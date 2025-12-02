Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The 2025 Gotham Awards proved that subtle doesn’t mean boring. The stars showed up ready to serve quiet luxury with maximum impact. This year’s red carpet had that incredible, downtown energy we love. Instead of dramatic theatrics, our faves delivered polished, powerful, and undeniably stylish looks.

Rihanna shut down the Gotham Awards in custom Balenciaga, curated flawlessly by Jahleel Weaver. The Grammy winner glided in lavender hues with ease, starting with a drop-waist taffeta gown paired with a shearling-embellished cap that matched her Spring 2026-inspired maxi. Only Rihanna could make couture feel this effortless.

Teyana Taylor kept things cool and chic in Chanel, mixing an ivory T-shirt with a feather-trimmed crimson skirt pulled from different Spring 2026 looks. She brought the pieces together by tucking the tee into her high-low maxi—like only a true style architect could.

Chase Infiniti continued the custom Louis Vuitton theme in a velvet turtleneck dress with a bold waist-revealing cutout, while Tessa Thompson delivered her signature avant-garde elegance in Schiaparelli. Regina Hall stunned in a black V-neck thigh-slit gown, and Ego Nwodim brought sleek sophistication in a black halter dress with a detailed collar.

Then, Jayme Lawson kept it understated in a gray dress, while True Whitaker proved a mini dress hits even harder when your shoes pop with unexpected color. Last but not least, director Nia DaCosta rounded out the carpet in a chic gray look that balanced simplicity with quiet power.

Here are the best fashion looks at the 2025 Gotham Awards.

01 01 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

02 02 Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Teyana Taylor attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

03 03 Chase Infiniti Chase Infiniti at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 Tessa Thompson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Tessa Thompson attends the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards with FIJI Water at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

05 05 Regina Hall NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Regina Hall attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

06 06 Ego Nwodim NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Ego Nwodim attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

07 07 Jayme Lawson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Jayme Lawson attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

08 08 True Whitaker NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: True Whitaker attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

09 09 Nia DaCosta NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Nia DaCosta attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

10 10 Ryan Coogler NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Ryan Coogler attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

11 11 Indya Moore NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Indya Moore attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)