HomeFashion

All The Celebrities At The 2026 Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show

Usher rocked a Costes ensemble, Chris brown sported a pink cardigan, and more.
All The Celebrities At The 2026 Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
By Larry Stansbury ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The Black celebrities at the Louis Vuitton FW26 Men’s show showcased a masterclass in menswear. Think of sharp tailoring to comfort-first fits. Each look reflected how Black style shows up for major moments, particularly at the start of a new year, signaling where menswear is headed.

Usher delivered quiet luxury in a Costes ensemble: a long black peacoat, a crisp white tee, a black tie, and Chelsea boots. Meanwhile, Chris Brown stole the show with his fuchsia-pink cardigan paired with relaxed denim, platform shoes, and a statement hat felt fearless and fashion-forward, making him one of the best-dressed men of the week.

Skepta leaned into the timeless male uniform—a black sweater layered over a white-collared shirt, baggy jeans, and loafers—proving that classics endure for a reason. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kai Cenat showed up in head-to-toe sweats, redefining fashion week dress codes with comfort-first confidence that felt refreshingly real.

As a brand ambassador, Future stayed true to his signature mode in logo accessories, a plaid puffer, and relaxed denim. At the same time, skateboard icon Tyshawn Jones brought a utilitarian edge to an army-green two-piece set. SZA balanced softness and structure in a rich-brown leather coat with pinstripes and classic Vans, while Quavo went full throttle in a motorcycle jacket, paisley tie, and grills that made him look impossible to ignore. One thing tying it all together? The resurgence of black tie signals a new era of menswear where tradition bends, and Black style leads.

Below, see the looks that stopped us in our tracks from the Louis Vuitton front row.