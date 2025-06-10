HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 BET Awards

Stars arrived in pieces by Miu Miu, Michael Costello, Loewe, and more. Check out our favorite moments below.
The BET Awards stands as the premier celebration of Black Hollywood, held at the iconic Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Known for attracting bold fashion statements, striking beauty trends, and countless camera-worthy moments, the night is a cultural cornerstone. It’s not only a stage for established stars, but also a powerful platform to spotlight the next generation of artists.

Longtime R&B sensation Amerie was one of my favorite looks of the night, wearing a stunning design by emerging label Bad Binch Tong Tong. Her ensemble featured a simple yet striking little black dress with a semi-sheer bodice and a voluminous, inflated hemline, perfectly paired with dainty black mules and matching arm cuffs on both wrists.

Tonight, Doechii was nominated for seven BET Awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. She hit the carpet in one of the hottest designers of the moment, Miu Miu—a personal favorite of mine as well. Doechii added a boho twist to the look by layering two belts over a long pleated skirt, paired with a matching strapless top tied in the back. She completed the outfit with stacked arm bangles and dainty gold kitten heels adorned with a flower at the toe.

Two-time BET Award winner Ciara hit the red carpet in a playful and stylish ensemble. She wore a textured skirt with a dramatic train, paired with a sleek leather button-up shirt. Completing the look were lace-up black heels and a fitted Atlanta Braves cap. She accessorized with a bold stack of diamond chains and bracelets, adding sparkle to her edgy outfit.

R&B songstress Ravyn Lenae embraced boho chic in a green lace dress featuring a ruffled skirt, bell sleeves, and a delicate ruffled neckline. She completed the ethereal look with nude stilettos, adding a touch of elegance to the whimsical ensemble.

Below take a peak at the best red carpet looks at the 2025 BET Awards.

