The Best Books To Wrap Yourself In This Fall

Lala Russell just wants to finish high school and leave Davey, Texas, a sundown town. At 15 years old, she’s not interested in joining the Black Alliance Club at her school, though she agrees with the organization’s mission. Though tensions within the community are brewing, as there are plans to diversify an “all-white” part of town, she just wants to focus on her dreams and talent. However, being a skilled cellist is not Lala’s only gift. She has also inherited her grandmother’s gift of being a “seer” and seeing outcomes before they come to pass. And, Lala happens to have had a vision about a young Black teen being shot by a white man. So, she plans to find him and save him. But her grandmother has had a “vision”, too. Split the Sky is an excellent read for parents of teens, young adults, and older teens who appreciate reading books with nuanced characters, have complex arcs, and a passion for social justice themes and history. Lala’s journey of self-discovery is told with honesty, transparency, and urgency, giving voice to the emotions and choices that many young people and students often carry in silence. Themes of resilience, community, and belonging are at the center, making it both relatable and inspiring for adults and teens. Split the Sky is a powerful story for those who value seeing Black youth portrayed with complexity and strength.