The Best TV Shows Of 2025

This year, these were the series that stayed consistent, kept us watching, and delivered week after week.
By Okla Jones ·
2025 turned out to be a strong year for television, especially for shows willing to take familiar ideas and push them somewhere new. Across genres, several programs found smart ways to keep audiences engaged, whether through sharp writing, strong performances, or stories that really stood out.

This year gave us superhero stories with an unlikely protagonist like Ironheart, the fifth season of Abbott Elementary, a comedy that kept evolving instead of repeating themselves, and dramas that trusted viewers to follow along without spelling everything out. Serious dramas like Dope Thief, Reasonable Doubt, and Paradise featured tense storylines with troubled leads—characters that resonate with all of us.

What ties this list together is consistency. These shows knew what they wanted to be and didn’t drift far from it. Some took big swings, others played things quieter, but each one delivered moments that stuck with us. They were easy to recommend and hard to drop once you pressed play.

Take a look at the Best TV Shows of 2025.

