The biggest night in music, the 67th Grammy Awards has officially kicked in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Years ago, red carpet looks for the lauded evening ethered into interesting territory, but in recent years stars and artists have arrived dressed in lavish gowns and exquisite suiting. For those who are particularly keen to keep up with red carpet trends, this year’s Grammys offers some compelling moments.

Take for example Cardi B styled by Kollin Carter–the artist arrived donning a sequined golden gown by Roberto Cavalli. R&B songstress Coco Jones appeared on the red carpet in a hue that’s trending currently, maroon. Her gown was designed emerging brand Defaïence. Her sultry number was a highlight on the red carpet.

Grammy Award winner Doechii held down the carpet in a form-fitting grey number by Thom Browne worn with a white button-up. Notably, Chrissy Teigen wore an excellent see-through gown by Christian Siriano from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection–the top of her gown featured a bustier element, while the bottom was created to evoke a whimsical feeling. Her husband John Legend was dapper in a deep brown patterned suit by Louis Vuitton.

Willow Smith who is nominated for two Grammy Awards wore a tailored with a T-bar chain detail by McQueen. Her brother, Jaden Smith delved into experimentation for the evening. He arrived to the red carpet wearing a suit by Louis Vuitton. His choice of headwear consisted of a miniature version of a hat. This campy moment was a joy to see.

Below take a look at the best red carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards.