still feels like a fairytale,” Kamiah says. “I mean come on, my husband still cried when he saw me come down that aisle in my dress!” Stanlo Photography

17 17 Here Comes the Bride “It was the first time he ever saw me in a wedding dress. I was crying too!” says the bride. “Because to see the emotions, the love, and feel the energy was truly a very special moment.” Stanlo Photography

18 18 You May Now Kiss the Bride “Marriage is everything. Marriage is sacred, It’s a lifelong covenant before God,” says Kamiah. “I pray that in the next 10 years and all the years to follow that we continue to keep each other first, to love each other unconditionally, and remain the best friends we have been thus far!” Stanlo Photography

19 19 VIP Kevin Durant was on hand, stopping to snap a picture (alongside Draymond Green of all people! So rumors of a beef were highly exaggerated…). Stanlo Photography

20 20 The Mr. and Mrs. Meet the Beals—again! Stanlo Photography

21 21 Issa Party Just as the fans root for Bradley on the court, the couple’s wedding party were their biggest cheerleaders for their wedding day. Stanlo Photography

22 22 More Guests! Former NBA player Troy Daniels enjoyed the festivities with girlfriend Yris Palmer. Stanlo Photography

23 23 Jeff Green The Houston Rockets baller showed his support with wife Stephanie. Stanlo Photography

24 24 Thomas Bryant The former Indiana Pacers player and current free agent looked great alongside his date. Stanlo Photography

25 25 The Decor Pelican Hill Resort was decked out for the reception, as the hall was filled with plenty white florals placed on the chandeliers, on tables, and alongside gorgeous candelabras on each table setting. Stanlo Photography

26 26 Party Starters Rapper Shy Glizzy got the crowd moving during his performance. Stanlo Photography

27 27 Having a Blxst The rapper and singer, an LA fave, put on a show. Stanlo Photography

28 28 Game On Speaking of LA stars, rapper Game didn’t just perform, he was also a happy guest during the ceremony and at the reception. Toast! Stanlo Photography

29 29 The Second Look The couple changed out of their ceremony attire for something more slinky and laid back, but still chic as they cut the cake and enjoyed the reception. Stanlo Photography

30 30 A Third Look The dresses did not disappoint! Kamiah slipped into a statuesque third gown, this time strapless, and with a cozy side thanks to the slippers. Stanlo Photography

31 31 10 Years Down, Forever to Go “I remember all those years ago when we were considering eloping, there was a pastor that told us, ‘God ordains marriage, the wedding is just a big party for yall,’” says Kamiah. “So being able to have this foundation we have built solid for the last 10 years, then to celebrate it in such a special way with all family and friends was definitely a full circle moment and that little quote definitely popped into my head throughout the weekend.” Stanlo Photography

