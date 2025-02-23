HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

Chloe Bailey, Gabrielle Union, and Tamron Hall arrived for the special evening in exquisite gowns.
By Robyn Mowatt

The 56th NAACP Image Awards were jam-packed with delightful style moments. Hosted in Pasadena, California the ceremony typically awards those who have dedicated themselves to their craft whether its acting, entrepreneurship and beyond. Fittingly, many celebrities attended with ensembles that speak to their personal style. Quite a few looks captured our attention this evening on the red carpet.

First up, one decadent ensemble consisted of Chloe Bailey in a gown with metallic wings designed on the front. The form-fitting gown also featured a train that paired perfectly with the upper portion. Next, our Black Women In Hollywood honoree Cynthia Erivo donned a pinstripe suit by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a bit of an oversized cut. The white button-up, black tie, and decadent pins were quite the pairing–her look was styled by Jason Bolden.

Tamron Hall arrived in a sequined black one-shoulder gown. Her ultra-cropped hair was exquisite. Halley Bailey donned a gown that featured a metallic bodice section. The bottom section featured the tone white–it was an excellent decision for the evening. 

Another stunning look consisted of the award-winning actress Zoe Saldana who also wore a silver-toned frock. Gabrielle Union who is a pro at red carpets arrived in a sequined and transparent black gown. The silver beaded detailing on her frock was striking.

Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James attended the special night in a cape-inspired suit. The trousers and jacket were a bit of a departure from James’ typical red carpet attire–and that’s what made her fashion moment appealing. 

Tichina Arnold donned a risque gown with a high slit cut-out in black and silver. Jurnee Smollett opted for a strapless gown in a deep maroon tone. Her cascading hair was excellent alongside her dress selection.

Keep scrolling for a look at the best red carpet looks from the 56th NAACP Image Awards.

