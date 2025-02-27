Here’s All Of The Fabulous Couples At The 2025 Black Women In Hollywood Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Black Women In Hollywood Awards is a staple event during awards season, with notable celebrities from all different mediums gathering to break bread and celebrate Black excellence.

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is an annual celebration that honors immensely talented Black women in Hollywood – no matter the function (in front and behind the scenes). It is our love letter of appreciation to those Black women who paved the way for others in the fickle entertainment industry and the women who aspire to be like them. As the awards are celebrating its 18th year, we will surely witness show-stopping moments from the honorees: Marla Gibbs, Teyana Taylor, Cynthia Erivo, and Raamla Mohamed.

However, amongst the stars who are leading within their industries are the couples who have made sure to prioritize and balance their relationships and careers. Take Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, for instance. The pair usually attends events together, making each award show, gala, or dinner a fun date. Loretta Devine and her husband, Glenn Marshall, have been married since 1967 and are still going strong.

Next, we have newcomers, Meagan Good and her beau and fiancée, Jonathan Majors, who’ve graced the white carpet, looking dapper.

The two recently announced their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala and are considering adding a baby to their partnership. “I’m ready right now because I have so much fun with him and because I know that it’s not gonna become Groundhog’s Day,” the 43-year-old said to Scott Evans while appearing on his show, House Guest. “I know that me and him are gonna be backpacking over here, and we gonna be over here producing this movie that I might be directing and he might be producing or he might be starring. Our kids are gonna be with us in Africa, wherever it is.”

Lastly, we have everyone’s favorite couple at the moment: Serena Page and Kordell Beckham. The Love Island USA winners are adorable and love spending quality time together.

Scroll below to see images of these gorgeous couples!

01 01 Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

02 02 Loretta Devine And Her Husband, Glenn Marshall LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Loretta Devine and Glenn Marshall attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

03 03 Serena Page And Kordell Beckham LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

04 04 Reginald Hudlin And Chrisette Hudlin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Reginald Hudlin and Chrisette Hudlin attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)