The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2025 Met Gala

When it was announced, we knew the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was going to create a slew of unforgettable moments in fashion history. The night is intrinsically Black with celebrities and household names such as Diana Ross showing up to fashion’s Super Bowl. The beloved singer, and style originator to her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, graced the red carpet in the most daring and dramatic look of the night. A sparkling crystal covered gown accompanied by a wide-brimmed feathered hat, and a feather-trimmed cape that created an 18-foot train. Ross hadn’t attended the Met Gala in two decades. It was a debut we’ll never forget. (Tracee donned a magnificent ensemble by Marc Jacobs: a cropped maroon blazer, oversized magenta trousers, and a slick velvet hat in a contrasting baby pink shade.)

Another star that you’d never expect to ascend the museum steps was Lauryn Hill in a pastel yellow suit with cinched waist tailoring, a blue bag, and a bedazzled fan caressed by her sheet butter yellow gloves. Peeking out of her suit, a burgundy tie which fellow performer Doechii took a beat from as well in her custom Louis Vuitton monogrammed suit. Both women looked exceptionally dapper and wore their hair in afros no less.

The theme of burgundy wasn’t lost on singer Alicia Keys who wore an off-the-shoulder striped suit designed by Edward Enninful for Moncler x EE72. She added a beaded headpiece in the same hue and a plush striped throw in a plum hue. Rapper Cardi B stepped out in a green custom suit by Burberry. The velvet texture, the tailoring, the deep green hue—overall it was an experimental take on Black Dandyism.

WNBA star Angel Reese made way to the Met steps in a satin black and white two-piece gown designed by Thom Browne. The details at the bust and the placement of the buttons throughout the look were exceptionally good. Another athlete Serena Williams showed up and showed out in a mint-hued silky Moncler number. She looked elegant in the off-the-shoulder ensemble with its lace panel at the legs and paired it playfully with a thick cape that created a dramatic trail behind her.

Below take a look at the top red carpet looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

01 01 Diana Ross At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

02 02 Janelle Monáe At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

03 03 Audra McDonald At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Audra McDonald attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

04 04 Colman Domingo At The 2025 Met Gala Colman Domingo at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Lewis Hamilton At The 2025 Met Gala Lewis Hamilton attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

06 06 Angel Reese At The 2025 Met Gala Angel Reese at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Nicki Minaj At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

08 08 Tyla At The 2025 Met Gala Tyla at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 Tyler Mitchell At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Tyler Mitchell attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

10 10 Venus Williams At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Venus Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

11 11 Jeremy O. Harris At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Jeremy O. Harris attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

12 12 Bryan Tyree Henry At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Brian Tyree Henry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

13 13 Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

14 14 Regina King At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Regina King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

15 15 Quinta Brunson At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Quinta Brunson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

16 16 Megan Thee Stallion At The 2025 Met Gala Megan Thee Stallion at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

17 17 Serena Williams At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Serena Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

18 18 Ava DuVernay At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Ava DuVernay attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

20 20 Keke Palmer At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Keke Palmer attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

21 21 Laura Harrier At The 2025 Met Gala Laura Harrier at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

22 22 Ayra Starr At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Ayra Starr attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

23 23 Damson Idris At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Damson Idris attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

24 24 Doechii At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

25 25 Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

26 26 Lauryn Hill At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Lauryn Hill attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

27 27 Russell Wilson And Ciara At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

28 28 Pharrell Williams At The 2025 Met Gala Pharrell Williams at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

29 29 Zendaya At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

30 30 Law Roach At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Law Roach attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

31 31 A$AP Rocky At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

32 32 Tracee Ellis Ross At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

33 33 Halle Berry At The 2025 Met Gala US actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

34 34 Savannah James At The 2025 Met Gala Savannah James at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

35 35 Janelle Monáe At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

36 36 Cardi B At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

37 37 Rihanna At The 2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)