The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2025 Met Gala

From WNBA star Angel Reese to global artist Rihanna, these were the best looks that defined the Met Museum’s chosen theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
By Kerane Marcellus ·

When it was announced, we knew the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was going to create a slew of unforgettable moments in fashion history. The night is intrinsically Black with celebrities and household names such as Diana Ross showing up to fashion’s Super Bowl. The beloved singer, and style originator to her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, graced the red carpet in the most daring and dramatic look of the night. A sparkling crystal covered gown accompanied by a wide-brimmed feathered hat, and a feather-trimmed cape that created an 18-foot train. Ross hadn’t attended the Met Gala in two decades. It was a debut we’ll never forget. (Tracee donned a magnificent ensemble by Marc Jacobs: a cropped maroon blazer, oversized magenta trousers, and a slick velvet hat in a contrasting baby pink shade.)

Another star that you’d never expect to ascend the museum steps was Lauryn Hill in a pastel yellow suit with cinched waist tailoring, a blue bag, and a bedazzled fan caressed by her sheet butter yellow gloves. Peeking out of her suit, a burgundy tie which fellow performer Doechii took a beat from as well in her custom Louis Vuitton monogrammed suit. Both women looked exceptionally dapper and wore their hair in afros no less.

The theme of burgundy wasn’t lost on singer Alicia Keys who wore an off-the-shoulder striped suit designed by Edward Enninful for Moncler x EE72. She added a beaded headpiece in the same hue and a plush striped throw in a plum hue. Rapper Cardi B stepped out in a green custom suit by Burberry. The velvet texture, the tailoring, the deep green hue—overall it was an experimental take on Black Dandyism.

WNBA star Angel Reese made way to the Met steps in a satin black and white two-piece gown designed by Thom Browne. The details at the bust and the placement of the buttons throughout the look were exceptionally good. Another athlete Serena Williams showed up and showed out in a mint-hued silky Moncler number. She looked elegant in the off-the-shoulder ensemble with its lace panel at the legs and paired it playfully with a thick cape that created a dramatic trail behind her.

Below take a look at the top red carpet looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

