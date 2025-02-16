HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 BAFTA Awards

Across the pond stars opted for pieces by Louis Vuitton, Versace, and more to make fashion statements.
By Robyn Mowatt

Across the pond this evening the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards kicked off. The special occasion allowed actors and actresses to present themselves uniquely. Since red carpet season is well underway in the United States it was refreshing to see those who have been carving out a niche for themselves in matters of style operate similarly. Stars who attended opted to stick to their guns.

For example, Cynthia Erivo who never backs down from a print or pattern wore a custom Louis Vuitton frock crafted with white lace. Styled by Jason Bolden her look was topped off by exquisite gemstone earrings and white heels. An additional stunner? Colman Domingo arrived in a leather statement coat, patterned button-up, and sleek black trousers. Domingo’s outfit which was styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald was entirely Versace.

Zoe Saldana who won a BAFTA Award for her supporting role in Emilia Pérez wore a black lace Saint Laurent gown. Saldana’s jewelry which consisted of a necklace, earrings, and assorted rings was striking, these pieces were credited to De Beers. Next, Lupita Nyong’o who was styled by her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger stunned in a delightful ensemble by Chanel. The white top appeared to be made of white tweed, while the crystallized detailing which included a bow was emblazoned with glitzy black stones. The tulle skirt portion of Lupita’s outfit made for an excellent pairing. 

Separately, Letitia Wright donned a custom Prada gown in a gorgeous maroon hue. A hooded element was attached to the back of Wright’s gown embellished with hundreds of silver and glittered specks. Her cornrowed hair was a solid hair choice.  

Nico Parker who is somewhat of a red carpet darling opted for a Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Couture gown. The polka dot elements were striking especially when paired with minimal jewelry and black pumps.

Below take a look at the looks that caught our attention at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

