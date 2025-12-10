Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The red carpet at the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television gave us a run for our money. Every star showcased Black excellence through a spectrum of glamour.

Teyana Taylor, for starters, turned the night into a fashion performance with a sculptural, high-impact gown only she could command. Tessa Thompson embodied soft romance in a statuesque silhouette that blended ethereal beauty with modern precision. Ryan Destiny stunned in a chic, body-hugging red dress, while Jurnee Smollett brought polished drama in a simple but classy strapless dress.

Chase Infiniti wore a bold, youthful power suit that fused personality with fashion-forward edge. Janelle James looked confident and lit up the carpet in a sleek Black dress. Wunmi Mosaku exuded refined sophistication in a clean, structured purple silhouette that showcased her effortless grace.

The handsome men on the red carpet were our eye candy. Michael B. Jordan set the tone in a perfectly tailored suit. Damson Idris followed with a sleek, structured look. Lastly, Eren Legend stepped out in a sharply executed fit that proved menswear can be both classic and commanding.

Below for our favorite fashion moments from the 2025 Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

01 01 Teyana Taylor LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Teyana Taylor attends the Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

02 02 Tessa Thompson Tessa Thompson at The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

03 03 Chase Infiniti Chase Infiniti at The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

04 04 Janelle James US actress and comedian Janelle James attends the Critics Choice Association 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

05 05 Wunmi Mosaku Nigerian-British actress Wunmi Mosaku attends the Critics Choice Association 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

06 06 Michael B. Jordan US actor Michael B. Jordan attends the Critics Choice Association 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

07 07 Damson Idris British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris attends the Critics Choice Association 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 Spike Lee Spike Lee at The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

09 09 Jurnee Smolett Jurnee Smollett at The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

10 10 Sterling K. Brown LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Sterling K. Brown attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

11 11 Aiyana-Lee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Aiyana-Lee attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

12 12 Ryan Destiny LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Ryan Destiny attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

13 13 Eren Legend LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Eren Legend attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

14 14 Tenika Davis LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Tenika Davis attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)