The Best Books To Wrap Yourself In This Fall

Whether you’re craving a slow-burn romance, a lyrical memoir, or a thought-provoking novel, this season’s lineup proves there’s a book for every mood.
By Lynnette Nicholas ·
As the fall season beckons us into cooler temperatures, the leaves turn to beautiful shades of apricot, cinnamon red, and golden yellow. Everything just feels more homey and snug, and it is truly no better time to cozy up with a cuddly Cozy Earth blanket and a thought-provoking book that speaks to your soul. This fall, we’re leaning into stories that nourish, challenge, and stretch us in new ways. From spicy love stories like Taj McCoy’s The Dating Prohibition to peace-inducing guided meditations for parents in Latham Thomas’s Peaceful Parenting, this Fall listicle includes offerings from various genres for all types of readers. Whether you’re sipping something warm on the porch or curled up under your favorite throw, our curated book list highlights gems for every mood and moment. These are not just books to read, but rather, they’re books that make you feel. Let’s turn the page on this new season together while making reading good books a top priority.

