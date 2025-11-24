F1 Grand Prix Las Vegas: See The Black Celebs Who Shut Down The Strip

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Jay-Z and Beyonce on the Pirelli hot laps grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Strip was buzzing long before the lights went out on race night. For the 2025 Formula One Grand Prix, Black celebrities from entertainment, fashion, sports, and film turned the paddock into its own high-octane red carpet. From pit lane strolls to VIP rooftop views, stars showed up and showed out at one of the biggest sports weekends of the year.

And then came the moment everyone talked about. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, longtime motorsport fans, strapped in for a 200-mph “hot lap” with Lewis Hamilton that instantly went viral. The two each took turns riding shotgun with the seven-time World Drivers’ Champion—shouting, laughing, and gripping their seats as Hamilton carved through the track. Beyoncé fanned herself mid-ride (“I’m sweating!” she joked), while Jay-Z couldn’t hide his excitement.

HOT LAPS WITH LEWIS HAMILTON!!! pic.twitter.com/PYp2uv0ZtY — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) November 23, 2025

Across the weekend, more familiar faces filled the paddock: Cynthia Erivo and Tems caught the race together, Naomi Campbell glided through with effortless cool, and Damson Idris drew attention in the garage area. Law Roach brought runway-level styling to the circuit, while Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews made a joint appearance. Uzo Aduba, A’ja Wilson, Magic Johnson, Morris Chestnut, Aisha Tyler, Nigel Sylvester, Michael Evans Behling, and more, also sprinkled their star power across the Strip.

See the Black stars who descended on Las Vegas during the F1 Grand Prix below.

Magic Johnson LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Magic Johnson attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Shaggy LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Shaggy attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: A’ja Wilson attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Aisha Tyler LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Aisha Tyler attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Kane Brown LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Kane Brown attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Morris Chestnut LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Morris Chestnut attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Flavor Flav LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Flavor Flav attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Michael Evans Behling LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Michael Evans Behling attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Terry Crews LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Terry Crews drives a Lego pink Cadillac in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Beyoncé and Jay-Z during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Uzo Aduba during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Damson Idris LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Damson Idris during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Naomi Campbell during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Law Roach LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Law Roach during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)