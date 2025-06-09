HomeAwards & Events

The Best Beauty Moments From The 2025 Tony Awards

From Cynthia Erivo's red French tips to sculptural braids on Danielle Brooks, here are all the best red carpet beauty moments from the 2025 Tony Awards.
By India Espy-Jones ·

Tonight, the 78th annual Tony Awards were held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway’s biggest stars. And, with Wicked: For Good’s Cynthia Erivo as the host (an actress known for her maximalist manicures), the evening’s Black actresses, producers, and playwrights took over the red carpet to turn this season’s most theatrical beauty trends into a full-blown performance.

Setting the tone, Erivo’s red French tips were adorned with purple-accented floral decal, matching the appliqué on her ornate wardrobe and arm tattoos. Nominated for her role in The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks’s braids were fashioned into a three-part circular updo, which resembled the petals and leaves of a flower. Meanwhile, her classic white French tips were the antithesis of Erivo’s maximalist style (although, they both agreed on an oval shape). While red lipstick on actress Natalia Venetia Belcon and producer Debra Martin Chase held weight, Featured Actress nominee Kara Young replaced the traditional power lip with a fist-raising manicure: opalescent, grey, and Black all over.

Death Becomes Her star (and former third of Destiny’s Child) Michelle Williams attended the awards in a less dramatic, yet classic beauty moment: an iridescent purple manicure and smoky shadow paired with a natural silk press. Jon Michael Hill, nominated for his Lead Performance in Purpose, cut an angle into the side of his afro marking the style as the male version of a side part, intentionally aligned with the corner of his line up. Then, his co-star and Lead Actress nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson rested her case for the pixie cut trend.

From Ariana DeBose’s “recession blonde” braids to pink eyeshadow on Dede Ayite, here are all the best red carpet beauty moments from the 2025 Tony Awards. 

