The Best Red Carpet Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

Getty Images

The 56th NAACP Image Awards were jam-packed with delightful style moments. Hosted in Pasadena, California the ceremony typically awards those who have dedicated themselves to their craft whether its acting, entrepreneurship and beyond. Fittingly, many celebrities attended with ensembles that speak to their personal style. Quite a few looks captured our attention this evening on the red carpet.

First up, one decadent ensemble consisted of Chloe Bailey in a gown with metallic wings designed on the front. The form-fitting gown also featured a train that paired perfectly with the upper portion. Next, our Black Women In Hollywood honoree Cynthia Erivo donned a pinstripe suit by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a bit of an oversized cut. The white button-up, black tie, and decadent pins were quite the pairing–her look was styled by Jason Bolden.

Tamron Hall arrived in a sequined black one-shoulder gown. Her ultra-cropped hair was exquisite. Halley Bailey donned a gown that featured a metallic bodice section. The bottom section featured the tone white–it was an excellent decision for the evening.

Another stunning look consisted of the award-winning actress Zoe Saldana who also wore a silver-toned frock. Gabrielle Union who is a pro at red carpets arrived in a sequined and transparent black gown. The silver beaded detailing on her frock was striking.

Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James attended the special night in a cape-inspired suit. The trousers and jacket were a bit of a departure from James’ typical red carpet attire–and that’s what made her fashion moment appealing.

Tichina Arnold donned a risque gown with a high slit cut-out in black and silver. Jurnee Smollett opted for a strapless gown in a deep maroon tone. Her cascading hair was excellent alongside her dress selection.

Keep scrolling for a look at the best red carpet looks from the 56th NAACP Image Awards.



01 01 Cynthia Erivo At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

02 02 Deon Cole At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Deon Cole arrives for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

03 03 Gabrielle Union At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Gabrielle Union attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

04 04 Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Doug Emhoff and Former Vice President Kamala Harris, winner of the Chairman’s Award, pose in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

05 05 Laverne Cox At The 56th NAACP Image Awards Laverne Cox at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Kerry Washington At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Kerry Washington attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 Zoe Saldana At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Thandie Newton arrives for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

08 08 Chloe Bailey At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

09 09 Halle Bailey At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Halle Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

10 10 Tamron Hall At The 56th NAACP Image Awards Tamron Hall at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

11 11 Janelle James At The 56th NAACP Image Awards Janelle James at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

12 12 Jurnee Smollett At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jurnee Smollett arrives for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

13 13 Tichina Arnold At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Tichina Arnold attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

14 14 Samara Joy At The 56th NAACP Image Awards Samara Joy at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

15 15 Terrence J At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Terrence J attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

16 16 KJ Smith At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: KJ Smith attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

17 17 Jimmy Akingbola At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Akingbola attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

18 18 Yvette Nicole Brown At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

19 19 Skyh Black At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Skyh Black attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

20 20 Lela Rochon At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lela Rochon attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

21 21 Greg Mathis Jr. At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Greg Mathis Jr. attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

22 22 Pooch Hall At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Pooch Hall attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

23 23 Yolanda Adams At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Yolanda Adams attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

24 24 Essence Atkins At The 56th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Essence Atkins attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)