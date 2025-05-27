All The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 American Music Awards

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

When is a better time for celebrities to reveal the latest beauty trends, if not a red carpet? Tonight’s 2025 American Music Awards—hosted by Jennifer Lopez—is held at the Fontainebleau in Los Vegas, turning the hotel into a goldmine for our favorite artists’s favorite looks. And, they’re perfect for this season.

With summer just weeks away, a touch-up isn’t necessary with most celebrities purposely toning dark, overgrown roots. Ciara, for example, arrived on the red carpet in faded blonde mid-back tresses, a color pulled into her gold-toned eyeshadow. Sexyy Red and Sandra Denton followed suit with a similar tone, but chopped into asymmetric bobs, one straight and one curled respectively. Lashes were also a big hit with both, with Red opting for luscious stacking lashes.

SZA was honored with Favorite R&B Song for “Saturn,” accepting the award in her classic look (with respect to the trends): her hair, voluminous and red (to match her eyeshadow), not without a blonde streak at the front. Her bright pink lipstick matched JaNa Craig’s manicure, while grooming on Shaboozey and Jon Batiste meant wicks, locs, and line-ups. To close the night, Janet Jackson proved why she was the show’s Icon Award winner (and performer), channelling Poetic Justice with a braided updo pushed back with a white stretchy headband.

From Ciara’s teased roots to Kehlani’s waterwaves, here are our favorite celebrity moments from the red carpet.

01 01 Ciara LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ciara arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

02 02 Sexyy Red LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sexyy Red attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

03 03 Sandra Denton Sandra Denton performs onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

04 04 SZA LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA accepts the Favorite R&B Song award for “Saturn” onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

05 05 JaNa Craig JaNa Craig at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

06 06 Shaboozey LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Shaboozey arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

07 07 Jon Batiste Jon Batiste at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Friedman/Penske Media via Getty Images)

08 08 Janet Jackson LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janet Jackson performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)