New Music This Week: Keke Palmer Fights “Imposter” Syndrome, Coco Jones Releases “Taste” From Upcoming Debut Album

Happy Friday, folks. As we continue to revel in the beauty of Blackness for the remainder of the month—and the entire year, for that matter—some talented artists have released some great music for you to hear. From soulful R&B to alternative hip-hop, this week features some of the hottest music around.

Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer Coco Jones announces her highly anticipated debut album Why Not More?, and celebrates the news by gifted fans the project’s first single, a sultry track titled “Taste.” Ahead the of premiere of the fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Joey Bada$$ continues his string of records with “Pardon Me,” Keke Palmer shows her creative range on “Imposter,” and Afrobeats star Burna Boy unveils “Update,” putting a spin on Soul II Soul’s classic track.

Check out our list of the best new music to listen to this week, below.

Coco Jones – “Taste” Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones drops the first single from her highly anticipated debut album Why Not More? Listen to the new record HERE.

Keke Palmer – “Imposter” The multi-talented entertainer Keke Palmer showcases her creativity with the record “Imposter.” Stream the track HERE. 1.90.0-XWF2SPN47GMCCZQ3ZG7SHMD7LY.0.1-5

Durand Bernarr – “BLOOM” Fresh off his first GRAMMY nomination, Durand Bernarr returns with his highly anticipated third studio album, BLOOM. Listen to the project HERE.

Burna Boy – “Update” Award-winning entertainer Burna Boy infuses Afrobeats with a rush of energy on his head-nodding and hypnotic new single “Update.” Check it out HERE.

Rico Nasty – “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)” Ahead of her first album since 2022, Rico Nasty drops the music video of the project’s lead single, “Teethsucker (Yea3x).” Watch the visual HERE.

Lola Brooke – “You The One” Platinum-selling recording artist Lola Brooke opens 2025 with the new song “You The One.” Hear the track HERE.

SAINt JHN – “Festival Season” SAINt JHN is back to release his first solo studio release since 2020—a 18-track project titled FESTIVAL SEASON. Listen to the album HERE. 1.86.0-KFHUPA2QFB7HZZIXVK34LHPAAU.0.1-0

Buddy ft. Kalan.FrFr – “OTW” Two Westcoast stars—Buddy and Kalan.FrFr—come together for the record “OTW.” Check it out HERE.

Joey Bada$$ – “Pardon Me” Continuing his streak of new music in 2025, rapper/actor Joey Bada$$ unveils the new record “Pardon Me.” Here the track HERE.