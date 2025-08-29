Exclusive: NBA Elite Showed Up For Bradley Beal And Kamiah Adams’s Stunning Cali Wedding

Every summer, some of the NBA’s finest take off their uniforms and put on their finest threads, as the off-season is prime time for players to tie the knot. (After an extra-long season and playoff period, it’s become a time for not just nuptials but welcoming babies, too!) Most recently, newly signed LA Clippers star Bradley Beal formally wed his longtime love Kamiah Adams in front of family and friends at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. It was a formal celebration, but the couple had already been married for a decade. This is much longer than most realized. This event was to make up for the big bash they weren’t able to do previously.
“I think the moment that stands out most is how even though we have already been married 10 years, the nerves were there, the anxiety was there, the butterflies were there,” Kamiah says, who goes by Kamiah Adams-Beal. “It was almost as if it were the first time all over again.”
“It was amazing!” she added of their most recent nuptials. “When we married 10 years ago, we did it in the most intimate way. Just us two, in a small courthouse chapel, so being able to share this moment with all of our loved ones was a feeling that words can’t comprehend.”
And share they did. A who’s who of guests was on hand to honor the couple’s love, including NBA stars like Jayson Tatum and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who served as groomsmen, as well as Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and John Wall, the latter being the retired superstar who first introduced them. They had major performers on hand too, including Tank, rapper Game, singer Blxst, and rapper Shy Glizzy.
It must also be noted that the bride had three different outfits for this magic moment, each one just as stunning as the last. Speaking of stunning, based on the imagery from the day, there were so many breathtaking moments, including time for the bride and the groom, separately, to take pictures with their three dapper sons: Bradley II, Braylen and Braxton. They matched their mom and dad in white. We loved seeing Bradley get emotional before the ceremony, Kamiah having emotional first look moments with her bridesmaids and family, and seeing so many people looking super clean in sleek black-tie ensembles.
But don’t take our word for it. Swoon for yourself. Take a look at the photos from the ceremony of the summer, which the couple say was “spectacular,” and “a true dream” come true, 10 years later.
A little, or a lot, of sparkle is a must on a wedding day.
Bradley is pictured with his brothers, who were some of his groomsmen.
Kamiah is pictured with her mom, as well as her mother-in-law ahead of the ceremony.
The rest of the groomsmen, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jayson Tatum join in on the fun.
A little commotion for the dress please!
Kamiah’s bride tribe were left with their jaws on the ground when she made her first appearance all dressed up, ready for the ceremony.
Bradley and his minis for their father-son portrait.
The couple wed at Pelican Hill Resort, known for its Mediterranean-inspired design and ocean views.
It’s safe to say everyone loved Kamiah’s look, including the couple’s sons Bradley II, or Deuce, Braylen and Braxton.
Free agent player Isaiah Thomas and wife Kayla looked lovely.
The former NBA star and wife Michelle were on hand for the big day.
The Milwaukee Bucks baller posed with wife Hanah.
Crooner Tank and wife Zena snapped a pic with Draymond Green and wife Hazel, who is expecting!
This dapper trio was all ready for ring bearer duties once they were handed their shades and briefcases.
Bradley did a special handshake with all of his groomsmen as they got ready for the ceremony.
Bradley shed some tears as the ceremony began and was comforted by officiant Shawn McBride. “I think the fact that after 10 years of marriage and three kids, we still give each other butterflies, we still have that young puppy love, it still feels like a fairytale,” Kamiah says. “I mean come on, my husband still cried when he saw me come down that aisle in my dress!”
“It was the first time he ever saw me in a wedding dress. I was crying too!” says the bride. “Because to see the emotions, the love, and feel the energy was truly a very special moment.”
“Marriage is everything. Marriage is sacred, It’s a lifelong covenant before God,” says Kamiah. “I pray that in the next 10 years and all the years to follow that we continue to keep each other first, to love each other unconditionally, and remain the best friends we have been thus far!”
Kevin Durant was on hand, stopping to snap a picture (alongside Draymond Green of all people! So rumors of a beef were highly exaggerated…).
Meet the Beals—again!
Just as the fans root for Bradley on the court, the couple’s wedding party were their biggest cheerleaders for their wedding day.
Former NBA player Troy Daniels enjoyed the festivities with girlfriend Yris Palmer.
The Houston Rockets baller showed his support with wife Stephanie.
The former Indiana Pacers player and current free agent looked great alongside his date.
Pelican Hill Resort was decked out for the reception, as the hall was filled with plenty white florals placed on the chandeliers, on tables, and alongside gorgeous candelabras on each table setting.
Rapper Shy Glizzy got the crowd moving during his performance.
The rapper and singer, an LA fave, put on a show.
Speaking of LA stars, rapper Game didn’t just perform, he was also a happy guest during the ceremony and at the reception. Toast!
The couple changed out of their ceremony attire for something more slinky and laid back, but still chic as they cut the cake and enjoyed the reception.
The dresses did not disappoint! Kamiah slipped into a statuesque third gown, this time strapless, and with a cozy side thanks to the slippers.
“I remember all those years ago when we were considering eloping, there was a pastor that told us, ‘God ordains marriage, the wedding is just a big party for yall,’” says Kamiah. “So being able to have this foundation we have built solid for the last 10 years, then to celebrate it in such a special way with all family and friends was definitely a full circle moment and that little quote definitely popped into my head throughout the weekend.”
Images provided by Stanlo Photography