The Best Red Carpet Looks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Keke Palmer, Danielle Deadwyler, and countless others arrived to the 31st SAG Awards in succinct gowns and looks.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet has kicked off at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Each individual journey of the stars are attending the ceremony under the guise that their craft will be celebrated, especially given how diligent they must be to become lauded in Hollywood and beyond. With that being said, actors and actresses were equipped for the night in striking numbers and suiting that align perfectly with the momentous evening. Quite a few of the guests were intentional in their approach to red carpet attire. One example of a defining moment includes Black Women In Hollywood awardee Cynthia Erivo who attended the evening in an archival Givenchy gown designed by Alexander McQueen and styled by Jason Bolden. The 1997 piece made for a decadent ensemble.

Colman Domingo arrived at the SAG Awards in an impeccable look by Valentino. His cream blazer was worn with a pair of sleek black trousers styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. Another moment that captured my attention included Danielle Deadwyler’s custom Louis Vuitton multi-dimensional and tiered gown in the trending cherry red hue. The actress was also styled by the previously mentioned duo.

ESSENCE cover star Keke Palmer wore a striking velvet archival Chanel gown from 1985 with a sequined floral detail emblazoned on the front. Abbott Elementary creator, executive producer, and actress Quinta Brunson donned a cream-toned Christian Dior gown styled by Jessica Paster. The gown ethered into bohemian territory which is an ongoing trend that has blossomed in recent months. Next, Karen Pittman arrived in an excellent gown by Carolina Herrera. The bustier portion featured a velvet material, and separately, the bottom portion and train included a succinct yellow hue.

Sequins were interestingly trending on the carpet too. Netflix red carpet host Sasheer Zamata arrived wearing a sequined number by Temperley London with unique stitching throughout. Shōgun actress and SAG Award nominee Anna Sawai who has been annihilating red carpets as of late donned a red sequined gown by Armani Privé. Stylist Karla Welch was responsible for this decadent moment. 

Below take a look at the hottest looks on the red carpet at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

