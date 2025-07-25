When Memory Meets The Moment

Left: Full look, Balenciaga, necklace, Patricia Von Musulin. Right: Full look, Bianca Saunders, shoes, Samsøe.

This story is featured in the July/August 2025 issue of ESSENCE, on stands now.

For 55 years, Black style has been both mirror and muse. Our evolution lives in fabric, form and fearless self-expression. Every hem, every hue, every bold silhouette is memory in motion, threading personal history into a timeless archive. This is where past and present converge, where the legacy of our fashion gaze doesn’t just echo—it leads.

Left: Suit, archival Patrick Kelly courtesy of The Real Real, earrings, Patricia Von Musulin. Right: Dress, archival Kevan Hall.

Dress and shoes, Tory Burch, ring, Patricia Von Musulin, earrings and bracelet, MISHO.

Left: Dress, Theophilio, earrings and necklace, MISHO, rings, Patricia Von Musulin, shoes, Sportmax. Right: Dress, Tory Burch, earrings and bracelet, MISHO, ring, Patricia Von Musulin, shoes, Tory Burch.

From left: Suit, Luar, hat and shirt, stylist’s own, belt, Patricia Von Musulin. Top and pants, Stella McCartney, earrings, MISHO. Vest, Louis Vuitton. T-shirt and socks, stylist’s own, shorts, Louis Vuitton, shoes, Gucci. Top, Wales Bonner.

From left: Top, Coach, shoes, Giuseppe Zanotti. Top, skirt, and earrings, Chanel, shoes, Roger Vivier. Top and bottoms, Meryll Rogge, shoes, Roger Vivier, earrings, Chanel.

Top, bottoms, and shoes, Loewe, earrings, MISHO.

Full look, Wales Bonner.

Suit, Lyar, hat and shirt, stylist’s own, belt, Patricia Von Musulin, shoes, Florsheim.

Jacket, jeans and T-shirt, Louis Vuitton.

Skirt suit, Ferragamo, shoes, Marc Jacobs.

From left: Shirt, vest, pants, and shoes, Alexander McQueen, ring, Patricia Von Musulin, hat, stylists own. Right: Suit, archival Victoria Beckham courtesy of Albright Fashion Library, shirt, Theophilio, earrings, Francesca Simons, shoes, Gucci.

From left: Dress, pants, shoes and bag, Prada, earrings, AGMES, ring, Patricia Von Musulin. Shirt, vest, pants and shoes, Alexander McQueen, ring, Patricia Von Musulin, hat, stylist’s own. Dress, archival Marc Jacobs courtesy of Albright Fashion Library, hat, Theophilio, earrings, Patricia Von Musulin, ring, Dinosaur Designs, shoes, Giuseppe Zanotti. Jacket, Prada, T-shirt, stylist’s own, pants and shoes, Prada, rings and bracelet, model’s own.

CREDITS

Models: Giannie Couji at Kollektiv Management, Sharif Qasim at KevMgnt, Amelie Nsengiyumva at Heroes Model Management, Syd Acker at Muse Models, Grailing King at Ricky Michiels Management, ZuriLee, Kuch Deng, Euro

Photographed by Quil Lemons

Styled by Mel Renee Leamon

Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi using Oribe Hair Care at Forward Artists

Makeup: Mimi Quiquine using Maison Quiquine

Nails: Aja Walton using Essie at See Management

Set Design: Pablo Olguin

Casting Director: Trevor Swain at The Wall Group

Movement Director: Ash Rucker

Lighting Director: Sam Dole

Digitech: Ryan Schostak

FashionAssistants: GerardoUzcateguiVivas, ParkerHardwood, & Zoe Iwaniak

Hair Assistant: Masako Fuyama

Makeup Assistant: Sade Amour

Casting Associate: Mimi Hong

Production: The Morrison Group Production

Assistants: Henry Rodriguez & Grant Uba

Post Production: Matt Sorensen

Location: Tony Dunoyer, Convent Avenue

ESSENCE, VP, Content: Nandi Howard

ESSENCE, Visual Director: Michael Quinn

ESSENCE, Consulting Fashion Editor: Karissa Mitchell

ESSENCE, Art Director: Isaiah Stewart