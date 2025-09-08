HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 MTV VMAs

The stars leaned into cherry red yesterday evening. From Ciara to Love Island's Olandria Carthen, the hue was spotted quite a bit at this year's MTV VMAs in Elmont, New York.
By Robyn Mowatt ·
The MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone! Hosted over in Long Island at Elmont UBS Arena, the funky and somewhat weird red carpet moments were giving 80s and modernity simultaneously. What do I mean by that? Celebrities and artists alike worked with their stylists to execute striking moments, but there were a few looks that felt off-kilter. My favorites included Doja Cat, who arrived in a chic Balmain number styled by Brett Alan Nelson. The combination of yellow and light blue fabric offset against pink gemstones alongside the midsection of the frock evoked 80s energy. Her sky-high platform heels in cornstarch yellow gave drama!

Olandria Carthen of Love Island was a vision in a bold cherry red bustier bodysuit with a mesh attachment. The mesh train was fitting for the style star who has been rising in the ranks of the fashion industry. Separately, GloRilla arrived on the red carpet in an ensemble by Helen Anthony: a plaid top and blazer set paired with a skirt. Her frilly white socks and black patent leather heels were a girly addition that I loved.

As for Tyla, who always keeps us guessing when it comes to her fashion choices, the global star opted for a Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 archival top. To me, this look worked tremendously well. Chained gold necklaces and black pumps were key to this look. Ronnie Hart, her stylist, nailed this. Latto leaned into a glam moment for her VMAs look, and I was here for it. The rapper donned an exquisite gown by Gianni Versace sourced from Timeless Vixen, based in Beverly Hills, California. (Her look was styled by Luca Marie and Uma Natalia).

Ciara arrived in a red Schiaparelli ensemble from the house’s Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection. This moment was giving off Sporty Spice vibes in the best way. The high neck and short mini skirt were the ideal high fashion pairing.

Below, take a look at the best looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs.

