The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet has kicked off at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Each individual journey of the stars are attending the ceremony under the guise that their craft will be celebrated, especially given how diligent they must be to become lauded in Hollywood and beyond. With that being said, actors and actresses were equipped for the night in striking numbers and suiting that align perfectly with the momentous evening. Quite a few of the guests were intentional in their approach to red carpet attire. One example of a defining moment includes Black Women In Hollywood awardee Cynthia Erivo who attended the evening in an archival Givenchy gown designed by Alexander McQueen and styled by Jason Bolden. The 1997 piece made for a decadent ensemble.

Colman Domingo arrived at the SAG Awards in an impeccable look by Valentino. His cream blazer was worn with a pair of sleek black trousers styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. Another moment that captured my attention included Danielle Deadwyler’s custom Louis Vuitton multi-dimensional and tiered gown in the trending cherry red hue. The actress was also styled by the previously mentioned duo.

ESSENCE cover star Keke Palmer wore a striking velvet archival Chanel gown from 1985 with a sequined floral detail emblazoned on the front. Abbott Elementary creator, executive producer, and actress Quinta Brunson donned a cream-toned Christian Dior gown styled by Jessica Paster. The gown ethered into bohemian territory which is an ongoing trend that has blossomed in recent months. Next, Karen Pittman arrived in an excellent gown by Carolina Herrera. The bustier portion featured a velvet material, and separately, the bottom portion and train included a succinct yellow hue.

Sequins were interestingly trending on the carpet too. Netflix red carpet host Sasheer Zamata arrived wearing a sequined number by Temperley London with unique stitching throughout. Shōgun actress and SAG Award nominee Anna Sawai who has been annihilating red carpets as of late donned a red sequined gown by Armani Privé. Stylist Karla Welch was responsible for this decadent moment.

Below take a look at the hottest looks on the red carpet at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

01 01 Kerry Washington US actress Kerry Washington arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

02 02 Colman Domingo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Colman Domingo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

03 03 Cynthia Erivo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Cynthia Erivo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

04 04 Danielle Deadwyler Danielle Deadwyler at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Zoe Saldana LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Zoe Saldaña attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

06 06 Keke Palmer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Keke Palmer attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

07 07 Sheryl Lee Ralph Los Angeles, CA – February 23, 2025: Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 31th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

08 08 Karen Pittman US actress Karen Pittman arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

09 09 Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

10 10 Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper attend the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

11 11 Jessica Williams Jessica Williams at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

12 12 Adjoa Andoh LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Adjoa Andoh attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

13 13 Tyler James Williams LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Tyler James Williams attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

14 14 Janelle James Los Angeles, CA – February 23, 2025: Janelle James at the 31th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

15 15 Sasheer Zamata LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Sasheer Zamata attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

16 16 Liza Colon-Zayas US actress Liza Colon-Zayas arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

17 17 Anna Sawai Japanese actress Anna Sawai arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

18 18 Martins Imhangbe British actor Martins Imhangbe arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

19 19 Jimmy Akingbola Nigerian-British actor Jimmy Akingbola arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)