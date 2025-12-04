The Best In Black Love: The Power Couples Of 2025

It’s been quite the whirlwind year for Black love. We have seen the couples who made people talk (for good and bad reasons), the unexpected breakups, and our favorite long-lasting lovers shining as they celebrated anniversaries and major career achievements. But nobody had a bigger, more heartwarming year in the romance department than the couples on this list. Many got engaged, announced a pregnancy, packed on the PDA heavily, and in the process, made us swoon. We don’t know what the future will hold, but we’re certainly rooting for them and look forward to plenty of red carpet date nights, weddings, and visits from the stork in 2026. See the best couples of 2025, who showed up and showed out in the name of love all year long.
The Why: The regal couple, who met in college, quietly became husband and wife this year. Always private, they tied the knot twice, in the spring and the summer, and not one single photo was leaked. We love that for them!
The Why: The longtime lovers announced their engagement after the NBA star proposed in a major way. He popped the question on a private plane filled with red roses while traveling with Harlow to the the Turks and Caicos for Valentine’s Day.
The Why: We can’t get enough of these two. But aside from our fascination with them, the couple welcomed their third child this year, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. In addition, Rih has been by Rocky’s side all year at high-profile events, cheering him on as he’s received important accolades and his career skyrocketed in fashion, film and more.
The Why: After meeting on Season 3 of Perfect Match, the Love Is Blind alums got their happily ever after as she and Sutherland announced they were not only engaged to be married but expecting a baby. They have since tied the knot, doing so in October.
The Why: The couple, who dated for years before breaking up in 2022 and reuniting last year, announced their engagement in October. We’ve always been fans of their low-key love, and they shared with ESSENCE that they have big plans for their wedding to come.
The Why: Their whirlwind romance had people talking. The star, in the midst of a divorce, made things Instagram official with the NFL star after rumors swirled about them all winter and spring. By the fall, they announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy they welcomed in November.
The Why: After years of being in awe of her work as the world-class gymnast of our generation, it’s super cute to see Biles in her lover girl element with husband Jonathan Owens. She’s taken a break from gymnastics training to move into the home they built and be there for his football games with the Chicago Bears.
The Why: Because sis deserves this happiness! Ever since the rapper and Thompson made things IG official in July and she started appearing courtside this NBA season, they’ve seemed head over heels in love. They bought a home together, he renamed his beloved boat after her, and she impressed his family by cooking for them on Thanksgiving. And don’t forget that her hit “Lover Girl” is inspired by the way he spoils her. Things are getting serious!
The Why: Speaking of WAGS, Glorilla and Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram are a thing, and she’s been courtside pretty often since the season began, the two showing off their own handshake. He even scored a game-winning shot in her presence, so it’s safe to say she’s his lucky charm.
The Why: The world’s fastest man and Bromfield, a successful sprinter and Olympian in her own right, announced their engagement this year, opening up about their love story with us this summer. In addition, they moved into a new home, and even got baptized together, which is a huge gesture. The two are set to tie the knot in the spring of 2026.
The Why: The couple, who have been extremely private for some time, decided to come out of their romantic shell at the perfect moment—to announce their engagement in July.
The Why: The longtime lovers celebrated a whopping 45 years married in August 2025. A union that’s lasted that long (and two people who still look this good!) deserves a round of applause.
The Why: We still don’t know just yet if Monica married her beau, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, a successful talent manager who works with Chris Brown, after they shared what looked like post-wedding photos with the caption “Two Hearts. One Love” in the summer. Either way, she’s appeared happier than ever, and the Maybach he gifted her shortly after they got people speculating would certainly put a smile on anyone’s face.
The Why: In addition to welcoming their first child this year, the Of the ESSENCE cover stars also announced that they’re engaged. Safe to say this has been one of the biggest years of their lives, professionally and personally.
The Why: They played coy for a bit, but this year, the WNBA champion and the Miami Heat star confirmed that they’re an item. We especially loved how present he was during the Las Vegas Aces’ run to a third WNBA chip. He presented her with her fourth WNBA MVP award in September.
The Why: The couple tied the knot in the spring! Despite early concern about their relationship following his legal struggles in 2024, Good seems happier than she’s ever been, and the two, who launched a fitness brand, are working on starting a family, too.
The Why: We still need more photos of these two to pop up out of the ether, but they should be coming soon because the pop star and NFL star are engaged. He popped the question in March!