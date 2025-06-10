HomeAwards & Events

From Keke Palmer's ginger bob to sunset acrylics on Doechii, here are all the best beauty moments from the red carpet.
All The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 BET Awards
From Black artists sweeping the GRAMMY Awards in hardcore grillz to the Met Gala’s Black Dandyism theme channeling Josephine Baker, Black beauty has had quite a moment on the red carpet this year. And tonight, the 25th annual BET Awards—which celebrates Black excellence in music, television, film and sports—is a goldmine for summer’s biggest trends. 

Doechii arrived in a look recalling an early 2000s summer: sunset-colored acrylics, lipgloss, and ankle-length braids. Glorilla, who recently confirmed she got an ethnic nose job, stunned in a jet black flipped bob (which Ciara seconded). Then, Ravyn Lenae and Keke Palmer went red with their ginger colors rooted in brown.

Spice’s blue eyeliner matched her cerulean manicure and the color of Muni Long’s hair. But, despite the color-treated hair trends, most celebrities agreed to keep their makeup minimal (with the occasional red lip). Tia Mowry, for example, opted for a smoky eye with a brown-lined lip, while Alex Isley and Teedra Moses went full power red.

Below, take a look at all the best red carpet beauty looks from this year’s BET Awards.