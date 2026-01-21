All The Celebrities At The 2026 Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Black celebrities at the Louis Vuitton FW26 Men’s show showcased a masterclass in menswear. Think of sharp tailoring to comfort-first fits. Each look reflected how Black style shows up for major moments, particularly at the start of a new year, signaling where menswear is headed.

Usher delivered quiet luxury in a Costes ensemble: a long black peacoat, a crisp white tee, a black tie, and Chelsea boots. Meanwhile, Chris Brown stole the show with his fuchsia-pink cardigan paired with relaxed denim, platform shoes, and a statement hat felt fearless and fashion-forward, making him one of the best-dressed men of the week.

Skepta leaned into the timeless male uniform—a black sweater layered over a white-collared shirt, baggy jeans, and loafers—proving that classics endure for a reason. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kai Cenat showed up in head-to-toe sweats, redefining fashion week dress codes with comfort-first confidence that felt refreshingly real.

As a brand ambassador, Future stayed true to his signature mode in logo accessories, a plaid puffer, and relaxed denim. At the same time, skateboard icon Tyshawn Jones brought a utilitarian edge to an army-green two-piece set. SZA balanced softness and structure in a rich-brown leather coat with pinstripes and classic Vans, while Quavo went full throttle in a motorcycle jacket, paisley tie, and grills that made him look impossible to ignore. One thing tying it all together? The resurgence of black tie signals a new era of menswear where tradition bends, and Black style leads.

Below, see the looks that stopped us in our tracks from the Louis Vuitton front row.

Usher at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Fondation Louis Vuitton on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

John Legend at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Fondation Louis Vuitton on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Chris Brown at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Fondation Louis Vuitton on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Kai Cenat attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Future attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Gims attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

SZA attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Miles Caton attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Tyshawn Jones attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Kitty Ca$h attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.

Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.