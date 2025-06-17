HomeEntertainment

11 Black-Owned Record Stores You Need To Visit This Month

Whether you’re into jazz, hip-hop, or old school soul, these establishments offer more than music—they offer an experience.
Photo Credit: Rushay Booysen
By Okla Jones ·

Black music has long been the heartbeat of American culture; creating soundtracks for every generation. This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the spaces that keep that heartbeat alive—Black-owned record stores. These aren’t just retail shops; they’re cultural institutions, gathering places, and hubs for sonic discovery. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a casual listener, these shops invite you to slow down, dig deep, and listen intentionally.

Some stores date back decades, like Moodies in the Bronx or Jampac in North Carolina—testaments to endurance and community love. Others, like Vinyl and Pages in Baltimore, are reimagining the record store as a multidisciplinary space where music meets books, tea, and local art. From the gritty boom-bap echoing through Norfolk’s Freshtopia to the soul-drenched crates at Serious Sounds in Houston, each store is rooted in purpose, pride, and passion for Black sound and self-expression.

Here are 11 Black-owned record stores to visit this month—and beyond.