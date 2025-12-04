The Best In Black Love: The Power Couples Of 2025

Mark Blinch/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Jean Catuffe/GC Images

It’s been quite the whirlwind year for Black love. We have seen the couples who made people talk (for good and bad reasons), the unexpected breakups, and our favorite long-lasting lovers shining as they celebrated anniversaries and major career achievements. But nobody had a bigger, more heartwarming year in the romance department than the couples on this list. Many got engaged, announced a pregnancy, packed on the PDA heavily, and in the process, made us swoon. We don’t know what the future will hold, but we’re certainly rooting for them and look forward to plenty of red carpet date nights, weddings, and visits from the stork in 2026. See the best couples of 2025, who showed up and showed out in the name of love all year long.

01 01 Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows The Why: The regal couple, who met in college, quietly became husband and wife this year. Always private, they tied the knot twice, in the spring and the summer, and not one single photo was leaked. We love that for them! NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

02 02 Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma The Why: The longtime lovers announced their engagement after the NBA star proposed in a major way. He popped the question on a private plane filled with red roses while traveling with Harlow to the the Turks and Caicos for Valentine’s Day. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow visit the Empire State Building on February 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

03 03 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky The Why: We can’t get enough of these two. But aside from our fascination with them, the couple welcomed their third child this year, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. In addition, Rih has been by Rocky’s side all year at high-profile events, cheering him on as he’s received important accolades and his career skyrocketed in fashion, film and more. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

04 04 AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland The Why: After meeting on Season 3 of Perfect Match, the Love Is Blind alums got their happily ever after as she and Sutherland announced they were not only engaged to be married but expecting a baby. They have since tied the knot, doing so in October. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: (L-R) Ollie Sutherland and AD Smith attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

05 05 Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers The Why: The couple, who dated for years before breaking up in 2022 and reuniting last year, announced their engagement in October. We’ve always been fans of their low-key love, and they shared with ESSENCE that they have big plans for their wedding to come. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: (L-R) Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers attend the “Vie Privée” (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

06 06 Cardi B and Stefon Diggs The Why: Their whirlwind romance had people talking. The star, in the midst of a divorce, made things Instagram official with the NFL star after rumors swirled about them all winter and spring. By the fall, they announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy they welcomed in November. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

07 07 Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens The Why: After years of being in awe of her work as the world-class gymnast of our generation, it’s super cute to see Biles in her lover girl element with husband Jonathan Owens. She’s taken a break from gymnastics training to move into the home they built and be there for his football games with the Chicago Bears. CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 02: U.S. gymnast Simone Biles kisses her husband, Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) before the game against the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 2, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

08 08 Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson The Why: Because sis deserves this happiness! Ever since the rapper and Thompson made things IG official in July and she started appearing courtside this NBA season, they’ve seemed head over heels in love. They bought a home together, he renamed his beloved boat after her, and she impressed his family by cooking for them on Thanksgiving. And don’t forget that her hit “Lover Girl” is inspired by the way he spoils her. Things are getting serious! NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

09 09 Glorilla and Brandon Ingram The Why: Speaking of WAGS, Glorilla and Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram are a thing, and she’s been courtside pretty often since the season began, the two showing off their own handshake. He even scored a game-winning shot in her presence, so it’s safe to say she’s his lucky charm. TORONTO, CANADA – NOVEMBER 26: Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors hugs rapper GloRilla after hitting the game winning shot against the Indiana Pacers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

10 10 Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield The Why: The world’s fastest man and Bromfield, a successful sprinter and Olympian in her own right, announced their engagement this year, opening up about their love story with us this summer. In addition, they moved into a new home, and even got baptized together, which is a huge gesture. The two are set to tie the knot in the spring of 2026. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles attend the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

11 11 Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell The Why: The couple, who have been extremely private for some time, decided to come out of their romantic shell at the perfect moment—to announce their engagement in July. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones attend day six of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

12 12 Samuel Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson The Why: The longtime lovers celebrated a whopping 45 years married in August 2025. A union that’s lasted that long (and two people who still look this good!) deserves a round of applause. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: (L-R) LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

13 13 Monica and Anthony “Ant” Wilson The Why: We still don’t know just yet if Monica married her beau, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, a successful talent manager who works with Chris Brown, after they shared what looked like post-wedding photos with the caption “Two Hearts. One Love” in the summer. Either way, she’s appeared happier than ever, and the Maybach he gifted her shortly after they got people speculating would certainly put a smile on anyone’s face. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Anthony Wilson and Monica attend MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music at Soho Lounge on January 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

14 14 Serayah and Joey Badass The Why: In addition to welcoming their first child this year, the Of the ESSENCE cover stars also announced that they’re engaged. Safe to say this has been one of the biggest years of their lives, professionally and personally. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Serayah McNeill and Joey Bada$$ attend the Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

15 15 A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo The Why: They played coy for a bit, but this year, the WNBA champion and the Miami Heat star confirmed that they’re an item. We especially loved how present he was during the Las Vegas Aces’ run to a third WNBA chip. He presented her with her fourth WNBA MVP award in September. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 18: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks with boyfriend Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat prior to the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

16 16 Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors The Why: The couple tied the knot in the spring! Despite early concern about their relationship following his legal struggles in 2024, Good seems happier than she’s ever been, and the two, who launched a fitness brand, are working on starting a family, too. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)