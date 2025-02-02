The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Getty Images

We’re off to the races with this year’s first momentous gala on behalf of the Fifteen Percent Pledge. The nonprofit kicked off a block party at Paramount Studios, where Black designers and authors were spotlighted earlier today. For this evening, the Aurora James-founded nonprofit and its supporters arrived in succinct and expressive gowns and suits.

One look that grabbed my attention was an emerald green velvet frock donned by the night’s host, Yvonne Orji. Also! Ms. Tina Knowles arrived in a sleek black blazer paired with a pair of oversized trousers designed with a train detail! Another stunning moment consisted of Kelly Rowland, who wore a hooded gown in yellow.

Perhaps one of the more compelling red carpet moments included Keke Palmer, the entrepreneur and multi-hyphenate showed up in a Sergio Hudson look from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection: a silken button-up with a matching lengthy skirt in a muted grey tone. Another head-turning ensemble? The limitless artist and creative director Teyana Taylor attended the affair in a well-tailored blazer and trousers outfit. Precious Lee donned a resplendent gown in a dark purple tone paired with a headpiece that was quite compelling.

What’s the most important takeaway for the evening is the fact that these supporters, stylists, creators, and countless others are gathering for a special cause. They’re attending the gala to uniquely convey the support of Black designers such as Edvin Thompson and Rachel Scott who were in attendance. Notably, grants and awards will be dispersed tonight as well. Additionally, it’s important to note that all proceeds from the block party will be benefiting Altadena businesses impacted by the recent wildfire.

Below take a look at the decadent looks worn at the 2025 Fifteen Percent Gala.

01 01 Aurora James, Keke Palmer, and Emma Grede Aurora James, Keke Palmer, Emma Grede at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 June Ambrose US costume designer June Ambrose attends the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

04 04 Precious Lee Precious Lee at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Keke Palmer Keke Palmer at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Ms. Tina Knowles US fashion designer Tina Knowles attends the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

07 07 Lori Harvey Lori Harvey at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Karrueche Tran Karrueche Tran at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 Kelly Rowland US singer and actress Kelly Rowland attends the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

10 10 Edvin Thompson and Rachel Scott Edvin Thompson, Rachel Scott at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

11 11 Kenya Barris, Leyah Barris, Lola Barris, and Kaleigh Barris US film writer Kenya Barris (2nd L) and daughters attend the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

12 12 Janelle James US actress Janelle James attends the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

13 13 Meena Harris US lawyer Meena Harris attends the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

14 14 Jesse Williams and Ciarra Pardo US actor Jesse Williams (L) and Ciarra Pardo attend the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

15 15 Law Roach Law Roach at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

16 16 Tai Beauchamp Tai Beauchamp at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

17 17 Jeannie Mai Jeannie Mai at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)