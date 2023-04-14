Home · News

Best New Music This Week: SZA And Doja Cat Come Together On “Kill Bill” Remix

Teased just hours before its release, Doja puts a new twist on the popular ‘SOS’ track.
Best New Music This Week: SZA And Doja Cat Come Together On “Kill Bill” Remix
By Okla Jones ·

Today, the highly-anticipated remix to “Kill Bill” was released, sending the internet into a frenzy. Doja Cat and SZA initially teased the track just hours before its release, when Doja tweeted SZA on April 13, saying that she “did something bad.”

The duo were previously set to collaborate on the original version of “Shirt,” but it didn’t work out due to unforeseen circumstances. Prior to this, they worked together on 2021’s “Kiss Me More” off Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which won the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and also earned additional nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

You can listen to Doja Cat and SZA connect on the “Kill Bill” remix below.

Article continues after video.

TOPICS: 