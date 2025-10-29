Best Street Style Moments From Howard University’s 2025 Homecoming 

Christian Martin

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Howard University Homecoming isn’t just an event, it’s an experience. A little over 100 years since it’s inception, it remains one of the most anticipated weekends in Black culture, where style becomes a form of storytelling. What was once a small campus celebration has transformed into a full-scale fashion showcase, part block party, part runway and part reunion of the best-dressed people in the world.

From The Yard to venues across D.C., the outfits spoke volumes. Vintage varsity jackets were styled with luxury designer pieces; deconstructed suits paired with streetwear essentials; and statement accessories turned the sidewalks on Georgia Avenue N.W. into a step-and-repeat. Each look felt intentional, blending nostalgia and individuality with Bison pride.

Beyond the fashion moments, brands like Diageo showed up to honor that same spirit of excellence. Through its Show Your HBCU Spirit initiative, Diageo continued its investment in the next generation of changemakers, highlighting HBCU pride while supporting programs like Learning Skills for Life, a free bartending and mixology certification for underrepresented communities.

For Dr. Danielle Robinson, Diageo’s Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships, this commitment runs deeper than a sponsorship. “We wanted to be part of the solution in closing the generational wealth gap in our community,” she said. “It takes a collaborative effort from corporations, private and public partners, and local communities – and it just made sense for us to be part of that.”

Across the weekend, Diageo brands, including Casamigos, Tanqueray, DeLeón, and Crown Royal, helped amplify the Homecoming energy at events like Howard Alum and celebrity DJ Jae Murphy’s Concert and the Off The Yard Festival, while championing responsible celebration through the Cheers to Choice platform. As Dr. Robinson explained, “It’s about empowering people to choose what, when, and how they drink – or not drink – without any stigma attached. Whether you’re sipping, slowing down, or skipping, it’s all love.”

Much like the weekend itself, this year’s style moments were about more than the clothes. They represented community, creativity, and the evolution of what it means to show up as your full self. Howard Homecoming may look different than it did a hundred years ago, but the fashion was still very much unmatched.

Here are the looks that captured the spirit, sophistication, and style of the Mecca.

01 01 @Ashleynfonga and @Aaroberson

02 02 HU Homecoming Attendee

03 03 Howard Homecoming Attendee

04 04 Howard Homecoming Attendee

05 05 @Sulaiimaann

06 06 @Jxdyn_03

07 07 @Luke.wiilliams

08 08 @Laylajanai_

09 09 @_Maris.moments_

10 10 @_Showt1me_mel

11 11 @Simonjnior

12 12 @Hannahpaigej

13 13 @Jaynarenna

14 14 @Jacobhanesworth

15 15 @Ezra.frain

16 16 @Sanaineomi

17 17 @_Bee.xoxo

18 18 @Liyalaaa

19 19 Howard Homecoming Attendees

20 20 @Moteorodriguez