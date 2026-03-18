6 Black-Led Films You Need To Watch This Spring

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For longer than I can remember, I’ve always loved movies. Comedies, dramas, action flicks, psychological thrillers; all of them added another layer to the cinematic experience. While the summer has come to be known as the most critical season in the film industry, the streaming era has created enough space so that projects can thrive at any point throughout the year, and this spring features a bevy of new releases featuring Black talent both in front of, and behind the camera.

April is set to be a busy month for Zendaya—in addition to the final installment of HBO’s Euphoria, she’ll also star in The Drama, an unorthodox wedding flick with a strong serving of dark humor. Perhaps the most anticipated film in some time (for music fans, at least) is Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, the biopic that highlights the life and career of “The King of Pop.” Jaafar Jackson stars as the movie’s titular character, with Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, and Kendrick Sampson, among others, rounding out its ensemble cast. Before the season wraps up, audiences can enjoy I Love Boosters, a film helmed by one of Ryan Coogler’s favorite directors, Boots Riley. Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Naomi Ackie, and Taylour Paige appear in this, and judging by the trailer, it will be one wild ride.

If it were up to me, I would tell you that films are great no matter what month it is, but for some reason, the energy is different this time around. Yes, while choosing which movies to see may be a tall order, you can always make it easier on yourself and just see all of them.

Take a look at the films featuring Black leads that you should check out this spring.

They Will Kill You (March 27) This SXSW 2026 darling stars Zazie Beetz and rising star Myha’la, and the title is definitely a perfect description of the film. It tells the story of a woman (Beetz) that answers a help-wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious New York City high-rise, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years. If you’re a fan of good, old fashioned fight scenes, then this is the movie for you. With this, think of if Eyes Wide Shut, Get Out, and Kill Bill had a baby… exciting, right? Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Drama (April 3) Wedding jitters take a sharper turn in The Drama, where Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play a couple preparing for marriage as unexpected tension begins to surface. What starts as nerves quickly escalates after a revelation disrupts their relationship. With Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Zoë Winters in the mix, the film leans into discomfort as it explores how quickly trust can shift when the truth comes out. A24

You, Me & Tuscany (April 10) Halle Bailey leads You, Me & Tuscany as a young woman who travels abroad and finds herself caught in an unexpected situation. After telling a lie that quickly grows, her plans begin to shift. Regé-Jean Page joins the story as someone who changes her perspective, as the film follows her navigating relationships, decisions, and what comes next. Universal Pictures

Michael (April 26) The story of Michael Jackson arrives on screen with Jaafar Jackson stepping into the role of his uncle in Antoine Fuqua’s latest film. The ensemble cast of Jaafar, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, and Kendrick Sampson help shape the world surrounding the iconic performer. The project traces key moments in Jackson’s life, offering a closer look at his rise, his influence, and the complicated legacy that continues to follow him. Courtesy of Lionsgate

Is God Is (May 15) A call from their mother sets twin sisters on a path they cannot avoid in Is God Is. Kara Young and Mallori Johnson lead the story, with Vivica A. Fox at the center of the past that drives it forward. As the sisters search for their father, the film unfolds with intensity, bringing in Janelle Monáe and Sterling K. Brown while confronting the family history that shaped them. Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios