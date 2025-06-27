Bold, Stylish, And In Love: The Hottest Black Celebrity Couples At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Jay-Z wears a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, a white t-shirt ; Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Paris Men’s Fashion Week typically brings out Hollywood’s most coveted celebrities.

And this year, it’s no different, as Paris has been buzzing with some of our favorite Black celebrity couples, who have no problem slaying a red carpet, turning a look for the paparazzi on Paris’s cobblestone streets, or sitting front row to witness fabulous fashion.

This season’s show featured some of our favorite and hottest celebrity couples, including Pharrell and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, Steve Harvey and his lovely wife, Marjorie, as well as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. While some of these celebrities were there to support Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show, they were also there to enjoy other men’s wear collections like Wales Bonner.

From Beyoncé being gifted her own Louis Vuitton bag to Lakieth and Kasmere Trice Stanfield sneaking in some PDA, our favorite Black celebrity couples made a splash in Paris. Please scroll to see adorable moments of them at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

01 01 Steve And Marjorie Harvey PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

02 02 Beyoncé And Jay-Z PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Jay-Z wears a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, a white t-shirt, a belt, black wide-leg pants, black leather pointed shoes ; Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim jacket, blue flared denim pants / jeans, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

03 03 LaKeith Stanfield And Kasmere Trice Stanfield PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

04 04 Rihanna And A$AP Rocky PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)