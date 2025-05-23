HomeAwards & Events

The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 Cannes Film Festival

From Rihanna's baby bump beauty to Ryan Destiny and Ciara's flipped bobs, here are all the best beauty moments from the red carpet.
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 Cannes Film Festival
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

Over the past two weeks, celebrities have been flocking to France en masse to attend the most prestigious film festival in history: Cannes. And, while filmmakers vie for the Palme d’Or (the award for best film), Hollywood’s biggest stars are winning over the red carpet with the most polished beauty moments the camera has ever seen.

Serving not just looks, but on the festival’s jury this year, Halle Berry arrived in a textured ombre bob and barely-there flush to watch The Phoenician Scheme’sdebut. Just weeks after revealing their third pregnancy at the Met Gala, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made an appearance for the film Highest 2 Lowest in a banged bun and all gold fronts respectively. Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell celebrated her 55th birthday at Cannes, presenting a bouffant ‘fro paired with equally voluminous lashes for Fuori

We did a double take when Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers hit the red carpet. Destiny donned lip-matching chocolate eyeshadow and a gelled and flipped bob (seconded by Ciara), while a well-groomed Powers ditched his goatee for a clean shave. Then, in a blonde-tipped pompadour and yellow-speckled inner eyes, Taraji P. Henson fine-tuned her beauty before attending The History of Sound. Ditching the cropcut trend at the Mission Impossible screening, Angela Bassett’s extra long ponytail was intentional: the fluffier, the better.

Below, see all the best red carpet beauty moments from the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. 