The Best Tunnel Looks At The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Style took to the tunnel at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game last night in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. All season long, players have been leaning into their most authentic selves. This ideal led to numerous colorful and impressive fashion moments. Take, for instance, style star Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm. She arrived at the game in a decadent three-piece set in light grey. The bottom of her trousers were embellished with clear gems. A pair of white heels and black sunglasses were key accessories for the player who went on to score 11 points (she also walked away being the first-ever WNBA player to record a triple-double in an All-Star Game).

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, who typically leans into slick pieces, did not disappoint. She showed up in a chic look styled by Jermaine Daley featuring a black leather trench coat, a baby blue button-up, and matching leather pants. She accessorized with a brown vintage Chanel bag sourced from What Goes Around Comes Around and diamond jewelry from Grown Brilliance.

Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson arrived at the game in a striped jersey paired with knee-high leather boots. The detailing on the boots consisted of red, black, and white panels that meshed well with her royal blue and black jersey, which was worn as a dress. To me, this look felt a bit effortless.

Another favorite look of mine was a custom Nike outfit worn by Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream! For her tunnel fit she arrived in a white track jacket with pearls emblazoned throughout and a pair of matching pants. Her white and silver Nike Air Max Muse sneakers were the ideal shoe for this sporty ensemble.

Washington Mystics player Kiki Iriafen opted for a blazer dress with a V-neck detail. The tan dress was worn laid down a bit on her shoulders with a pair of high white socks and black loafers. This moment was understated but just enough for the tunnel.

Below, take a look at the top tunnel looks from the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Congratulations to Team Collier, who walked away with a win!

Angel Reese Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Skylar Diggins-Smith Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A’ja Wilson Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Courtney Williams Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Napheesa Collier Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jackie Young Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Brittney Sykes Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Allisha Gray Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kiki Iriafen Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rhyne Howard Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kayla Thornton Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kelsey Mitchell Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Aliyah Boston Steph Chambers/Getty Images