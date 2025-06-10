All The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 BET Awards

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

From Black artists sweeping the GRAMMY Awards in hardcore grillz to the Met Gala’s Black Dandyism theme channeling Josephine Baker, Black beauty has had quite a moment on the red carpet this year. And tonight, the 25th annual BET Awards—which celebrates Black excellence in music, television, film and sports—is a goldmine for summer’s biggest trends.

Doechii arrived in a look recalling an early 2000s summer: sunset-colored acrylics, lipgloss, and ankle-length braids. Glorilla, who recently confirmed she got an ethnic nose job, stunned in a jet black flipped bob (which Ciara seconded). Then, Ravyn Lenae and Keke Palmer went red with their ginger colors rooted in brown.

Spice’s blue eyeliner matched her cerulean manicure and the color of Muni Long’s hair. But, despite the color-treated hair trends, most celebrities agreed to keep their makeup minimal (with the occasional red lip). Tia Mowry, for example, opted for a smoky eye with a brown-lined lip, while Alex Isley and Teedra Moses went full power red.

Below, take a look at all the best red carpet beauty looks from this year’s BET Awards.

01 01 GloRilla GloRilla at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 LeToya Luckett LeToya Luckett at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Kysre Gondrezick Kysre Gondrezick at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 Kandi Burruss Kandi Burruss at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

05 05 Teedra Moses Teedra Moses at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Ashanti Ashanti at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Tia Mowry Tia Mowry at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Kyla Pratt Kyla Pratt at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 Keyshia Cole Keyshia Cole at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

10 10 Ciara Ciara at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

11 11 Spice LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Spice attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

12 12 Melissa Fredericks and KevOnStage LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Melissa Fredericks and KevOnStage attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

13 13 Alex Isley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Alex Isley attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

14 14 Zoe Spencer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Zoe Spencer attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

15 15 B. Simone LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: B. Simone attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

16 16 Mýa LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Mýa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

17 17 Sandra Denton aka Pepa LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Sandra Denton aka Pepa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

18 18 KJ Smith LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: KJ Smith attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

19 19 Doechii LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Doechii attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

20 20 Andra Day Andra Day at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

21 21 Muni Long LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Muni Long attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

22 22 Kehlani Kehlani at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

23 23 Boris Kodjoe LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Boris Kodjoe attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

24 24 Laila! LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Laila! attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

25 25 Keke Palmer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Keke Palmer attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

26 26 Ryan Destiny LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

27 27 Skai Jackson Skai Jackson at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

28 28 Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah US singer songwriter Jordin Sparks and her husband model Dana Isaiah attend the BET awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

29 29 Kash Doll Kash Doll at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

30 30 Ravyn Lenae Ravyn Lenae at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)