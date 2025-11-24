HomeEntertainment

F1 Grand Prix Las Vegas: See The Black Celebs Who Shut Down The Strip

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s high-octane “hot lap” with Lewis Hamilton delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of the weekend.
F1 Grand Prix Las Vegas: See The Black Celebs Who Shut Down The Strip
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Jay-Z and Beyonce on the Pirelli hot laps grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The Las Vegas Strip was buzzing long before the lights went out on race night. For the 2025 Formula One Grand Prix, Black celebrities from entertainment, fashion, sports, and film turned the paddock into its own high-octane red carpet. From pit lane strolls to VIP rooftop views, stars showed up and showed out at one of the biggest sports weekends of the year.

And then came the moment everyone talked about. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, longtime motorsport fans, strapped in for a 200-mph “hot lap” with Lewis Hamilton that instantly went viral. The two each took turns riding shotgun with the seven-time World Drivers’ Champion—shouting, laughing, and gripping their seats as Hamilton carved through the track. Beyoncé fanned herself mid-ride (“I’m sweating!” she joked), while Jay-Z couldn’t hide his excitement.

Across the weekend, more familiar faces filled the paddock: Cynthia Erivo and Tems caught the race together, Naomi Campbell glided through with effortless cool, and Damson Idris drew attention in the garage area. Law Roach brought runway-level styling to the circuit, while Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews made a joint appearance. Uzo Aduba, A’ja Wilson, Magic Johnson, Morris Chestnut, Aisha Tyler, Nigel Sylvester, Michael Evans Behling, and more, also sprinkled their star power across the Strip.

See the Black stars who descended on Las Vegas during the F1 Grand Prix below.

TOPICS: 