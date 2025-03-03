HomeBlack Celeb Couples

See All The Black Love At The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The annual fête was once again attended by the who's who of Hollywood, including a number of our favorite Black couples.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
By Victoria Uwumarogie

The 97th annual Academy Awards may have been the main event of Sunday night, putting a cork in the awards season, but the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (hosted by Radhika Jones by the way) was certainly where the most stars gathered during and after the celebration. From TV titans to music artists and big names in sports and business, the annual party is the place to be at some point on Oscar night. Even the winners made sure to stop through afterward, including Zoe Saldana and Paul Tazewell, who became the first Black man to win for Best Costume Design for Wicked.

Star couples were also pulling up for the fun. Some hit the carpet, others met up and canoodled inside the party, but quite a few were invited to enjoy good food and hobnobbing with the industry’s who’s who.

We were surprised to see so many Black couples at the event, from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, to Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols, who attended the Academy Awards on Sunday night, where the legendary star performed in honor of the late Quincy Jones. But there are a number of other boo’d up pairs important to spotlight, too. Scroll down to see all the Black couples who looked absolutely in love, and quite stylish too, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

