The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, celebrities have been flocking to France en masse to attend the most prestigious film festival in history: Cannes. And, while filmmakers vie for the Palme d’Or (the award for best film), Hollywood’s biggest stars are winning over the red carpet with the most polished beauty moments the camera has ever seen.

Serving not just looks, but on the festival’s jury this year, Halle Berry arrived in a textured ombre bob and barely-there flush to watch The Phoenician Scheme’sdebut. Just weeks after revealing their third pregnancy at the Met Gala, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made an appearance for the film Highest 2 Lowest in a banged bun and all gold fronts respectively. Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell celebrated her 55th birthday at Cannes, presenting a bouffant ‘fro paired with equally voluminous lashes for Fuori.

We did a double take when Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers hit the red carpet. Destiny donned lip-matching chocolate eyeshadow and a gelled and flipped bob (seconded by Ciara), while a well-groomed Powers ditched his goatee for a clean shave. Then, in a blonde-tipped pompadour and yellow-speckled inner eyes, Taraji P. Henson fine-tuned her beauty before attending The History of Sound. Ditching the cropcut trend at the Mission Impossible screening, Angela Bassett’s extra long ponytail was intentional: the fluffier, the better.

Below, see all the best red carpet beauty moments from the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

01 01 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

02 02 Halle Berry CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Halle Berry attends the “The Phoenician Scheme” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

03 03 Naomi Campbell CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Naomi Campbell attends the “Fuori” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

04 04 Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: (L-R) Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers attend the “Vie Privée” (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

05 05 Taraji P. Henson CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Taraji P. Henson attends the “The History Of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

06 06 Ciara CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Ciara attends the “The History Of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

07 07 Chanel Iman CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Chanel Iman attends the “Vie Privée” (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

08 08 Aja Naomi King CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Aja Naomi King attends the “The History Of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

09 09 Colman Domingo CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Colman Domingo attends the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

10 10 Didi Stone CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Didi Stone attends the “The History Of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

11 11 Alton Mason CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Alton Mason attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

12 12 Angela Bassett CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Angela Bassett attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

13 13 Zoe Saldana CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Zoe Saldana attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

14 14 Leomie Anderson CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Leomie Anderson attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)