HomeAwards & Events

The Best Fashion Looks At The 2025 Gotham Awards

Rihanna’s Balenciaga fuchsia dress, Teyana Taylor’s feather crimson skirt, and more.
The Best Fashion Looks At The 2025 Gotham Awards
By Larry Stansbury ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The 2025 Gotham Awards proved that subtle doesn’t mean boring. The stars showed up ready to serve quiet luxury with maximum impact. This year’s red carpet had that incredible, downtown energy we love. Instead of dramatic theatrics, our faves delivered polished, powerful, and undeniably stylish looks.

Rihanna shut down the Gotham Awards in custom Balenciaga, curated flawlessly by Jahleel Weaver. The Grammy winner glided in lavender hues with ease, starting with a drop-waist taffeta gown paired with a shearling-embellished cap that matched her Spring 2026-inspired maxi. Only Rihanna could make couture feel this effortless.

Teyana Taylor kept things cool and chic in Chanel, mixing an ivory T-shirt with a feather-trimmed crimson skirt pulled from different Spring 2026 looks. She brought the pieces together by tucking the tee into her high-low maxi—like only a true style architect could.

Chase Infiniti continued the custom Louis Vuitton theme in a velvet turtleneck dress with a bold waist-revealing cutout, while Tessa Thompson delivered her signature avant-garde elegance in Schiaparelli. Regina Hall stunned in a black V-neck thigh-slit gown, and Ego Nwodim brought sleek sophistication in a black halter dress with a detailed collar.

Then, Jayme Lawson kept it understated in a gray dress, while True Whitaker proved a mini dress hits even harder when your shoes pop with unexpected color. Last but not least, director Nia DaCosta rounded out the carpet in a chic gray look that balanced simplicity with quiet power.

Here are the best fashion looks at the 2025 Gotham Awards.