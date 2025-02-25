The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Getty Images

London Fashion Week street style is notorious for having grunge inclinations. Separate from shows like Tolu Coker and Burberry that have injected energy into the global destination, moments on the streets were equally as interesting. This season showgoers pushed themselves to come up with creative ways to express themselves. Their outfits speak to the juxtaposition of prim and proper styling alongside deconstructed looks on the pavement outside of presentations.

Take for instance one showgoer who arrived for shows in a nearly whole polka dot outfit. A midi dress in red was worn with a white and black polka dot puffer coat–a pair of bold yellow pointed-toe shoes topped off this look. Next, Chioma Nnadi of British Vogue wore a Canadian tuxedo, her double denim look was chic and ideal for finicky weather.

Another fashion lover who hit the streets recently in London pulled off a vinyl jacket in a rich blue tone. With the coat she wore a pair of statement oversized denim and a white T-shirt. Separately, another guest offered up a unique LFW look. Her style moment consisted of a see-through black top worn with a bloomer panty-inspired skirt in white. A pair of high-mesh white socks and black leather loafers were key to this outfit. An additional guest wore a striking brown lengthy coat with fur trim, a camel-hued blouse, and a loose-fitting grey skirt.

To see more of these diverse looks of the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 season, keep scrolling.

