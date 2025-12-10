HomeAwards & Events

The Best Fashion Moments At The Critics' Choice Association's Celebration Of Black Film & TV

Ryan Destiny's strapless dark dress, Teyana Taylor's sculptural dress, and more.
The Best Fashion Moments At The 2025 Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·
The red carpet at the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television gave us a run for our money. Every star showcased Black excellence through a spectrum of glamour.

Teyana Taylor, for starters, turned the night into a fashion performance with a sculptural, high-impact gown only she could command. Tessa Thompson embodied soft romance in a statuesque silhouette that blended ethereal beauty with modern precision. Ryan Destiny stunned in a chic, body-hugging red dress, while Jurnee Smollett brought polished drama in a simple but classy strapless dress.

Chase Infiniti wore a bold, youthful power suit that fused personality with fashion-forward edge. Janelle James looked confident and lit up the carpet in a sleek Black dress. Wunmi Mosaku exuded refined sophistication in a clean, structured purple silhouette that showcased her effortless grace.

The handsome men on the red carpet were our eye candy. Michael B. Jordan set the tone in a perfectly tailored suit. Damson Idris followed with a sleek, structured look. Lastly, Eren Legend stepped out in a sharply executed fit that proved menswear can be both classic and commanding. 

Below for our favorite fashion moments from the 2025 Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.