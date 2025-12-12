HomeEntertainment

The Best Albums Of 2025

This year featured standout projects from Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Olivia Dean, and a list of others.
By Okla Jones ·
2025 was one hell of a year. From the tumultuous political climate, the continued rise of social media, and the uncertainty of the future. One thing that remains consistent however, is the beauty of music. A song from your favorite artist, the opening sounds of a ground-breaking album, or the soulful production from a jazz record; each of which evokes a visceral emotion from whoever is listening. This year, countless albums were released, but only a few broke through and reached critical acclaim.

After an almost 16-year hiatus, Malice and Pusha T (collectively known as Clipse) release Let God Sort ‘Em Out, one of their best works to date, and a testament to the staying power of hip-hop. Once thought to be a young man’s game, rappers like Nas, Jadakiss, and Wale, among others, have created projects in recent years that rivaled—if not exceeded—many of their successors. Teyana Taylor’s Escape Room also marked another return to form. In her first LP since 2020, Taylor enlisted musicians such as Lucky Daye, Jill Scott, Tyla, Kaytranada, and more.

With all of the quality projects that came out within the past 12 months, there’s plenty of optimism on the music front for next year. Now, let’s take a look at the best albums of 2025.

