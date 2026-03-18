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6 Black-Led Films You Need To Watch This Spring

From Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Michael’ biopic to ‘I Love Boosters,’ these upcoming releases put some of the industry’s biggest names front and center.
6 Black-Led Films You Need To Watch This Spring
Courtesy of Neon
By Okla Jones ·
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For longer than I can remember, I’ve always loved movies. Comedies, dramas, action flicks, psychological thrillers; all of them added another layer to the cinematic experience. While the summer has come to be known as the most critical season in the film industry, the streaming era has created enough space so that projects can thrive at any point throughout the year, and this spring features a bevy of new releases featuring Black talent both in front of, and behind the camera.

April is set to be a busy month for Zendaya—in addition to the final installment of HBO’s Euphoria, she’ll also star in The Drama, an unorthodox wedding flick with a strong serving of dark humor. Perhaps the most anticipated film in some time (for music fans, at least) is Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, the biopic that highlights the life and career of “The King of Pop.” Jaafar Jackson stars as the movie’s titular character, with Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, and Kendrick Sampson, among others, rounding out its ensemble cast. Before the season wraps up, audiences can enjoy I Love Boosters, a film helmed by one of Ryan Coogler’s favorite directors, Boots Riley. Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Naomi Ackie, and Taylour Paige appear in this, and judging by the trailer, it will be one wild ride.

If it were up to me, I would tell you that films are great no matter what month it is, but for some reason, the energy is different this time around. Yes, while choosing which movies to see may be a tall order, you can always make it easier on yourself and just see all of them.

Take a look at the films featuring Black leads that you should check out this spring.

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