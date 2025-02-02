HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

To attend the momentous evening stars, stylists, and creatives including Kelly Rowland, June Ambrose, and more donned excellent ensembles.
The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
Getty Images
By Robyn Mowatt ·

We’re off to the races with this year’s first momentous gala on behalf of the Fifteen Percent Pledge. The nonprofit kicked off a block party at Paramount Studios, where Black designers and authors were spotlighted earlier today. For this evening, the Aurora James-founded nonprofit and its supporters arrived in succinct and expressive gowns and suits.

One look that grabbed my attention was an emerald green velvet frock donned by the night’s host, Yvonne Orji. Also! Ms. Tina Knowles arrived in a sleek black blazer paired with a pair of oversized trousers designed with a train detail! Another stunning moment consisted of Kelly Rowland, who wore a hooded gown in yellow.

Perhaps one of the more compelling red carpet moments included Keke Palmer, the entrepreneur and multi-hyphenate showed up in a Sergio Hudson look from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection: a silken button-up with a matching lengthy skirt in a muted grey tone. Another head-turning ensemble? The limitless artist and creative director Teyana Taylor attended the affair in a well-tailored blazer and trousers outfit. Precious Lee donned a resplendent gown in a dark purple tone paired with a headpiece that was quite compelling.

What’s the most important takeaway for the evening is the fact that these supporters, stylists, creators, and countless others are gathering for a special cause. They’re attending the gala to uniquely convey the support of Black designers such as Edvin Thompson and Rachel Scott who were in attendance. Notably, grants and awards will be dispersed tonight as well. Additionally, it’s important to note that all proceeds from the block party will be benefiting Altadena businesses impacted by the recent wildfire.

Below take a look at the decadent looks worn at the 2025 Fifteen Percent Gala.

TOPICS: 