Exclusive: NBA Elite Showed Up For Bradley Beal And Kamiah Adams’s Stunning Cali Wedding

The couple held an epic formal white wedding in Newport Beach, Calif., but are not new to marriage. They've been husband and wife for the last 10 years.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Every summer, some of the NBA’s finest take off their uniforms and put on their finest threads, as the off-season is prime time for players to tie the knot. (After an extra-long season and playoff period, it’s become a time for not just nuptials but welcoming babies, too!) Most recently, newly signed LA Clippers star Bradley Beal formally wed his longtime love Kamiah Adams in front of family and friends at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. It was a formal celebration, but the couple had already been married for a decade. This is much longer than most realized. This event was to make up for the big bash they weren’t able to do previously.

“I think the moment that stands out most is how even though we have already been married 10 years, the nerves were there, the anxiety was there, the butterflies were there,” Kamiah says, who goes by Kamiah Adams-Beal. “It was almost as if it were the first time all over again.”

“It was amazing!” she added of their most recent nuptials. “When we married 10 years ago, we did it in the most intimate way. Just us two, in a small courthouse chapel, so being able to share this moment with all of our loved ones was a feeling that words can’t comprehend.”

And share they did. A who’s who of guests was on hand to honor the couple’s love, including NBA stars like Jayson Tatum and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who served as groomsmen, as well as Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and John Wall, the latter being the retired superstar who first introduced them. They had major performers on hand too, including Tank, rapper Game, singer Blxst, and rapper Shy Glizzy.

It must also be noted that the bride had three different outfits for this magic moment, each one just as stunning as the last. Speaking of stunning, based on the imagery from the day, there were so many breathtaking moments, including time for the bride and the groom, separately, to take pictures with their three dapper sons: Bradley II, Braylen and Braxton. They matched their mom and dad in white. We loved seeing Bradley get emotional before the ceremony, Kamiah having emotional first look moments with her bridesmaids and family, and seeing so many people looking super clean in sleek black-tie ensembles.

But don’t take our word for it. Swoon for yourself. Take a look at the photos from the ceremony of the summer, which the couple say was “spectacular,” and “a true dream” come true, 10 years later.

Images provided by Stanlo Photography

