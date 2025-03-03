The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Oscars

The 2025 Academy Awards feels like an apt time to bring out the big guns in regard to style. (Or at least we think so). Hosted this year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the exciting night is well underway. Stars dove head first into fantastical gowns and also the hue red–the latter is a fact that we find a bit interesting. Hollywood’s most beloved acts and muses also showed up to the ceremony in gowns that nodded to eras in the industry’s golden age decades ago.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo might walk away an EGOT winner tonight! She arrived wearing a velvet gown by Louis Vuitton. The gown evokes old Hollywood energy in the best way. Jason Bolden styled Erivo for the 2025 Oscars.

Fashion savant Lupita Nyong’o arrived in a decadent creation by Chanel styled by Micaela Erlanger. Lupita’s gown featured a bustier element in addition to straps designed with tiny gemstones throughout. Model Anok Yai donned a brilliant golden gown with a black feathered stole.

Artist Doja Cat dropped in wearing a leopard printed and sequin V-neck gown by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain and jewelry by Messika. The gown was based on a Pierre Balmain-designed creation from the house’s Fall/Winter 1953 collection (Up Next Designer immediately pointed out this reference). Brett Alan Nelson, Doja Cat’s stylist and creative director is behind this brilliant look.

Red gowns and outfits were all the rage tonight. Oscar nominee Colman Domingo donned a double-breasted blazer in red and black trousers by Alesandro Michelle for Valentino (Domingo was also nominated last year for the “Best Actor” award due to his role in Rustin–this year he is nominated for Sing Sing for the same award). Stylists Wayman + Micah are responsible for the excellent look. Singer and songwriter Raye wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. All details ranging from the sensual neckline to the gown’s lovely train and bustier section point to the designer’s longstanding codes.

Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrived in a black jewel-encrusted gown in black. She regularly works with Wayman + Micah for her red carpet moments. Coco Gauff stood out in a light yellow toned custom gown by Miu Miu. Another stunning moment? Halle Berry, who arrived wearing a silver gown by Christian Siriano. Her gown featured hundreds of miniature accoutrements that were created to look similar to mirrors.

