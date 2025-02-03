Black Celebrity Couples Steal The Spotlight At The 2025 Grammys

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s Grammys night! Or better yet, make that date night.

A whole host of folks stepped out for music’s biggest night, and quite a few, to our delight, attended the awards with their significant other. Or at least, enough people to fill out a gallery, right?

One of music’s major powerhouse couples was there: Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The rapper and mogul was there, with daughter Blue Ivy, to joyously cheer on Mrs. Carter as she celebrated the triumph that is Cowboy Carter. Of course, they didn’t walk the red carpet, but all eyes were still on the pair.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

There was also Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, dressed in coordinating black looks. They looked very much in love, as usual, as they made their way down the red carpet. Their sons and Keys’s mother also joined them. Also on hand were Grammy-nominated couple The Baylor Project, husband-and-wife team Marcus and Jean Baylor (the latter formerly of the singing duo Zhané).

Reality star couples were in attendance as well, including Serena Page and beau Kordell Beckham, as well as JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, of Love Island fame. There were also classic couples, like actor Morris Chestnut and wife Pam, as well as new faves, including food critic Keith Lee and his wife Ronni.

But you can check out all the lovebirds who hit the red carpet for the Grammys, kicking off a month all about love by the way, by scrolling down below. The event is known for handing out gramophones, but it’s also looking like quite the place for romance.

01 01 Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

02 02 Mustard and Brittany Stroud LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brittany Stroud and Mustard attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 03 Morris and Pam Chestnut LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morris Chestnut and Pamela Chestnut attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 Marcus and Jean Baylor LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Marcus Baylor and Jean Baylor of The Baylor Project attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

05 05 Robert Glasper and Yiyi Sanchez LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Robert Glasper (L) and Yiyi Sanchez attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

06 06 Keith and Ronni Lee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Ronni Lee and Keith Lee attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

07 07 JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Serena Page and Kordell Beckham LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)