The Best Beauty Moments From The 2025 Tony Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tonight, the 78th annual Tony Awards were held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway’s biggest stars. And, with Wicked: For Good’s Cynthia Erivo as the host (an actress known for her maximalist manicures), the evening’s Black actresses, producers, and playwrights took over the red carpet to turn this season’s most theatrical beauty trends into a full-blown performance.

Setting the tone, Erivo’s red French tips were adorned with purple-accented floral decal, matching the appliqué on her ornate wardrobe and arm tattoos. Nominated for her role in The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks’s braids were fashioned into a three-part circular updo, which resembled the petals and leaves of a flower. Meanwhile, her classic white French tips were the antithesis of Erivo’s maximalist style (although, they both agreed on an oval shape). While red lipstick on actress Natalia Venetia Belcon and producer Debra Martin Chase held weight, Featured Actress nominee Kara Young replaced the traditional power lip with a fist-raising manicure: opalescent, grey, and Black all over.

Death Becomes Her star (and former third of Destiny’s Child) Michelle Williams attended the awards in a less dramatic, yet classic beauty moment: an iridescent purple manicure and smoky shadow paired with a natural silk press. Jon Michael Hill, nominated for his Lead Performance in Purpose, cut an angle into the side of his afro marking the style as the male version of a side part, intentionally aligned with the corner of his line up. Then, his co-star and Lead Actress nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson rested her case for the pixie cut trend.

From Ariana DeBose’s “recession blonde” braids to pink eyeshadow on Dede Ayite, here are all the best red carpet beauty moments from the 2025 Tony Awards.

01 01 Danielle Brooks NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Danielle Brooks attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

02 02 Cynthia Erivo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Cynthia Erivo attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

03 03 Michelle Williams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Michelle Williams attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

04 04 Kara Young NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Kara Young attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

05 05 Nicole Scherzinger NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Nicole Scherzinger attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

06 06 Natalie Venetia Belcon NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Natalie Venetia Belcon attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

07 07 LaChanze NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: LaChanze attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

08 08 Alyah Scott NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Alyah Scott attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

09 09 Audra Mcdonald NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Audra Mcdonald attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

10 10 Joy Woods NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Joy Woods attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

11 11 Camille A. Brown NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Camille A. Brown attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

12 12 Leilani Green NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Leilani Green attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

13 13 Dede Ayite NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Dede Ayite attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

14 14 LaTanya Richardson Jackson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: LaTanya Richardson Jackson attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

15 15 Jon Michael Hill NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Jon Michael Hill attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

16 16 Alysha Deslorieux NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Alysha Deslorieux attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

17 17 Amber Iman NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Amber Iman attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

18 18 Ariana DeBose NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Ariana DeBose attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

19 19 Emmy Raver-Lampman NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Emmy Raver-Lampman attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

20 20 Renee Elise Goldsberry NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Renee Elise Goldsberry attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

21 21 Anania Williams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Anania Williams attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

22 22 Mona Swain NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Mona Swain attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

23 23 Marie Faustin NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Marie Faustin attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)