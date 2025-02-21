HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Keke Palmer Fights “Imposter” Syndrome, Coco Jones Releases “Taste” From Upcoming Debut Album

Today’s list also includes the track “Pardon Me” from Joey Bada$$ and Burna Boy’s “Update.”
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday, folks. As we continue to revel in the beauty of Blackness for the remainder of the month—and the entire year, for that matter—some talented artists have released some great music for you to hear. From soulful R&B to alternative hip-hop, this week features some of the hottest music around.

Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer Coco Jones announces her highly anticipated debut album Why Not More?, and celebrates the news by gifted fans the project’s first single, a sultry track titled “Taste.” Ahead the of premiere of the fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Joey Bada$$ continues his string of records with “Pardon Me,” Keke Palmer shows her creative range on “Imposter,” and Afrobeats star Burna Boy unveils “Update,” putting a spin on Soul II Soul’s classic track

Check out our list of the best new music to listen to this week, below.

