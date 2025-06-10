The BET Awards stands as the premier celebration of Black Hollywood, held at the iconic Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Known for attracting bold fashion statements, striking beauty trends, and countless camera-worthy moments, the night is a cultural cornerstone. It’s not only a stage for established stars, but also a powerful platform to spotlight the next generation of artists.

Longtime R&B sensation Amerie was one of my favorite looks of the night, wearing a stunning design by emerging label Bad Binch Tong Tong. Her ensemble featured a simple yet striking little black dress with a semi-sheer bodice and a voluminous, inflated hemline, perfectly paired with dainty black mules and matching arm cuffs on both wrists.

Tonight, Doechii was nominated for seven BET Awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. She hit the carpet in one of the hottest designers of the moment, Miu Miu—a personal favorite of mine as well. Doechii added a boho twist to the look by layering two belts over a long pleated skirt, paired with a matching strapless top tied in the back. She completed the outfit with stacked arm bangles and dainty gold kitten heels adorned with a flower at the toe.

Two-time BET Award winner Ciara hit the red carpet in a playful and stylish ensemble. She wore a textured skirt with a dramatic train, paired with a sleek leather button-up shirt. Completing the look were lace-up black heels and a fitted Atlanta Braves cap. She accessorized with a bold stack of diamond chains and bracelets, adding sparkle to her edgy outfit.

R&B songstress Ravyn Lenae embraced boho chic in a green lace dress featuring a ruffled skirt, bell sleeves, and a delicate ruffled neckline. She completed the ethereal look with nude stilettos, adding a touch of elegance to the whimsical ensemble.

Below take a peak at the best red carpet looks at the 2025 BET Awards.

01 01 Doechii Doechii at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Ravyn Lenae Ravyn Lenae at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Ciara LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Ciara attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

04 04 Kerry Washington Kerry Washington at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Kiana Ledé Kiana Lede at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

06 06 Ryan Destiny LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 KJ Smith KJ Smith at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Jordin Sparks Jordin Sparks at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 MC Lyte LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: MC Lyte attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

10 10 Tamar Braxton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Tamar Braxton attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

11 11 Law Roach Law Roach at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

12 12 Lucky Daye LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

13 13 Tyler Perry Tyler Perry at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

14 14 LeToya Luckett LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: LeToya Luckett attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

15 15 Alex Isley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Alex Isley attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

16 16 Jennifer Hudson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Jennifer Hudson attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

17 17 Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

18 18 Vic Mensa LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Vic Mensa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

19 19 Andra Day Andra Day at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

20 20 Shaboozey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Shaboozey attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

21 21 Tia Mowry LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Tia Mowry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

22 22 Snoop Dogg US rapper Snoop Dogg attends the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

23 23 LisaRaye McCoy LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: LisaRaye McCoy attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

24 24 Mario LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Mario attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

25 25 Kysre Gondrezick LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Kysre Gondrezick attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

26 26 B. Simone LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: B. Simone attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

27 27 Mya Mya at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

28 28 Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart US rapper Da Brat (L) and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart attend the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

29 29 Eniko Hart Eniko Hart at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

30 30 Skilla Baby LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Skilla Baby attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

31 31 Keke Palmer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Keke Palmer attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

32 32 Saint JHN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Saint JHN attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

33 33 Glorilla US rapper GloRilla attends the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

34 34 Tunde Oyeneyin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Tunde Oyeneyin attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

35 35 Kyla Pratt LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Kyla Pratt attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

36 36 Speedy Morman LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Speedy Morman attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

37 37 Tisha Campbell Tisha Campbell at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Variety via Getty Images)

38 38 Leon Thomas III LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

39 39 Drew Sidora LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Drew Sidora attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

40 40 Kandi Buruss Kandi Burruss at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Variety via Getty Images)

41 41 Reginae Carter LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Reginae Carter attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)