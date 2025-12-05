Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. For the first weekend in December, many of our favorite artists are gifting listeners with brand new music—let’s get into it.

Today, Grammy-nominated rap powerhouse and CMG signee GloRilla returns with a major double-release, dropping two new singles—“MARCH” and “Special”—alongside a cinematic music video for “MARCH” directed by visionary filmmaker Troy Roscoe. Singer Blxst unveils the record “Why,” New Orleans’ own Dawn Richard drops “A Flex,” and Maverick City Music aims to uplift with the EP, Love Made A Way. Our list also includes songs from Lil Baby, Ice Spice, ELHAE, and more.

Take a listen to the best new music this week below.

GloRilla – “MARCH” Watch the video for “MARCH” HERE.

Blxst – “Why” Listen to “Why” HERE.

ELHAE – “Addiction” Listen to “Addiction” HERE.

Dawn Richard – "A Flex" Listen to "A Flex" HERE.

Lil Baby – ‘The Leaks’ Listen to The Leaks HERE.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – “Last Drink” Listen to “Last Drink” HERE.

Ice Spice ft. Tokischa – “Thootie” Listen to “Thootie” HERE.