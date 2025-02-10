NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Ledisi performs during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

For years, her core audience envisioned this moment for Ledisi. Having watched her rise—song to song, label to independent, note to note—into the powerhouse she is today. And now, standing in the heart of New Orleans, the city that raised her, Ledisi sung “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at America’s most-watched television event: the 59th Super Bowl before an estimated audience of 150 million. This was more than just a performance; it’s a cultural moment, a homecoming, and a long-overdue recognition. “This means that this is the biggest platform that I’ve ever sung in my life. It’s bigger than me,” says Ledisi. “I’m carrying the weight of all of my ancestors and I have to execute the story; in this moment. Just like this. And I’m honored but also freaking out just to be really transparent, I’m blown away because I have never sung in front of this type of audience this big. You do what you do and you pray for that but to go to another level like this, it’s enormous.”

This isn’t just any year for such a performance, with ongoing conversations about equity, representation, Ledisi taking center stage during Black History Month 2025—while promoting her new single “BLKWMN”—felt divinely aligned.

Every detail had to be perfect. The outfit, the hair, the make up—it all had to tell her story. “First it was the song. The why of the song; understanding the enormous responsibility of it and then how it should be arranged. I called Adam Blackstone. I sang it to my phone so he could hear what key and then he created a whole arrangement around what I sang to him in the kitchen,” remembers Ledisi. “And then it’s what am I going to wear?”

Ledisi’s team, including her longtime publicist, Tasha Stoute, stylist, Mickey Boom in collaboration with designer Sylvester West wanted a look that blended regal sophistication with historical relevance. “It took months to figure it out, back and forth and lots of text messages with my stylist figuring out what color and then I just wanted to be neutral. I just wanted something neutral. So I’m definitely wearing white. I didn’t want to represent a color, I just wanted to sing the song.”

After multiple options (and a few ‘absolutely No’s!”), she settled on a crisp white tailored suit with bold rings on every exposed finger—a nod to her musical confidence and power. Incorporating a floor length train and ruched at her waistline, the statement-making ensemble paid homage to Hyper Dan and Whitney Houston. “To me this song means history. It’s not about a color, it is about our history,” says Ledisi. A 125-year old song and I will be the 5th person to ever sing it on this stage.”

Then, there was her hair. Ledisi’s locs have been a signature part of her journey, evolving over the years. Lately, she’s embraced a freer mindset that’s less confining and restricted, incorporating waves that frame her face and shoulders beautifully. “My locs; I tried them as orange, green, red, yellow; short, knotted. I did it and then I started noticing they would just fall out. It was stress and it was time. I had them for over 20 years and then I finally did it and then I saw my face again and I saw my eyes and I saw what my nose looked like and my chubby cheeks and I got excited.” For this moment, she opted for a Diana Ross-esque voluminous crown, styled with extensions of 4B and 4C textures. “It is about inclusivity but it’s also about allowing us to have our moment. I have to focus on us right now. If I focus on anything else then you would say “why she looks so mad, she got a frown on her face.” I have to focus on what my job is and that means that we are representing ourselves properly.”

As the camera widened on the elevated Ledisi in front of a massive choir, first notes of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rang through the stadium, the energy was electric. The audience—​including Jay-Z, Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift; both Kansas City and Philadelphia fans, some unfamiliar with the song’s history—listened in reverence. And Ledisi, with every note, carried the voices of those who came before her. “Evolvement is about who we are now, who we were and who we will become. Just keep the legends and our ancestors in mind while you’re moving forward.” says Ledisi. “Honor them while they’re here; Patti, Gladys, Dionne; not just me and me too because I can be forgotten about sometime; but don’t forget about our legends. We have to hold each other accountable for making sure our history is told too. Hold your history because they’re trying to take it away. That’s what I’m doing; I am carrying it with me. That’s what you see; my grandma, my great aunt and I just cut up like them.”

This performance wasn’t just about the Super Bowl. It was about legacy. About a woman who has spent years mastering her craft, now standing in the spotlight she has long deserved.

As her loyal fans, we’ve always known this moment was coming and knew this was just the beginning of something even greater.

Ron T. Young

