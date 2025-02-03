HomeBlack Celeb Couples

Black Celebrity Couples Steal The Spotlight At The 2025 Grammys

From Alicia and Swizz to Morris and Pam, the biggest night in music was also a great opportunity for our favorite couples to step out and show out.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

It’s Grammys night! Or better yet, make that date night.

A whole host of folks stepped out for music’s biggest night, and quite a few, to our delight, attended the awards with their significant other. Or at least, enough people to fill out a gallery, right?

One of music’s major powerhouse couples was there: Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The rapper and mogul was there, with daughter Blue Ivy, to joyously cheer on Mrs. Carter as she celebrated the triumph that is Cowboy Carter. Of course, they didn’t walk the red carpet, but all eyes were still on the pair.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

There was also Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, dressed in coordinating black looks. They looked very much in love, as usual, as they made their way down the red carpet. Their sons and Keys’s mother also joined them. Also on hand were Grammy-nominated couple The Baylor Project, husband-and-wife team Marcus and Jean Baylor (the latter formerly of the singing duo Zhané).

Reality star couples were in attendance as well, including Serena Page and beau Kordell Beckham, as well as JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, of Love Island fame. There were also classic couples, like actor Morris Chestnut and wife Pam, as well as new faves, including food critic Keith Lee and his wife Ronni.

But you can check out all the lovebirds who hit the red carpet for the Grammys, kicking off a month all about love by the way, by scrolling down below. The event is known for handing out gramophones, but it’s also looking like quite the place for romance.

