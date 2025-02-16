The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 BAFTA Awards

Getty Images

Across the pond this evening the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards kicked off. The special occasion allowed actors and actresses to present themselves uniquely. Since red carpet season is well underway in the United States it was refreshing to see those who have been carving out a niche for themselves in matters of style operate similarly. Stars who attended opted to stick to their guns.

For example, Cynthia Erivo who never backs down from a print or pattern wore a custom Louis Vuitton frock crafted with white lace. Styled by Jason Bolden her look was topped off by exquisite gemstone earrings and white heels. An additional stunner? Colman Domingo arrived in a leather statement coat, patterned button-up, and sleek black trousers. Domingo’s outfit which was styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald was entirely Versace.

Zoe Saldana who won a BAFTA Award for her supporting role in Emilia Pérez wore a black lace Saint Laurent gown. Saldana’s jewelry which consisted of a necklace, earrings, and assorted rings was striking, these pieces were credited to De Beers. Next, Lupita Nyong’o who was styled by her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger stunned in a delightful ensemble by Chanel. The white top appeared to be made of white tweed, while the crystallized detailing which included a bow was emblazoned with glitzy black stones. The tulle skirt portion of Lupita’s outfit made for an excellent pairing.

Separately, Letitia Wright donned a custom Prada gown in a gorgeous maroon hue. A hooded element was attached to the back of Wright’s gown embellished with hundreds of silver and glittered specks. Her cornrowed hair was a solid hair choice.

Nico Parker who is somewhat of a red carpet darling opted for a Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Couture gown. The polka dot elements were striking especially when paired with minimal jewelry and black pumps.

Below take a look at the looks that caught our attention at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

01 01 Cynthia Erivo LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

02 02 Colman Domingo LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Colman Domingo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

03 03 Zoe Saldana LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Zoe Saldana attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

04 04 Lupita Nyong’o LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

05 05 Vanessa Williams LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Vanessa Williams attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

06 06 Letitia Wright LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Letitia Wright attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

07 07 Marianne Jean-Baptiste LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Marianne Jean-Baptiste attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

08 08 Naomi Ackie LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Naomi Ackie attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

09 09 Wunmi Mosaku LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Wunmi Mosaku attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

10 10 David Jonsson LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: David Jonsson attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

11 11 India Amarteifio LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: India Amarteifio attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

12 12 Nico Parker LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Nico Parker attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)