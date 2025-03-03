See All The Black Love At The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

The 97th annual Academy Awards may have been the main event of Sunday night, putting a cork in the awards season, but the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (hosted by Radhika Jones by the way) was certainly where the most stars gathered during and after the celebration. From TV titans to music artists and big names in sports and business, the annual party is the place to be at some point on Oscar night. Even the winners made sure to stop through afterward, including Zoe Saldana and Paul Tazewell, who became the first Black man to win for Best Costume Design for Wicked.

Star couples were also pulling up for the fun. Some hit the carpet, others met up and canoodled inside the party, but quite a few were invited to enjoy good food and hobnobbing with the industry’s who’s who.

We were surprised to see so many Black couples at the event, from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, to Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols, who attended the Academy Awards on Sunday night, where the legendary star performed in honor of the late Quincy Jones. But there are a number of other boo’d up pairs important to spotlight, too. Scroll down to see all the Black couples who looked absolutely in love, and quite stylish too, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

01 01 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade The gorgeous pair, married since 2014, matched in their chic black getups. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

02 02 Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting Actress Uzo Aduba, and her husband, filmmaker Robert Sweeting, stepped out for the event. The two have a one-year-old and wed in 2020. Uzo Aduba, Robert Sweeting at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Lizzo and Myke Wright Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke, a musician and TV personality, are still going strong! The two were first linked in 2021, and he was all smiles by her side (as she was too by his side) at the party. Antwaun Stanley, Lizzo at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

04 04 LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice The actor and his model wife were another couple down to match for the party. The two wed in 2023 and welcomed a child that same year. LaKeith Stanfield, Kasmere Trice Stanfield at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

05 05 Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe The college sweethearts, married since 2006, headed over to the party following the Academy Awards – after Ryan had a quick outfit change. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

06 06 Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon While Tim didn’t do the carpet with his lady, the two met up inside the party. They’ve been married since 2014 and are pictured here with sports agent Rich Paul. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE (L-R) Rich Paul, Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

07 07 Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker An always stunning pair, Boris and Nicole, also matching in black, enjoyed the event. They’ve been 10 toes down since 2005. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

08 08 Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols One of the few pairs who went from the actual Academy Awards to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Queen and Eboni, another duo matching in black, enjoyed an outfit change before showing up for the after-set. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

09 09 Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Married since 2020, Niecy and Jessica are a mainstay at these types of shindigs. They looked chic as they rubbed elbows with their famous peers. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

10 10 Russell and Nina Westbrook The stylish pair, college sweethearts, married since 2015, love attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Nina Westbrook and Russell Westbrook attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)