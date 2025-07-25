HomeFashion

When Memory Meets The Moment

In honor of audacious Black designers, a stately Harlem residence is the stage for an epic fashion showcase that brings Black style home to the historic neighborhood where ESSENCE got its start.
Left: Full look, Balenciaga, necklace, Patricia Von Musulin. Right: Full look, Bianca Saunders, shoes, Samsøe.
By Karissa Mitchell ·
This story is featured in the July/August 2025 issue of ESSENCE, on stands now.

For 55 years, Black style has been both mirror and muse. Our evolution lives in fabric, form and fearless self-expression. Every hem, every hue, every bold silhouette is memory in motion, threading personal history into a timeless archive. This is where past and present converge, where the legacy of our fashion gaze doesn’t just echo—it leads.

CREDITS

Models: Giannie Couji at Kollektiv Management, Sharif Qasim at KevMgnt, Amelie Nsengiyumva at Heroes Model Management, Syd Acker at Muse Models, Grailing King at Ricky Michiels Management, ZuriLee, Kuch Deng, Euro

Photographed by Quil Lemons

Styled by Mel Renee Leamon

Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi using Oribe Hair Care at Forward Artists

Makeup: Mimi Quiquine using Maison Quiquine

Nails: Aja Walton using Essie at See Management

Set Design: Pablo Olguin

Casting Director: Trevor Swain at The Wall Group

Movement Director: Ash Rucker

Lighting Director: Sam Dole

Digitech: Ryan Schostak

FashionAssistants: GerardoUzcateguiVivas, ParkerHardwood, & Zoe Iwaniak

Hair Assistant: Masako Fuyama

Makeup Assistant: Sade Amour

Casting Associate: Mimi Hong

Production: The Morrison Group Production

Assistants: Henry Rodriguez & Grant Uba

Post Production: Matt Sorensen

Location: Tony Dunoyer, Convent Avenue

ESSENCE, VP, Content: Nandi Howard

ESSENCE, Visual Director: Michael Quinn

ESSENCE, Consulting Fashion Editor: Karissa Mitchell

ESSENCE, Art Director: Isaiah Stewart

