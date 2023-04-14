Today, the highly-anticipated remix to “Kill Bill” was released, sending the internet into a frenzy. Doja Cat and SZA initially teased the track just hours before its release, when Doja tweeted SZA on April 13, saying that she “did something bad.”

The duo were previously set to collaborate on the original version of “Shirt,” but it didn’t work out due to unforeseen circumstances. Prior to this, they worked together on 2021’s “Kiss Me More” off Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which won the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and also earned additional nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

You can listen to Doja Cat and SZA connect on the “Kill Bill” remix below.

Article continues after video.

01 Shenseea – “Curious” Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea drops a new single titled “Curious,” ahead of her upcoming album. Stream the track HERE.

02 Dawn Richard – “Bubblegum” Earlier this week, Dawn Richard shared a self-directed video for a new single called “Bubblegum.” Watch it HERE.

03 Dinner Party – ‘Enigmatic Society’ Grammy nominated Dinner Party releases their new album Enigmatic Society, featuring Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, Arin Ray, Any Clemons, Tank, Phoelix, Sounwave, Hi-Tek, Trevor Lawrence, Jr., and more. Check it Out HERE.

04 Davido – “Unavailable” Earlier this week, Davido returned with the latest offering from his new LP Timeless, the official music video for “UNAVAILABLE,” the project’s lead single. Check out the Dammy Twitch-directed video HERE.

05 Jean Deaux – ‘Heavy’ 27-year-old musician and entertainer Jean Deaux drops her fifth studio album today titled Heavy. Listen to it HERE.

06 DeJ Loaf – “Melodies from Heaven” On Tuesday, DeJ Loaf returned with a new single, “Melodies from Heaven.” Listen to the new song HERE.

07 Saba & No I.D. – “Back In Office” Saba has shared a new single made in collaboration with No I.D., a track titled “Back in Office.” It arrives with a music video directed and edited by Ian Lipton. Watch it HERE.

08 The LOX, Rick Ross & Fat Joe – “The Game” Earlier this week, Styles P, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe joined forces for a new single titled “The Game.” Stream the track HERE.