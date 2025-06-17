Photo Credit: Rushay Booysen

Black music has long been the heartbeat of American culture; creating soundtracks for every generation. This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the spaces that keep that heartbeat alive—Black-owned record stores. These aren’t just retail shops; they’re cultural institutions, gathering places, and hubs for sonic discovery. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a casual listener, these shops invite you to slow down, dig deep, and listen intentionally.

Some stores date back decades, like Moodies in the Bronx or Jampac in North Carolina—testaments to endurance and community love. Others, like Vinyl and Pages in Baltimore, are reimagining the record store as a multidisciplinary space where music meets books, tea, and local art. From the gritty boom-bap echoing through Norfolk’s Freshtopia to the soul-drenched crates at Serious Sounds in Houston, each store is rooted in purpose, pride, and passion for Black sound and self-expression.

Here are 11 Black-owned record stores to visit this month—and beyond.

Jampac Records — Monroe, NC With roots dating back to 1986, Jampac Records is one of North Carolina's longest-running Black-owned vinyl shops. Owner Walter Gibson has curated everything from gospel 78s to big band LPs, all housed in a shop that once operated out of a closet. Today, it's a spacious, well-loved destination for collectors of all genres. With over three decades in the game, Jampac is a local gem with a global soul.

Vinyl and Pages — Baltimore, MD Blending music, literature, and tea, Vinyl and Pages offers a cultural experience like no other. Located at Baltimore’s historic Harbor Place, this shop curates vinyl and books while also making room for local artisans to showcase their work. Events range from book signings and art shows to game nights and DJ sets, making the space feel like a creative playground. Whether you’re picking up a jazz LP or sipping tea, Vinyl and Pages is all about connection, community, and creativity.

Freshtopia — Norfolk, VA Part record store, part radio station, Freshtopia is where hip-hop lives in Norfolk. Opened in 2019 by DJ Bee, the shop features vinyl, streetwear, and live DJ sets broadcast straight from the floor via Fresh Radio. As one of the few Black-owned record stores in the country, it leans heavily into soul, funk, and boom-bap nostalgia—while keeping its eyes locked on the future. With crate-digging, community, and culture all in one place, Freshtopia lives up to its name.

DBS Sounds — Riverdale, GA Since 1994, DBS Sounds has been a cornerstone of Atlanta’s independent music scene, founded by Tobago Benito. The shop is famous for its deep selection of reggae, R&B, hip-hop, and soul, and regularly hosts in-store performances and album release events. With its unbeatable selection and authentic vibe, DBS is a cultural powerhouse in the Dirty South.

Offbeat — Jackson, MS Owned by DJ Young Venom (Phillip Rollins), Offbeat is Mississippi’s go-to for vinyl, comics, and alternative culture. The shop curates everything from hip-hop and jazz to indie releases, plus designer toys and streetwear. With a strong focus on community and creative expression, Offbeat regularly hosts events and has become a cultural landmark in Jackson. It’s a space where underground art and mainstream influence coexist beautifully.

Serious Sounds — Houston, TX Since 1991, Serious Sounds has been a pillar of Houston’s R&B, gospel, and Southern soul scene. Founded by Marketta Rodriguez, the store carries everything from blues and jazz to zydeco and hip-hop. It remains deeply committed to the community, offering personalized service and hard-to-find gems. With a no-frills setup and deep regional focus, Serious Sounds is a music lover’s sanctuary.

Brittany’s Record Shop — Cleveland, OH Cleveland’s “Little Shop That Won’t Stop” is fueled by DJ and producer Brittany “Red-I” Benton, whose curated crates spotlight hip-hop, reggae, soul, jazz, and global grooves. Located in the City Goods complex, the shop also champions vinyl culture among local DJs and hosts vibrant in-store experiences. Benton’s passion is evident in the shop’s energy and selection, which includes everything from Kaytranada to vintage Brazilian pressings. If you’re hunting for funk, feeling nostalgic, or looking to expand your sound, Brittany’s is the spot.

Home Rule Records — Washington, DC Tucked into the heart of the capital city, Home Rule Records is a soulful haven for jazz, R&B, and crate-digging classics. Founded by Howard alum Charvis Campbell, the shop is known for its $1–$5 bins and thoughtfully curated walls. The store also doubles as an event space, hosting DJ sets and drawing celebrity visitors—like VP Kamala Harris. It’s a community-rooted space that brings D.C.’s deep music heritage into the present.

Moodies Records — Bronx, NY A Bronx institution since 1982, Moodies Records is a global destination for reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop heads alike. Known for its legendary clientele and appearance on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, the shop has weathered relocation and the test of time. Visitors from around the world flock here for authentic sound system vibes and deep catalog knowledge. Moodies is a living testament to the borough that birthed hip-hop—and still plays it loud.

Re-Runz Records — Orlando, FL Ed Smith’s Re-Runz Records is a treasure trove for collectors, offering decades of musical knowledge and a deeply personal connection to the sounds of soul, funk, gospel, reggae, and more. With a background as a multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and producer, Smith has sold vinyl globally since the 1980s. His shop reflects a lifetime of experience—from touring the Chitlin Circuit to producing local hip-hop artists. Re-Runz is more than a record store—it’s a living archive of Black music history.