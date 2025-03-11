The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Seleen Saleh

From where I stand, Paris Fashion Week was très chic. Showgoers who were on the ground to attend presentations by Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, and more were well put together. Many of them wore pieces that were expertly tailored. Their effortless outfits were more than just inspiring. They were a case study on how a global destination like Paris calls for quality garbs and accessories that are polished. Whether dressed in the latest trends or delving into their own version of eccentricity, Seleen Saleh captured it all. The glorious and the funky, no stone was left unturned by these connoisseurs.

To PFW, stylist extraordinaire and New York native Patti Wilson wore an oversized blazer with a patterned white button-up underneath. A pair of baggy leather jeans, a bucket hat and chunky footwear both in black were also a part of her outfit. Another striking capture: stylist Julia-Sarr Jamois who wore a tan trench coat with a grey mock neck sweater. Both of these outfits showcase the boundaries that those who love personal style can play up while hitting shows.

Another showgoer, content creator Karen Blanchard donned a boho-inspired look for the Akris presentation. Her oufit consisted of a dress with rectangular strips that fell elegantly, with this piece she wore a brown suede jacket, and strappy leather shoes with interesting straps. Vanity Fair fashion director Nicole Chapoteau wore a vibrant yellow floral dress to attend shows. This outfit points to the spring weather that is currently on the horizon.

To see more of these best looks of the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 season, keep scrolling.

