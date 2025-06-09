Getty Images

The Tony Awards are here! Broadway’s biggest night has a way or bringing out the former year’s stars. This time around at Radio City Music Hall, actors and actresses often dive into what they know for the red carpet looks. For 2025, some feathers were ruffled. The takes on red carpet attire and pieces appropriate for black-tie affairs were followed with slight degrees of experimentation.

Host Cynthia Erivo was perhaps my favorite look of the evening: a Schiaparelli ensemble. Her look featured a skirt and an off-the-shoulder jacket. The fashion chameleon was styled by Jason Bolden.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald arrived for the affair in a slick black sequin gown. Accompanying her gown included a purple train which offered an air of sophistication to her look. Notably, the lengthy braid she donned was an excellent choice.

Next up, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. wore a Fear of God suit by Jerry Lorenzo. The striped three-piece suit was worn with a white turtleneck shirt. Arian DeBose flipped red carpet attire on its head with her white slip gown. Her gown was paired with diamond necklaces.

Renee Elise Goldberry arrived wearing a black gown which featured a high-slit. Glistening rectangular palettes were the center focus of Goldberry’s gown. Additionally, she wore drop earrings and black pumps. Michelle Williams also attended the affair in a chic ensemble: a black Bibhu Mohapatra gown with glitzy gems emblazoned throughout.

Below take a peak at the best red carpet looks at the 2025 Tony Awards.

