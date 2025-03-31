HomeNews

Black Historians And Leaders Condemn Trump’s Executive Order Targeting The Smithsonian’s African American Museum: 'A Literal Attack On Black America'

Historians, civil rights advocates and Black political leaders are not having it. Here's what they had to say about the latest attempt to whitewash US history.
National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington DC, near the Washington Monument. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By Melissa Noel ·

One of President Trump’s latest executive orders is stirring up serious backlash, and for good reason. The new order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” goes after the Smithsonian Institution—specifically the National Museum of African American History and Culture—accusing it of pushing a “divisive, race-centered ideology.”

But here’s the thing: the executive order leaves out key facts about America’s history, like how the Founding Fathers enshrined slavery in the Constitution and declared enslaved people to be three-fifths of a person.

As ESSENCE previously reported, the order puts Vice President J.D. Vance in charge of reviewing museum content and gives Interior Secretary Doug Burgum the power to investigate whether any monuments have been removed or altered “to perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history.” In other words, it’s a direct effort to rewrite history to fit the president’s narrative—one that erases the impact of racism and Black contributions to the nation.

Back in 2017, at the start of his first term, Trump actually praised the National Museum of African American History and Culture, saying that he was “deeply proud we now a museum that honors the millions of African American men and women who built our national heritage.” Now, he’s leading an effort to undermine the very institution he once called a treasure. But historians and Black leaders aren’t backing down. As Clarke put it: “Let’s be clear, Black history is American history. Any rhetoric that opposes this notion is not only factually incorrect but blatantly racist.”

