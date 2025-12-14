Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

2025 turned out to be a strong year for television, especially for shows willing to take familiar ideas and push them somewhere new. Across genres, several programs found smart ways to keep audiences engaged, whether through sharp writing, strong performances, or stories that really stood out.

This year gave us superhero stories with an unlikely protagonist like Ironheart, the fifth season of Abbott Elementary, a comedy that kept evolving instead of repeating themselves, and dramas that trusted viewers to follow along without spelling everything out. Serious dramas like Dope Thief, Reasonable Doubt, and Paradise featured tense storylines with troubled leads—characters that resonate with all of us.

What ties this list together is consistency. These shows knew what they wanted to be and didn’t drift far from it. Some took big swings, others played things quieter, but each one delivered moments that stuck with us. They were easy to recommend and hard to drop once you pressed play.

Take a look at the Best TV Shows of 2025.

Ironheart Picking up after Wakanda Forever, Ironheart finds RiRi Williams booted from MIT and back home in Chicago, where grief, ambition, and bad decisions start colliding fast. Dominique Thorne plays the lead character with confidence, and Anthony Ramos brings a slippery charm to The Hood that keeps things interesting once the story turns darker. The series isn’t always smooth, and some supporting pieces don’t land, but when Ironheart locks in on Riri’s choices and consequences, it hints at a future worth sticking around for.

IT: Welcome To Derry Season one of HBO’s breakout hit serves as a dark, gritty prequel to Stephen King’s classic novel, exploring Pennywise’s origin story. The series explores themes like racism, classism, abuse, mental health, and more. Strong performances from Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and Chris Chalk, add depth to the story, and its focus on the social climate during the 1960s make it a more compelling drama than pure horror.

Government Cheese Set in the San Fernando Valley of 1969, the series follows Hampton Chambers, a newly released ex-con who comes home glowing with optimism, convinced he’s been chosen for something bigger. David Oyelowo leans into Hampton’s confidence, stubbornness, and blind spots, anchoring a show that often drifts into dream logic. His return rattles a household that has learned how to function without him, especially his wife Astoria, played with quiet resolve by Simone Missick. The story jumps between family tension, half-baked business schemes, and run-ins with unsavory characters—it’s a great show for lovers of weighted comedies.

Dope Thief Set in Philadelphia, the series follows Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura), two longtime friends running a reckless hustle by posing as DEA agents and robbing drug dealers who can’t call the cops. It works—until it very much doesn’t. One job spirals into chaos, pulling in real federal agents, cartel figures, and enemies who don’t miss twice. The show blends street-level tension with flashes of dark humor. It isn’t flawless, but its high-stakes texture makes it hard to shake once you’re in.

Paradise What begins as a murder investigation into a slain U.S. president slowly reveals a much stranger reality. In Paradise, Sterling K. Brown masterfully portrays Agent Xavier Collins, a man chasing answers while realizing nearly everything around him has been carefully constructed. The show leans into emotional flashbacks, uneasy relationships, and twists that reframe earlier episodes in smart ways. By the time the season ends, the central mystery is solved, but the bigger questions are just getting started.

Washington Black Washington Black traces the title character’s journey from an enslaved child in Barbados to an adult. Ernest Kingsley Jr. gives the “Wash” an intense quality, while Sterling K. Brown brings complexity to the role of Medwin Harris.The series doesn’t quite bring justice to Esi Edugyan’s book of the same name, but the cast’s efforts will definitely have you waiting for the next season.

The Residence Netflix’s The Residence turns the White House into the setting for a smart and surprisingly cozy murder mystery. When a staffer is found dead during a state dinner, detective Cordelia Cupp—played by Uzo Aduba—arrives and quickly takes control. She notices what others miss and isn’t impressed by status or titles, and the show keeps things light even as the suspect list grows. Some characters fade into the background, and the politics feel muted, but the mystery stays engaging and lands cleanly. It’s the kind of show you start casually and end up finishing in a weekend.

Forever Forever captures the rush and confusion of first love without talking down to its audience. Set in Los Angeles, the series follows Keisha and Justin, two high school athletes figuring out who they are and what they want before graduation hits. She’s driven and locked in on her future. He’s still sorting through expectations placed on him by family and school. When they connect at a New Year’s Eve party, the relationship grows fast and messy in ways that feel all too familiar. With cast members like Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, and Wood Harris, this show feels refreshingly unafraid to tell the truth about Black life.

Abbott Elementary Season five of Abbott Elementary shakes up the routine by dropping the teachers into a temporary school setup that makes every small problem feel bigger. The new space pushes everyone out of their comfort zone and exposes how much they rely on one another. Janine grows more confident and finally starts setting boundaries. Gregory stays steady and supportive without losing his awkward charm. Ava continues to surprise, especially when the jokes give way to real emotion. Barbara and Melissa adapt in ways that feel true to who they are, even when things get ridiculous. Five years in, Abbott keeps finding new ways to stay funny.